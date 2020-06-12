ng-nz logo
Story image

Android 11 Beta is here - here's what to expect

12 Jun 2020
Shannon Williams
Share:

Android 11 is rolling out on Google Pixel phones this week, with a wider release expected to follow suit on other devices in the coming weeks.

Users can expect better communication features, privacy and better ways to control connected devices.

Google had initially postponed the beta release of Android 11, as focus around the world shifted to the Black  Lives Matter movement, "so that people could focus on important discussions about racial justice", Google said.

In announcing the release of the new operating system, instead of a livestream event Google shared several videos and online resources for users to consume at their own pace.

"We humbly thank those who are able to offer feedback on this release at this time. Your feedback is essential in building a helpful mobile platform for billions of people, developers and manufacturers around the world," says Dave Burke VP, Android Engineering.

So, what's new?
Android 11 will move all of conversations across multiple messaging apps to a dedicated space in the notification section. 

"This makes it easy to see, respond to and manage your conversations all in one place. You can mark a conversation as priority to give it preference so you never miss an important message. These key conversations show up on your always-on display and can even “break through” a Do Not Disturb setting," Burke says.

Android 11 also introduces Bubbles, a new feature to help users respond and engage with important conversations without switching back and forth between current tasks and the messaging app. Users can open a bubble for their conversation right from the notification and multitask.

New ways to control connected devices and media are also featured on the update.

"As the world around us becomes more connected with ambient computing, Android 11 is helping you better manage all of your connected devices," Burke says.

"You can now quickly access and control your smart devices in one place by long pressing on the power button. Adjusting the temperature, turning on the lights or unlocking the front door can now be done with a tap without opening multiple apps," he says.

"We’re also introducing new media controls in Android 11, making it quick and convenient to switch the device your audio or video content is playing on. It is now easier to bring your music with you from your headphones, to speakers, or even to your TV."

Additionally, the new release introduces more privacy improvements.

With one-time permissions, users can grant apps access to their microphone, camera or location, just that one time. If a user has not used an app for an extended period of time, Android 11 will “auto-reset” all of the permissions and notify the user.

"Every Android release has new privacy and security controls that let you decide how and when data on your device is shared. Android 11 has even more granular controls for the most sensitive permissions," says Burke.

Android 11 Beta is available on Pixel 2+ phones now and other devices in the coming weeks.

