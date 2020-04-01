ng-nz logo
Story image

Asia home to half of the world's internet users

01 Apr 2020
Newsdesk
Share:

Asia accounts for almost half of all internet users in the world, and more people are turning to the internet as the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to force many countries into lockdown.

New data from learnbonds.com suggests that Asia has 2.3 billion internet users, which equated to 50.3% of the world’s internet user population.

“Although Asia accounts for the highest number of global internet users, this varies depending on the country. Countries such as China and India have high populations that are now accessing the internet largely through mobile phones. In general, the continent is witnessing strong economic growth, affluence, and the need for information which are acting as catalysts for the high users,” the report notes.

Europe is the second most popular place for internet use, accounting for 15.9% of the world’s population. Africa (11.5%), Latin America/Caribbean (10.1%), North America (7.6%), the Middle East (3.9%), and Australia/Oceania (0.6%) follow.

You may think that North America would feature higher on the list – and while it has only the fifth highest number of internet users, it comes out on top for the highest internet penetration. 

Internet penetration rates correspond to the percentage of the total population of a given country or region that uses the internet. 

North America’s ‘internet freedom’ or lack of internet restrictions are just some of the factors that contribute to its high penetration rate. Telecommunications infrastructure also helps significantly.

Smartphone use has been beneficial for internet penetration because they are often easier to access than desktop or laptop computers. The report suggests that smartphones will help boost internet penetration due to improved mobile internet connection speeds, and other developments.

"Moving into the second quarter of 2020, global internet users might increase following the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The internet is now being used at a rate never experienced before,” the report says.

That is because millions of people are working from home, governments are using the internet to communicate with their citizens, and many community groups are now streaming their services online.

There are still more people who don’t have internet access, though – more than three billion people face barriers including education, income, geography, and digital literacy. Africa is a key example of all of these factors, and it also has the world’s lowest internet penetration rates.

The report suggests that more regions need to improve their infrastructure, devices, data plans, and ways to increase digital literacy if they are to achieve higher internet penetration rates.

