New Zealand
Story image

APAC leads the way for 28bn virtual reality market

20 Dec 2019
Catherine Knowles
APAC, particularly China, South Korea and Japan, will drive the global virtual reality market through until the next decade of 2030, according to a new report from GlobalData.

GlobalData’s Market Opportunity Forecasts Model on VR reveals that the global VR market revenue is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from an estimated US$7bn in 2018 to US$28bn in 2030.

Currently, VR software accounts for two-thirds of the total VR market revenue globally, with the remainder coming from hardware sales.

Games account for the majority of software revenue (68% in 2018), with enterprise software contributing a further 30% and non-gaming consumer software about 2%.

Despite these technologies being in the nascent stages of evolution and adoption in APAC, a significant rise in their uptake is expected, especially around the market growth for non-gaming and enterprise software for VR.

As enterprises in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region are keen on embracing emerging technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), the region is set to drive the global VR market between 2018 and 2030, says GlobalData.

Global lead ICT analyst Sunil Kumar Verma says, “VR adoption has so far been relatively low in APAC compared to developed markets like the US. However, the region is bound to witness strong adoption trend in future, aided by high-speed 5G network deployment. The burgeoning ecosystem of connected devices, which is estimated to grow further, and ample government support will drive the VR adoption in the region.”

There are have been various government driven initiatives in recent years and months which are expected to contribute to the growth of these technologies over the next decade, Verma says.

China has announced several measures to facilitate the growth of VR industry. For instance, Shenzhen Municipal Government has partnered with HTC to create around US$1.45bn (RMB10bn) Shenzhen VR Investment fund and develop a new China VR Research Institute to boost the VR ecosystem in China.

Similarly, Guizhou Province initiated to build Beidouwan Virtual Reality Town, to develop its own VRAR ecosystem for the city. A VR intelligent Party School was also opened for the public in Beidouwan VR Town last year, and VR technology integrated in all of its exhibition halls.

Furthermore, the South Korean government has announced plans to invest US$363m in AR/VR marketplace over the next five years in 2016. The Government opened Korean Virtual Reality Augmented Reality Complex (KoVAC) at Seoul in 2017, following which six more such centers have come into existence, which the Government plans to increase to 20 by 2020.

In Japan, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has offered grants to the content creators using advanced content creation technologies (including VR) for the promotion of products, services and tourism in regional areas of the country.

Similar initiatives are underway in Australia, India and Malaysia, where local/provincial governments have partnered with AR/VR companies to promote educational and tourism activities.

Verma says, “While the government organisations typically lag in the adoption of emerging technologies, virtual technologies such as AR and VR provide a unique opportunity for them to transform the usage of existing data and provide improvised services around training, education and tourism through the use of these technologies.”

