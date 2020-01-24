New Zealand
Adobe software used by 82% of Sundance Festival films

24 Jan 2020
Adobe is continuing its dominance in the film editing business, as an official survey of films appearing at the Sundance Film Festival finds Premiere Pro is the preferred editing software of the majority of the movies, with 56% of the films using the programme.

This represents Premiere Pro’s best showing yet at the festival, and the second year in a row it has been the editing software of a majority of films. When asked whether editors used the wider Creative Cloud suite, the statistic soared to a usage rate of 82%. 

“We’re thrilled to see the diverse breadth of filmmakers and artists who are relying on Adobe tools to share their stories,” Adobe says.

 Adobe also announced its sponsorship of the New Frontier programme at Sundance, helping to showcase independent artists and creative technologies innovating the art and form of storytelling.

“We can’t wait to see these immersive experience projects, 72% of which used Creative Cloud, break ground at the festival, from Still Here to VR Free to Spaced Out and more,” Adobe says.

The company is also investing in the diversification of the filmmaking business, citing some films from 2019 like American Factory (recently nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature), Knock Down the House, Clemency, Last Black Man in San Francisco, and Native Son and upcoming films such as Crip Camp, Us Kids, Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen, The Nowhere Inn and more.

“We’re constantly inspired by the incredible voices and perspectives that are shaping our society and culture,” says Adobe.

The company also pledged to uplift women in the film industry with its announcement of the inaugural Women at Sundance Adobe fellowship, which offers support to five artists who identify as women to create bold new work across diverse disciplines and various Sundance Institute artist development programmes.

The Fellowship includes a $10,000 cash grant, participation in a Sundance Institute Lab or Program, and year-round mentorship from Sundance Institute staff and Adobe executives.

They also committed to empowering the next generation of filmmakers with tools and mentorship through the Sundance Ignite program, helping aspiring filmmakers tap into their creativity and shape the future of filmmaking.

Four alumni showing projects in the festival this year include Lance Oppenheim, Some Kind of Heaven – the first Ignite alum with a feature film in competition – Matthew Puccini, Dirty; Crystal Kayiza, See You Next Time; and Terrance Daye, Ship.

Story image
Game Review: Transport Fever 2 (PC)
The result is a game that is as complex as the player wants it to be; from a train set/transport sandbox to transportation empire-building. If this is your thing, you’ll have a lot of fun.More
Story image
Animoca Brands acquires San Fran gaming company behind Power Rangers
“Animoca Brands is the perfect strategic partner for nWay, as the Company brings a deep history of innovation, talent and IPs which can help further the main goal of nWay to create amazing games."More
Story image
Kiwis concerned over digital identity and personal data
“Kiwis are seeking greater transparency and control, however seven out of 10 say it’s currently too hard to protect their identity and data online."More
Story image
Hands-on review: DJI Mavic Mini is a punchy sub-250g drone
Dodging Sydney’s restricted airspace and its bushfire-ravaged surrounds, reviewer Darren Price found a nice secluded spot to test out DJI’s new tiny drone.More
Story image
Hands-on review: iPhone 11 Pro Max takes the workhorse phone to a whole new level
The iPhone 11 Pro Max is an extremely powerful device and performs in all the ways I hoped it would. More
Story image
Kacific satellite payload to take off on SpaceX launch
Its 56 high-throughput spot beams will place capacity over selected regions in South East Asia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. More
