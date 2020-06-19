ng-nz logo
Story image

Chorus deploys new submarine fibre optic cable to Waiheke Island

19 Jun 2020
Shannon Williams
Share:

Work has commenced to lay a second submarine fibre optic cable to Waiheke Island, Chorus has announced.

Once complete the new cable will cross from Maraetai Beach to Woodside Bay on the island.

With 144 individual fibre strands, Chorus says the new cable significantly increases the internet and data capacity to the island, while providing a diverse route and improved resilience for the island's residents.

Today submarine cables, not satellites, transit 99% of the worlds internet, voice and data traffic, including the backhaul of mobile network traffic. Chorus $3.4m investment in the subsea Maraetai-Woodside Bay cable will protect the island's increasingly important broadband connectivity.

Work to lay the cable and bury it in on the ocean floor will take approximately ten days. To carry out the work Chorus has partnered with Visionstream and Wellington-based specialist marine vessel operator, Seaworks.

The subsea fibre deployed measures more than 6km in length and weighs over 13,500kg. Every precaution has been taken to prolong the life of the cable and to support the ability to recover it for repair if necessary. The cable is expected to serve the island's broadband needs for at least the next 30 years.

Currently Chorus leases capacity on a single cable to the island. When the new cable is operational all traffic to and from the island will migrate across. However, the leased capacity will remain and offer diversity in the event of a fault on the new cable.

Chorus CEO, JB Rousselot, says he is "delighted that Waiheke Island residents now not only have access to fibre in their homes but they can also take comfort in knowing they are no longer reliant on a single fibre, which, if damaged, would cut off the Internet on the island.

"The COVID-19 pandemic underlined the importance to us all of the need for reliable, consistent high-speed internet connectivity," he says.

"The new subsea, fibre-optic cable connecting Waiheke Island to the world means that the 56% who have already taken advantage of fibre to their homes and businesses can be assured that Chorus fibre infrastructure can support exponential growth in usage," says Rousselot.

"We are now more than ready to welcome the remaining 44% to join their neighbours in having access to the best broadband in the world and truly delighted to see this critical infrastructure, which has been on the cards for some years, come to fruition," he says.

Visionstream general manager for New Zealand, Jim Tocher, says he is happy to be partnering with Chorus on this project.

"We know how important a reliable internet connection is and we are proud to have played a role in bringing this infrastructure to the community of Waiheke Island," he says.

"The design and delivery of the undersea cable between Auckland and Waiheke Island was an interesting challenge for us. We needed a solution that could safely deliver a high-quality internet connection to the island, and also one that could reduce the risk of future damage or connection issues inherent with offshore links.

"After assessing several options, Chorus and Visionstream landed on a sustainable solution that will provide a level of security of service to Waiheke residents and visitors for many years to come," Tocher says.

Seaworks CEO, Tim Brown, says Seaworks was pleased to be asked to join the team to deliver this new critical infrastructure.

"Undersea cables are easy to forget since they are well out of sight and mind, but they are a critical part of our nation's infrastructure.

"We have extensive experience in laying inshore and coastal cables and our specialist vessels and cable lay equipment will ensure the operational aspects of the project will be delivered as specified," he says.