Dig deeper:
Story image
11 Dec
Hands-on review: InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+ For iPhone 11 Pro Max
When you pay more than $2,000 for a device, and you are as clumsy as I am, the next natural step is to look for a really good screen protector.More
Story image
13 Dec
Blink XT2 surveillance cams patched after 'severe' vulnerabilities found
If exploited, the vulnerabilities could give attackers full control of an affected device, allowing them to remotely view camera footage, listen to audio output and hijack the device for use in a botnet.More
Story image
04 Dec
Spare space in the car? Kiwis can now make a little money by shipping stuff
Lonelyseat is a new service that connects drivers with people who need parcels or objects shipped around the country.More
Story image
18 Dec
Corsair buys out gaming controller design firm SCUF Gaming
Corsair has made moves to buy out SCUF Gaming, the developers of high-performance gaming controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.More
Story image
18 Dec
Online shopping to reach tipping point this Christmas
"With more Kiwis shopping online than ever before it makes sense for online retailers to look to increase their marketing reach and improve their advertising return on investment."More
Story image
13 Dec
Sennheiser donates 1500 headsets to gaming charities
Recipients include New Zealand's Your Corps, and Australia's Gamer Aid.More
Story image
Sennheiser AMBEO soundbar marks the audio expert’s foray into home theatre
The AMBEO Soundbar is powered by 13 drivers and the latest virtualisation technology which was jointly developed with Fraunhofer IIS. More
Story image
Game Review: Transport Fever 2 (PC)
The result is a game that is as complex as the player wants it to be; from a train set/transport sandbox to transportation empire-building. If this is your thing, you’ll have a lot of fun.More
Story image
Govt opens up short-term access to 5G spectrum
The government has announced plans to auction off early access to the country’s 5G spectrum by auctioning off short-term national rights to an unused part of the 3.5GHz spectrum band.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Mophie Powerstation XXL
The Mophie Powerstation XXL is great for anyone who needs a good reliable portable charging solution or is looking to for a gift for a tech-loving friend or family member.More
Story image
The Samsung Galaxy Fold is finally coming to NZ
The controversial foldable smartphone is now available for preorder in New Zealand from December 9, with shipping starting on December 18.More
Story image
Game review: Bubble Bobble 4 Friends (Switch)
Bubble Bobble 4 Friends is a charming revision of a classic coin-op arcade game. It retains enough of the original, whilst suitably updating it for the modern gaming palette. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Headphones
I’m estimating I have doubled my coolness factor by wearing them, because they have to be one of the best-looking headsets I’ve seen.More
Story image
Kacific satellite payload to take off on SpaceX launch
Its 56 high-throughput spot beams will place capacity over selected regions in South East Asia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. More
Story image
New Zealand Rugby uses AWS-powered analytics to boost performance
Amazon Partner Network Partner Intela AI and data science company DOT Loves Data partnered to develop the Play in the Grey interactive platform on AWS.More
Story image
Norton 360, best all-in-one internet safety package
A Norton 360 Premium one-year subscription protects up to five of your devices, including your Mac, PC, iOS, and Android devices. More
Story image
Needs, challenges, opportunities: HP study delves into the world of creatives
“HP’s Creatives of the Future report shines a spotlight on the importance of revitalising skills, and the role technology plays in providing Australia’s creatives with freedoms."More
Story image
Game review: Shenmue III is a nice surprise
Shenmue III would not have come out if it wasn’t for a successful Kickstarter campaign that launched during E3 2015. Four years later, the game is finally out but does it live up to the hype?More
Story image
Ultrafast Fibre to trial 10Gbps fibre broadband
New Zealand businesses with a need for cutting-edge performance cloud software and transfer vast amounts of data are expected to be early adopters of the trial.More
Story image
Xbox Series X console promises ‘four times the processing power of the Xbox One X’
Finally, Microsoft’s Project Scarlett has a proper name, and a proper face: The Xbox Series X.More
Story image
2K Games' new studio Cloud Chamber will develop next BioShock game
Cloud Chamber has already started work on the next BioShock game, which is expected to spend several years in development, according to 2K.More
Story image
Hays: Jobseekers must 'self-disrupt' their career in 2020
taking calculated risks, not raising salary too early and highlighting transferrable skills for a sideways move are all ways people can land a job in the next year.More
Story image
Hands-on review: OPPO A5 2020
Priced at under $350, like me you’ll be kicking yourself for spending more than twice that for a whole lot less phone. More
Story image
Spark drops Lightbox video streaming service & sells it to Sky TV
Sky plans to merge Lightbox with its own streaming platform Neon, creating what it calls a ‘supercharged’ service for New Zealanders.More
Story image
Hands-on review: xFyro ARIA wireless earbuds
These are by no means the most advanced wireless earbuds ever, but there are several reasons why the xFyro ARIA should be considered by the average user - they’re neat, easy to set up and durable.More
Story image
PlayStation to release ‘Back Button’ for DualShock controller
Essentially, the Back Button Attachment provides new mappable buttons. More
Story image
Vodafone bolsters Southland 4G capabilities with new sites
"Bringing connectivity to these areas not only delivers the essential communication needed, but also the safety of Kiwis living in these remote areas."More
Apple announces first ever Apple Music Awards
Apple Music will celebrate with a global, live-streamed performance by Billie Eilish at the Steve Jobs Theater on December 5 at 3:30 pm. More
Game review: Tokyo Dark Remembrance (Switch)
It took two years for the game to get ported to the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4 but now that it is finally here, is it any good?More
Techtorium & New Era IT encourage IT diversity in New Zealand
Angus Fenn is a young New Zealander who is making a difference in New Zealand’s IT sector and the wider community – and he’s also partially deaf himself.More
AMD issues Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition software update
"With each Radeon Software release, we laser-focus on bringing innovative features gamers demand, significant performance improvements, and the ultimate in software stability and reliability."More
NZTech: More emphasis on digital skills needed in NZ schools
“Not just the tech sector, but all sectors of the economy will suffer, if schools don’t successfully introduce digital skills.”More
ESET urges parents to consider security protection for their children
While many parents worry about their child’s online activity, many are not taking precautionary measures, according to new insights from ESET.More
Hands-on review: The ASUS ROG Theta 7.1 headset
This is a serious headset for the serious gamer. Here's why.More
Hands-on review: Corsair K57 RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard
Like the rest of Corsair’s gaming products, you’ll be both nimble-fingered, lit up and unstoppable.More
OPPO confirms Find X2 flagship to be unveiled Q1 2020
By next March, expect to see their next iteration with the X2 launch.More
Cellular Apple Watch Series 5 available from Spark today
For $12.99 a month, the One Number Wearable Plan lets users share their primary plan’s minutes and texts and get unlimited data on the watch through an e-sim. More
Game review: Star Ocean: First Departure R
Since the original game was released back in the ‘90s, Star Ocean: Departure R is a very old-school style of JRPG. If you are into more modern RPGs, you may not like playing this game at all.More
2K Games & UnitedMasters name winners of NBA 2K20 soundtrack comp
Ten winners were selected in total for the official soundtrack – and it’s the first time fans have ever had the chance to take part.More
Ola set to expand operations in NZ to 11 new locations
A year after launching in New Zealand, Ola will expand its platform beyond Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch to other cities including Hamilton, Dunedin, Palmerston North and Tauranga.More
Thales and RMIT create new standard for space communication
The joint research project will help to ensure interoperability of high accuracy satellite-based positioning services.More
Flexible workspaces provide major boost to NZ's local economies
Businesses that decentralise their workplaces could reap the benefits of lower overheads, happier workers, and reduced commute times – but they could also help to stimulate regional economies.More
Don't just blame the kids: Parents spend too much time online as well
A global study of parents by Kaspersky found that 52% trust their children to know when enough online time is enough, but 70% admit they also spend too much time online.More
Hands-on review: BackBeat FIT 6100 Wireless Sport
This is definitely a hot headset that accentuates your cool factor.More
Kiwis unsure about 5G amidst health and safety concerns
New Zealanders are aprehensive about the 5G rollout, with health concerns inhibiting people's interest to make the switch.More
