AMD announces 3rd Gen Ryzen processors

23 Apr 2020
Newsdesk
AMD has announced the newest additions to the 3rd Gen Ryzen desktop processor family – the Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X processors. 

It has also announced its B550 Chipset for Socket AM4 designed for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors with over 60 designs in development. 

The new processors bring the “Zen 2” core architecture to high-demand users, leveraging Simultaneous Multi-Threading (SMT) technology.

The B550 chipset and Ryzen 3 desktop processors work with double the threads, twice the bandwidth, and have a wide selection of motherboards in development.

“Games and applications are becoming more and more demanding, and with this, users are demanding more from their PCs,” says AMD senior vice president and client business unit general manager Saeid Moshkelani. 

“AMD is committed to providing solutions that meet and exceed those demands for all levels of computing. With the addition of these new Ryzen 3 desktop processors, we are continuing this commitment with our mainstream gaming customers. We’ve taken performance up a level, doubling the processing threads of our Ryzen 3 processors to propel gaming and multitasking experiences to new heights.”

The Ryzen 3 3100 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X represent the fastest ever AMD Ryzen 3 desktop processors, bringing world-class desktop performance to mainstream gamers, enabling SMT on a Ryzen 3 desktop processor.

The processors take advantage of 18MB Cache, delivering memory latency reduction, translating directly to smoother gaming performance for high framerates in CPU-heavy games. 

With four cores, eight threads, and AMD SMT technology, the new Ryzen 3 processors provide improved multitasking performance and responsiveness.

Ryzen 3

  • Up to 20% gaming performance than the competition
  • Up to 75% creator performance than the competition

Model

Cores/Threads

TDP (Watts)

Boost/Base Freq. (Ghz)

Total Cache (MB)

Platform

RRP (USD)

Expected Availability

3300X

4C/8T

65

4.3/3.8

18

AM4

$120

May 2020

3100

4C/8T

65

3.9/3.6

18

AM4

$99

May 2020

 

The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X are expected to be available from leading retailers and e-tailers worldwide beginning May 2020. 

AMD B550 Chipset

The new chipset for socket AM4 is the latest addition to the AMD 500 Series chipset family with support for the AMD Ryzen 3000 Series desktop processors. 

The upcoming B550 motherboards include compatibility for PCIe 4.0, with twice the bandwidth of B450 motherboards.

AMD B550 motherboards are expected to be available beginning June 16, 2020.

Story image
State of the nation: SEEK reports extreme impact on job market by COVID-19
Advertisements for new jobs have fallen drastically since the COVID-19 outbreak took hold, according to the latest employment snapshot from SEEK New Zealand. More
Story image
Canalys: Apple hardest hit by PC pandemic shock
Of the top five PC vendors, Apple was hit hardest in Q1 as its shipments fell by over 20% to 3.2 million units.More
Story image
Revealed: Top gaming trends as players stay home
Video games have seen an increase in engagement in the last month or so. This was predictable, but in an effort to understand the gaming habits of those kept inside, games market insights and analytics company Newzoo asked the question: what kind of games are people playing in lockdown?More
Story image
Kiwi startup announces 2020 launch of rental marketplace app
The app, which will allow New Zealanders to lend and rent everyday items, helps in the effort to halt the increasing trend of throwing things away when not used on a regular basis, and provides a means for the items collecting dust on the shelf to become useful again.More
Story image
Retailers see immediate lift after Govt's COVID-19 level 3 announcement
The move is set to benefit consumers by providing more competition in the market and reducing prices.More
Story image
Latest Ford and Volkswagen smart cars pose 'serious' privacy and security risk
A consumer goods testing company says its testing of both the latest Ford Focus and Volkswagen Polo indicated the new technology offered in the cars renders users vulnerable to security and privacy breaches.More
