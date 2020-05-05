ng-nz logo
Story image

Apple launches new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard

05 May 2020
Nick Forrester
Apple has today launched its newest version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, boasting better performance and featuring an overhauled keyboard to replace the problematic Butterfly keyboard.

The new MacBook Pro features the Magic Keyboard, which represents the now total phase-out of the Butterfly keyboard – an object of criticism arising from issues such as excess noise, dust build-up problems and malfunctioning keys.

While the update doesn’t change much in terms of looks, Apple has doubled the storage on its new machines, improved processors, memory and graphics performance, and lengthened battery life.

The tech giant’s announcement means the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is now available to order for New Zealand customers, starting at RRP NZ$2,349 for general use, and $2,169 for students.
 

Revamped keyboard

The updated 13-inch MacBook Pro features the new Magic Keyboard, first introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and added to MacBook Air in March. 

The new keyboard features a redesigned scissor mechanism with 1mm of key travel, and the Touch Bar and Touch ID remain at the top of the keyboard.

It also features an inverted ‘T’ arrangement for its arrow keys, and an added physical Esc key, two features widely requested by users of previous Apple keyboards.

Improved performance, and storage and memory

The new offering’s standard storage starts at 256GB, with a maximum of 1TB. It also offers up to 4TB SSD.

It also offers 10th-generation quad-core Intel Core processors with Turbo Boost speeds of up to 4.1GHz. 

The tech giant says users who upgrade from the previous iteration of the 13-inch MacBook Pro will see up to 2.8 times faster performance.

The integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics delivers up to 80% faster performance over the previous generation 13-inch MacBook Pro, while also enabling users to connect to Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution.

16GB of 3733MHz memory is the standard configuration on select models, with the option to upgrade to 32GB. 

The new MacBook Pro now offers four separate USB-C ports, with two on each side of the machine, as well as an AUX headphone jack.

The device weighs 1.4kgs, with its screen delivering more than four million pixels, with 500 nits of brightness and support for the P3 wide colour gamut.

Pricing and Availability

Starting at RRP NZ$2,349 inc. GST, and RRP NZ$2,169 inc. GST for education, it will begin arriving to customers and will be in select Apple Authorised Resellers later this week.
 

Story image
Human judges vital in crowdsourced campaign to track deforestation
The International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) and analytics firm SAS are creating artificial intelligence (AI) based algorithms with the help of crowdsourcing.More
Story image
Retailers see immediate lift after Govt's COVID-19 level 3 announcement
The move is set to benefit consumers by providing more competition in the market and reducing prices.More
Story image
COVID-19 will accelerate widespread adoption of robots - report
"Autonomous robots are playing a vital role in supporting essential businesses and their workers during this health crisis."More
Story image
Jamf rolls out watchOS device control app for parents
“Parents struggle to balance working remotely and ensuring their children stay on task while learning at home."More
Story image
Vodafone NZ reveals internet usage trends in alert level 3
Mobile data usage has seen an increase since exiting alert level 4, as restrictions ease and people leave their homes.More
Story image
MSI unveils new range of formidable motherboards
Based on the new Intel 10th Gen, the range spans from entry-level to hardcore gamers, as well as demanding business users.More