Related stories:
Hands-on review: Google Nest Mini 2nd generation smart speaker
Huawei takes out smartphone award, camera and battery life key driver
Vodafone launches OPPO 5G smartphones to NZ market
New Pixel features drop, with big focus on health and safety
Global device shipments to plummet by 13.6% in 2020
Hands-on review: Apple iPhone SE 2020
Dig deeper:
Story image
JBL takes Quantum leap into NZ gaming audio market
The company has launched its range of gaming headsets and PC speakers in Aotearoa New Zealand as the headset market thrives.More
Story image
Hong Kong's Team Hollo takes out 2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup
What is the connection between mental health and machine learning? Those answers and more came to light at this year’s Microsoft Imagine Cup digital event this month.More
Story image
Children gaming less during COVID-19 times, but security is still crucial
Kaspersky's study shows children have paid less attention to computer games in recent months, especially when compared to the period before the pandemic began.More
Story image
Global device shipments to plummet by 13.6% in 2020
New research from Gartner indicates that mobile phones, tablets and PCs will see reduced shipments globally this year, due mostly to economic turmoil as a result of COVID-19.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
It's at the head of the pack in the flip phone renaissance. But is it worth that hefty NZ$2,400 price tag?More
Story image
Vodafone's Farmside: Rural internet connections triple
“Surpassing 15,000 customers cements our position as New Zealand’s leading rural broadband provider."More
Story image
JBL takes Quantum leap into NZ gaming audio market
The company has launched its range of gaming headsets and PC speakers in Aotearoa New Zealand as the headset market thrives.More
Story image
Hong Kong's Team Hollo takes out 2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup
What is the connection between mental health and machine learning? Those answers and more came to light at this year’s Microsoft Imagine Cup digital event this month.More
Story image
Children gaming less during COVID-19 times, but security is still crucial
Kaspersky's study shows children have paid less attention to computer games in recent months, especially when compared to the period before the pandemic began.More
Story image
Global device shipments to plummet by 13.6% in 2020
New research from Gartner indicates that mobile phones, tablets and PCs will see reduced shipments globally this year, due mostly to economic turmoil as a result of COVID-19.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
It's at the head of the pack in the flip phone renaissance. But is it worth that hefty NZ$2,400 price tag?More
Story image
Vodafone's Farmside: Rural internet connections triple
“Surpassing 15,000 customers cements our position as New Zealand’s leading rural broadband provider."More
Story image
Huawei takes out smartphone award, camera and battery life key driver
Huawei has been named the winner of the Canstar 2020 Most Satisfied Customers of Smartphones in New Zealand. More
Story image
Rise in cyberattacks targeting the cloud as use of collaboration tools increase
“While we are seeing a tremendous amount of courage and global goodwill to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, we also are unfortunately seeing an increase in bad actors looking to exploit the sudden uptick in cloud adoption."More
Story image
ComCom seeks feedback on Mobile Access Termination Service
"The purpose of the five-yearly review of MTAS is to determine whether we think there is merit in taking a deeper look at removing some of the regulation around mobile services."More
Story image
Intel to release new hybrid Core processors
Codenamed Lakefield, the Intel Core processors with Hybrid technology provide a full Windows experience for ultra-light devices.More
Story image
Sony's gaming and music struggles see sentiment take a nosedive
Sentiment towards Sony has taken a nosedive during the first quarter of 2020, with ongoing struggles in its music and gaming behind the decline. More
Story image
Swann releases two new smart security cameras
The solutions include tracking, night vision, and other features, supported by a connected application.More
Story image
Facebook unveils product and business updates as it outlines Future of Work vision
Facebook has announced a series of product and business updates as it looks to outline its vision for the future of work and how it sees Facebook’s technology helping companies work flexibly. More
Story image
MSI’s new liquid-cooled gaming motherboard
Includes an EK WB cooling for both the CPU and VRM power delivery section, implemented to prevent thermal throttling.More
Story image
Govt's COVID-19 tracing app "fundamentally flawed"
Avery says the app the Government is using is limited and "primitive".More
Story image
Sky to become NZ’s next ISP
The announcement that Sky will be entering the broadband market is no surprise, writes Brendan Ritchie.More
Story image
Epson launches new SureColor photography desktop printers
Epson has launched the A3+ SureColor P706 and A2+ SureColor P906 desktop photo printers. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Google Nest Mini 2nd generation smart speaker
We take the brand new smart speaker from Google for a runMore
Story image
Game review: Saints Row: The Third - Remastered
Deep Silver has decided to remaster Saints Row: The Third instead since it remains the best selling game of the franchise. To my surprise though, Saints Row: The Third – Remastered is more than just an ordinary remaster.More
Story image
Hands-on review: HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1 PC headset
The extra edge being able to hear where your opponents are before you can see them can make the difference between a good kill or a respawn.More
Story image
AI could be used to detect pandemic patterns - NZ Health IT
Artificial intelligence could soon held detect pandemic virus patterns very early, including those like COVID-19, according to NZ Health IT. More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Apple MacBook Air 2020
Every year Apple improves on this beloved product and tweaks it to make it even better, and 2020 was no different. More
Story image
New Zealand named amongst most vulnerable countries at risk of cyber attack
NordVPN's latest Cyber Risk Index reveals the top 10 at-risk countries for a cyber attack.More
Story image
Microsoft warns of huge email phishing scam
The phishing campaign installs NetSupport Manager remote admin tool to take over and execute commands. More
Story image
Hands-on preview: The Last of Us Part II
Stealth is also an important technique to perfect in this sequel because racing head-on to kill enemies will always lead to Ellie’s death. More
Story image
World's best city for WiFi speed and 5G revealed
The study looked at the number of free wifi spots, the average cost of data, the number of restaurants with free wifi, as well as the average upload and download speeds. More
Story image
PlayStation 5 hardware and exclusive games revealed
During a digital event, Sony showed the actual PS5 hardware as well as announced lots of exciting new games.More
Hands-on review: iPad Pro 2020
Armed with the new iPad OS update, a new chip and the Magic keyboard, does this year’s iPad actually have what it takes to replace a MacBook?More
ComCom warns Becextech for breaches against Fair Trading Act
ComCom accuses Becextech of a number of breaches, including false price claims.More
Game review: MotoGP 20 (PC)
It could be that this game is the only way you are going to see the 2020 season races. Thankfully, once again, Milestone has stepped up to the plate and delivered a superb motorcycle racing game.More
ComCom report 'proof' of the need of fibre - Chorus
"Broadband in New Zealand was really put to the test by our pandemic response, so it is encouraging that speeds have held up so well."More
New Adobe app Photoshop Camera available now on Android and iOS
Adobe has officially released Adobe Photoshop Camera, a new camera app designed to enable users to add filters and effects to their photos before the image is captured. More
Internet filtering not the answer - InternetNZ
The proposed law change is part of the New Zealand government response to the Christchurch terror attacks that occurred in March last year.More
Hands-on review: Twelve South’s Curve Stand for MacBook Pro
If you are in the market for a sturdy, stylish, minimalistic, and versatile laptop stand, then Twelve South’s Curve is a great option. More
Review: Dyson V11 Outsize: A vacuum cleaner that really sucks
From the no-mess emptying action through to the effortless experience of actual vacuuming, Dyson have gone out of their way to make cleaning less of a chore and more of a pleasure. More
Vodafone launches OPPO 5G smartphones to NZ market
Vodafone has launched new affordable 5G smartphones into the New Zealand market, the OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G and the Find X2 Lite 5GMore
Hands-on review - Razer Kiyo broadcasting camera
We have a look at one of the best broadcast quality webcams available today.More
Hands-on review: Razer Seiren X microphone
We check out a top of the line microphone from Razer's Broadcaster line.More
New Pixel features drop, with big focus on health and safety
Pixel has released new features with a specific focus on battery life, personal health and personal safety. These new features were covered off in a Google blog post by Pixel technical program manager Tok Tokuda.More
HP New Zealand announces 'largest product launch ever'
Laptops, desktops, workstations, monitors - HP NZ's huge announcement introduces over a dozen new products, to be released in the next few months.More
Apple's classroom productivity apps receive major update
The Classwork and Classroom apps have received major updates, with new features and designs implemented as remote learning persists amid COVID-19.More
Hands-on review: Apple iPhone SE 2020
This phone doesn’t have Apple’s most advanced technologies and that’s okay because it also doesn’t cost a full fortnight’s paycheck. More
Fujitsu unveils 14 new models of enterprise notebooks, tablets and workstations optimised for remote working
By expanding its lineup of superior mobile products, the Fujitsu Group says it will continue to support such initiatives as remote work, as part of the customers' workstyle transformation.More
'Fastest ever' internet speed recorded in Australian research project
Have you ever wanted to download 1000 HD films in a single second? Maybe not, but according to a study from three universities in Australia, it’s now possible.More
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition
The perfect desk setup goes beyond what's on your desk - it includes your surroundings too.More
More stories