Related stories:
ComCom report 'proof' of the need of fibre - Chorus
NZ's copper and fibre networks held up despite increased demand during lockdown
ComCom seeks feedback on Chorus withdrawal from copper and broadband services
Vocus buys out 'strong' Stuff Fibre business
Chorus network data for April shows fibre essential to life in lockdown
Vodafone NZ delays 5G add on cost for one year
Dig deeper:
Story image
Rise in cyberattacks targeting the cloud as use of collaboration tools increase
“While we are seeing a tremendous amount of courage and global goodwill to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, we also are unfortunately seeing an increase in bad actors looking to exploit the sudden uptick in cloud adoption."More
Story image
Children gaming less during COVID-19 times, but security is still crucial
Kaspersky's study shows children have paid less attention to computer games in recent months, especially when compared to the period before the pandemic began.More
Story image
HP New Zealand announces 'largest product launch ever'
Laptops, desktops, workstations, monitors - HP NZ's huge announcement introduces over a dozen new products, to be released in the next few months.More
Story image
AI could be used to detect pandemic patterns - NZ Health IT
Artificial intelligence could soon held detect pandemic virus patterns very early, including those like COVID-19, according to NZ Health IT. More
Story image
New Zealand named amongst most vulnerable countries at risk of cyber attack
NordVPN's latest Cyber Risk Index reveals the top 10 at-risk countries for a cyber attack.More
Story image
Huawei takes out smartphone award, camera and battery life key driver
Huawei has been named the winner of the Canstar 2020 Most Satisfied Customers of Smartphones in New Zealand. More
Story image
Rise in cyberattacks targeting the cloud as use of collaboration tools increase
“While we are seeing a tremendous amount of courage and global goodwill to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, we also are unfortunately seeing an increase in bad actors looking to exploit the sudden uptick in cloud adoption."More
Story image
Children gaming less during COVID-19 times, but security is still crucial
Kaspersky's study shows children have paid less attention to computer games in recent months, especially when compared to the period before the pandemic began.More
Story image
HP New Zealand announces 'largest product launch ever'
Laptops, desktops, workstations, monitors - HP NZ's huge announcement introduces over a dozen new products, to be released in the next few months.More
Story image
AI could be used to detect pandemic patterns - NZ Health IT
Artificial intelligence could soon held detect pandemic virus patterns very early, including those like COVID-19, according to NZ Health IT. More
Story image
New Zealand named amongst most vulnerable countries at risk of cyber attack
NordVPN's latest Cyber Risk Index reveals the top 10 at-risk countries for a cyber attack.More
Story image
Huawei takes out smartphone award, camera and battery life key driver
Huawei has been named the winner of the Canstar 2020 Most Satisfied Customers of Smartphones in New Zealand. More
Story image
Hands-on review - Razer Kiyo broadcasting camera
We have a look at one of the best broadcast quality webcams available today.More
Story image
Vodafone's Farmside: Rural internet connections triple
“Surpassing 15,000 customers cements our position as New Zealand’s leading rural broadband provider."More
Story image
ComCom warns Becextech for breaches against Fair Trading Act
ComCom accuses Becextech of a number of breaches, including false price claims.More
Story image
Hands-on review: HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1 PC headset
The extra edge being able to hear where your opponents are before you can see them can make the difference between a good kill or a respawn.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Razer Seiren X microphone
We check out a top of the line microphone from Razer's Broadcaster line.More
Story image
ComCom seeks feedback on Mobile Access Termination Service
"The purpose of the five-yearly review of MTAS is to determine whether we think there is merit in taking a deeper look at removing some of the regulation around mobile services."More
Story image
Hands-on preview: The Last of Us Part II
Stealth is also an important technique to perfect in this sequel because racing head-on to kill enemies will always lead to Ellie’s death. More
Story image
MSI’s new liquid-cooled gaming motherboard
Includes an EK WB cooling for both the CPU and VRM power delivery section, implemented to prevent thermal throttling.More
Story image
World's best city for WiFi speed and 5G revealed
The study looked at the number of free wifi spots, the average cost of data, the number of restaurants with free wifi, as well as the average upload and download speeds. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Twelve South’s Curve Stand for MacBook Pro
If you are in the market for a sturdy, stylish, minimalistic, and versatile laptop stand, then Twelve South’s Curve is a great option. More
Story image
PlayStation 5 hardware and exclusive games revealed
During a digital event, Sony showed the actual PS5 hardware as well as announced lots of exciting new games.More
Story image
Research: The convergence of medtech and wearables
IDTechEx has released research that looks at the growth of the wearables market and the growing innovation in health and medical technologies.More
Story image
Dropbox adds new features for people working from home
