BlackBerry QNX to power Damon Motorcycles CoPilot warning system

BlackBerry QNX has announced it will power Damon Motorcycles' CoPilot advanced warning system across the company's entire line-up of advanced electric motorcycles.

Damon has licensed BlackBerry QNX technology, including its real-time operating system to serve as the safe and secure foundation for the Damon CoPilot warning system on its new flagship electric motorcycle.

Damon will unveil the limited edition superbike, the Hypersport Pro, and open reservations to the public online and at CES. In BlackBerry’s booth, attendees will also be able to experience Damon’s next generation motorcycle first-hand in the #FutureOfMotorcycling Interactive Experience, a rideable, leaning stationary motorcycle that uses virtual reality to showcase the motorcycle’s unique features on the show floor.

These features include its powerful all-electric performance, its CoPilot advanced warning system, and Shift, its patented rider ergonomics that lets riders electronically adjust the Hypersport’s riding position while in motion. CoPilot uses radar, cameras and non-visual sensors to track the speed, direction and velocity of moving objects around the motorcycle.

“We’re on a mission to unleash the full potential of personal mobility for the world’s commuters,” says Jay Giraud, chief executive officer of Damon Motorcycles.

“To address this, we spent the last three years developing an AI-powered, fully connected, e-motorcycle platform that incorporates CoPilot, our proprietary 360º warning system. By building it on BlackBerry’s best-in-class technology that is safety certified, Damon motorcycles will be the safest, most advanced electric motorcycle in the market," he says.

Grant Courville, VP, product management and strategy, BlackBerry QNX, says Damon’s new Hypersport Pro is a 'game-changing' model for the motorcycle industry with its advanced collision warning system.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have them in our booth and look forward to showing off the highly-secure software that delivers enhanced situational awareness and increased peace of mind for riders," he says.

"BlackBerry QNX is leading the way in next-generation mobility systems by providing a safe and secure platform for connected vehicles and beyond and we’re proud to work with Damon on this exciting advancement.”