Related stories:
Vodafone NZ launches new COVID-19 plans
InternetNZ appeals to govt to ensure every Kiwi is connected during crisis
AI will be unstoppable with market value to jump 457% by 2025
High-speed fibre now makes up half of fixed Internet in nine OECD countries
Revealed: The countries with the worst internet freedom
Grandstream adds two new Wi-Fi access points to GWN range
Dig deeper:
Story image
Will COVID-19 break New Zealand's cash habit?
Despite the majority of local businesses that remain open during the current COVID-19 lockdown introducing card-only transactions, the majority of New Zealanders still carry cashMore
Story image
IDC: decline, not growth, for APAC IT spending
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the IT economy hard and IDC says that pessimistic scenarios are now playing out – and may get worse.More
Story image
Working from home? Accessorise your home office for efficiency
COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing down in the near future, and work-from-home setups may need to stay in place for months to come. Why not make your rig as comfortable as stylish as possible?More
Story image
Data traffic soars as world turns to internet for work & play
Video conferencing traffic and the overall amount of data traffic crisscrossing the world rises steadily while the world seeks to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.More
Story image
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip hits A/NZ this week
It's already available for preorder, and will hit stores on 3 April.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skull & Co’s Jumpgate for Nintendo Switch
The portability, safety, and versatility of the Jumpgate dock make it the best portable Nintendo Switch dock on the market.More
Story image
Will COVID-19 break New Zealand's cash habit?
Despite the majority of local businesses that remain open during the current COVID-19 lockdown introducing card-only transactions, the majority of New Zealanders still carry cashMore
Story image
IDC: decline, not growth, for APAC IT spending
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the IT economy hard and IDC says that pessimistic scenarios are now playing out – and may get worse.More
Story image
Working from home? Accessorise your home office for efficiency
COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing down in the near future, and work-from-home setups may need to stay in place for months to come. Why not make your rig as comfortable as stylish as possible?More
Story image
Data traffic soars as world turns to internet for work & play
Video conferencing traffic and the overall amount of data traffic crisscrossing the world rises steadily while the world seeks to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.More
Story image
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip hits A/NZ this week
It's already available for preorder, and will hit stores on 3 April.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skull & Co’s Jumpgate for Nintendo Switch
The portability, safety, and versatility of the Jumpgate dock make it the best portable Nintendo Switch dock on the market.More
Story image
COVID-19: Zoom downloads explode as people work from home
Between February 22 and March 22 2020, Zoom application downloads increased by 1,270%. More
Story image
A quick look at Xbox Series X & PlayStation 5 specs
While we won’t go into every little detail, here are some hardware specs for both. More
Story image
Scammers using Bitcoin, sextortion to take advantage of Coronavirus fears
As people's fear and desire to do something about COVID-19 is dominating the news, it is also being exploited in every way by online criminals. More
Story image
Chorus: First day of significant increase in broadband traffic
Traffic has begun to increase in day time broadband traffic as the network starts to see the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. More
Story image
Mastercard extends free access to STEM curriculum for girls
Mastercard and education firm Scholastic have expanded free access to Mastercard’s STEM curriculum designed for 8-12 year-old girls.More
Story image
Worrying gap in local consumer cybersecurity savvy
New research shows A/NZ consumers feel clued in, but there’s clear room for improvement in their education and tools.More
Story image
HP mobilises 3D printing resources to provide critical COVID-19 equipment
The company says more than 1,000 3D printed parts have already been delivered to local hospitals, and essential equipment being delivered include face masks, face shields, mask adjusters, nasal swabs, hands-free door openers, and respirator parts. More
Story image
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenWiFi AC (CT8)
ASUS’ new ZenWiFi AC3000 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System is the perfect way to create a reliable and secure mesh network in your business or home. More
Story image
Houseparty denies security breach as users accuse app of hacking accounts
The popular face-to-face video hosting service has been accused of hacking users' other accounts, a claim Houseparty disputes.More
Story image
Why you might want to buy tech right now
Manufacturing disruption, closed borders, remote working and learning, economic downturn - it might pay to get that purchase in now.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Wacom One graphics tablet
With the current climate encouraging social isolation, I’ve been spending several hours a day searching out and embracing my inner artistic muse. More
Story image
Google's 12 remote working tips for better productivity
We've compiled Google's top tips for remote working in 2020.More
Story image
DataRobot offers free AI platform to help fight COVID-19
"We're inspired by the passion of our employees, customers, partners, and the data science community who all have expressed interest in identifying ways to help address this global pandemic."More
Story image
Vodafone warns customers as online scams increase due to COVID-19
Vodafone New Zealand is urging its customers to be more vigilant on digital channels.More
Story image
Game review: One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
To base a game on a character that can beat people in one punch is going to be impossible for it to be a challenge. After all, you’ll be able to complete the game quickly if you can finish every fight using only one attack…More
Story image
Oxford brings new version of dictionary app to remote learners
Oxford has released an updated version of its advanced dictionary app with the intention of aiding remote learning for homeschoolers around the world.More
Story image
Vodafone urges customers to go digital, expects call times to increase
"Due to precautionary measures in New Zealand and internationally, our customer care teams are managing the impacts of COVID-19 while dealing with higher call volumes."More
Story image
Trade Me announces full migration to cloud with Google Cloud partnership
The online auction website says the move will migrate all systems and applications off its on-premise data centres and fully migrate to the cloud.More
Story image
Survey reveals challenges facing Kiwis working at home
35% of survey respondents say that they feel less productive, and 35-44 year olds expect working with kids at home may prove a challenge.More
Story image
Game review: Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps is still one of the best Microsoft exclusives out there. If you are a PC or Xbox One owner, you do not want to miss out on this rare masterpiece.More
Story image
How our publisher harnessed machine learning to overhaul Techday websites
Our publisher, Sean Mitchell, went to CoderSchool in Ho Chi Minh City to learn how to implement machine learning into Techday.More
Vodafone opens Essential Connectivity Hubs during COVID-19 lockdown
Vodafone New Zealand has opened 45 stores this week to support New Zealanders with essential services during the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
IDC: AR/VR market will still see eventual growth in 2020
AR and VR headsets will see shipments decline in the near term due to COVID-19, but the long-term outlook is positive, according to IDC.More
Check your home network: Demand will congest internet during Covid-19 lockdown
New Zealand Telecommunications Forum says demand for data will increase as New Zealanders use their home networks to access internet to continue working, learning and to entertain themselves once the entire country goes into self-isolation. More
Vodafone NZ launches new COVID-19 plans
“Vodafone has taken a proactive approach to this pandemic right from the beginning, and is committed to doing its utmost to support society during this rapidly evolving situation.”More
Microsoft overhauls Office 365, rebrands it 'Microsoft 365'
The 'refresh' of Office 365 will feature new artificial intelligence (AI), rich content and templates, and cloud-powered experiences, says Microsoft.More
ISPs pledge continued service as internet infrastructure feels the pressure
Some ISPs have already reported a huge increase in daytime, home-based internet usage as New Zealanders move their work into their living rooms, studies and spare rooms.More
Nanogirl launches online STEM learning programme for self-isolated Kiwis
The team at Nanogirl have launched an online learning platform for Kiwi kids to help get them through the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
NZ telcos to provide essential repair services using 'no contact' model
Telecommunications companies have closed their doors for usual retail service, but will provide repairs and modem and phone provisions only if there is a genuine connectivity issue.More
Hands-on review: Asus Dual Band RT-AX88U Wi-Fi Router
We look at the high end 802.11ax Wi-Fi router from Asus, with it's impressive specifications.More
Govt widens 'essential products' to include tech goods
New Zealand businesses are now able to sell ‘essential’ non-food consumer products such as computer equipment and mobile phones, while the country remains at Alert Level 4 lockdown.More
Smart speaker market continues to grow - report
“Markets [in which] smart speakers are booming saw the most significant year-on-year growth.”More
COVID-19: Google and Facebook must step up to help businesses
“Now it’s time for them to step up and pay it forward by crediting the accounts of these at-risk advertisers.”More
Game review: My Hero One’s Justice 2
If you’ve never heard of My Hero One’s Justice 2, the game is based on the manga/anime called My Hero Academia.More
Global lockdowns put pressure on internet infrastructure
With COVID-19 resulting in many countries going into lockdown, more people are transitioning to working and studying remotely, putting more pressure on internet infrastructure around the world.More
COVID: Google releases new info hub for distance learning
Teach From Home is a central hub of information, tips, training and tools. Plus, Google earmarks US$10 million for distance learning.More
ASUS unveils ROG Zephyrus gaming notebook
ASUS’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) is back with another addition to its gaming notebook line, the Zephyrus G14.More
Cyclone named essential NZ supplier for online learning devices
The Ministry of Education has selected Cyclone as one of a handful of essential business suppliers for devices and technologies used in distance and online learning.More
Game Review: Doom Eternal (PC)
Doom Eternal does not hold back, bathing the screen in blood at every opportunity. More
More stories