“We’re working quickly to provide new features to help people stay better organised in all aspects of their lives so they can focus on what really matters - like health and family.”More
Story image
Game review: The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor expansion (PC)
Greymoor is this year’s new chapter and is part of the year-long Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure. More
Story image
D-Link releases Wi-Fi 6 enabled smart router
Features the latest in Wi-Fi standards as well as compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant.More
Story image
Hands-on review: LEGO Super Mario
You’ve never seen Super Mario quite like this before. He’s cute, blocky, and full of ‘yahoo’!More
Story image
Android 11 Beta is here - here's what to expect
Android 11 is here - expect better communications, privacy and better ways to control connected devices.More
Story image
Global device shipments to plummet by 13.6% in 2020
New research from Gartner indicates that mobile phones, tablets and PCs will see reduced shipments globally this year, due mostly to economic turmoil as a result of COVID-19.More
Story image
Game Review: BioShock: The Collection (Switch)
All three games have been faithfully ported over to the Switch and look great on the console’s screen. More
Story image
Vodafone launches OPPO 5G smartphones to NZ market
Vodafone has launched new affordable 5G smartphones into the New Zealand market, the OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G and the Find X2 Lite 5GMore
Story image
Epson launches new SureColor photography desktop printers
Epson has launched the A3+ SureColor P706 and A2+ SureColor P906 desktop photo printers. More
Hands-on review: iPad Pro 2020
Armed with the new iPad OS update, a new chip and the Magic keyboard, does this year’s iPad actually have what it takes to replace a MacBook?More
Internet filtering not the answer - InternetNZ
The proposed law change is part of the New Zealand government response to the Christchurch terror attacks that occurred in March last year.More
Trend Micro Home Network Security - giving frazzled parents everywhere just that much more peace of mind
Trend Micro have announced the launch of Trend Micro Guardian, an app which “enhances the parental controls features of Home Network Security, and extends the coverage to outside the home."More
Full reveal: LEGO shares a glimpse of the full Super Mario range
“Sixteen LEGO Super Mario sets have been introduced and I am really looking forward to seeing how people’s play expands with these and the unique Power-Up Packs,” says Nintendo game producer and executive officer Takashi Tezuka. More
New Adobe app Photoshop Camera available now on Android and iOS
Adobe has officially released Adobe Photoshop Camera, a new camera app designed to enable users to add filters and effects to their photos before the image is captured. More
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition
The perfect desk setup goes beyond what's on your desk - it includes your surroundings too.More
How to choose a secure plagiarism checker for your school
Choosing a secure plagiarism checker for your school is important for building a comprehensive privacy protection ecosystem and protecting user data from leaks.More
Game review: Saints Row: The Third - Remastered
Deep Silver has decided to remaster Saints Row: The Third instead since it remains the best selling game of the franchise. To my surprise though, Saints Row: The Third – Remastered is more than just an ordinary remaster.More
PKT’s new picture-based, programmable keyboard
The Aussie company’s product uses fibre optics to allow each of the keyboard’s keys to display any required image and enact a predetermined action.More
Game review: The Last of Us Part II
Naughty Dog is set to release The Last of Us Part II. Can the developer strike lightning once again with the franchise’s second outing?More
New Pixel features drop, with big focus on health and safety
Pixel has released new features with a specific focus on battery life, personal health and personal safety. These new features were covered off in a Google blog post by Pixel technical program manager Tok Tokuda.More
Game review: MotoGP 20 (PC)
It could be that this game is the only way you are going to see the 2020 season races. Thankfully, once again, Milestone has stepped up to the plate and delivered a superb motorcycle racing game.More
Fujitsu unveils 14 new models of enterprise notebooks, tablets and workstations optimised for remote working
By expanding its lineup of superior mobile products, the Fujitsu Group says it will continue to support such initiatives as remote work, as part of the customers' workstyle transformation.More
Hands-on review: Google Nest Mini 2nd generation smart speaker
We take the brand new smart speaker from Google for a runMore
Intel to release new hybrid Core processors
Codenamed Lakefield, the Intel Core processors with Hybrid technology provide a full Windows experience for ultra-light devices.More
Hands-on review: The Nokia 1.3 mobile phone
The Android 10 OS has proved to be a very stable and reliable system, meaning that even if you take a wrong turn, it’s not the end of the world. More
Apple's classroom productivity apps receive major update
The Classwork and Classroom apps have received major updates, with new features and designs implemented as remote learning persists amid COVID-19.More
Review: Dyson V11 Outsize: A vacuum cleaner that really sucks
From the no-mess emptying action through to the effortless experience of actual vacuuming, Dyson have gone out of their way to make cleaning less of a chore and more of a pleasure. More
More stories