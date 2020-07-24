ng-nz logo
2K reveals Mafia: Definitive Edition gameplay

24 Jul 2020
Darren Price
2K has revealed what fans can expect from their upcoming Mafia: Definitive Edition when it releases on September 25th.

The new trailer provides an extended look at the Mafia remake, complete with narration from developer Hanger 13’s chief creative officer Haden Blackman. Last month 2K teased players with the “New Beginnings” cinematic story trailer. 

The gameplay reveal trailer provides a detailed look at the reworked game, as well as a deep dive into one of the game’s most iconic missions, “A Trip to the Country.” The trailer shows how motion capture was used to redefine the game’s colourful characters. There are comparisons between the 2002 version and the remake, which show just how much of an improvement it is. 

Built from the ground up, Mafia: Definitive Edition is not a remaster or a collected edition that includes the premium downloadable content. This is a totally new game, reimagining the celebrated original Mafia game from 2002. Unlike the recent Mafia II: Definitive Edition, which just replaces the original textures, Mafia: Definitive Edition uses the same modern game engine employed for Mafia III.

2K’s Hanger 13, who also worked on Mafia III, is responsible for this retelling of the ground-breaking classic game. The team creating the new game includes developers that worked on the original Mafia game.

The remake features an updated script filled with new dialogue, expanded backstories, and additional cutscenes. The game also has all-new gameplay sequences and features, new cinematics, and other enhancements. It does, however, retain the core storyline and the iconic sequences from the original game.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is the final part of the re-released Mafia Trilogy. Both Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition are already available. 

The Mafia II: Definitive Edition upgrades a 10-year-old game that is so good that, in my option, it already stood up to the test of time. This new version includes all the original DLC- two completely new mini-campaigns, plus upgraded ultra HD textures more fitting for gaming on 4K TVs.

Mafia III was released in 2016, and still looks very nice. The Mafia III: Definitive Edition gives players another chance to enjoy this rather unique tale as Vietnam vet, Lincoln Clay, takes on the mob in the 1960s setting of New Bordeaux. This release includes the three premium downloadable content packs released post-launch.

Players who purchase the Mafia Trilogy digitally will be able to access Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition immediately on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

They will be able to download Mafia: Definitive Edition as soon as it becomes available on September 25. 

Mafia: Definitive Edition, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, and Mafia III: Definition Edition are also available for purchase individually.

