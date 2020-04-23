ng-nz logo
Story image

Chorus to resume non-essential fibre installs at alert level 3

23 Apr 2020
Shannon Williams
Chorus will resume installations of fibre when New Zealand moves out of lockdown and into alert level 3 next week, the company has announced.

Work on non-essential fibre installs and Ultra Fast Broadand (UFB) build projects nationwide – with strict adherence to safe working practices.

New Zealand moves into alert level 3 from 11:59pm next Monday.

 Andrew Carroll, Chorus’ general manager for network and customer operations, says the company has shared its plans with the Government, and its service company partners, and is confident that it can resume work safely.

“During alert level 4 we continued to safely offer essential fibre installs at a rate of about 500 per week. However even this saw more than half of our 4,000 or so workforce impacted,” says Carroll.

“We’re pleased to be able to restart work in connecting people to fibre and extending the reach of our fibre network. This is good for customers and it is good for our technicians," he says.

"We know we can do this safely; the health and safety of our technicians and our customers is front-of-mind for everything we do."

 Carroll adds, “We make sure our techs are comfortable being in the home and that they are healthy and well. We call ahead and screen the people we are coming to provide service to, we look out for vulnerable New Zealanders, and we use PPE when we are in your bubble.

"Stringent measures are in place to manage physical distancing and hand washing and we have thorough mechanisms to support contact tracing," he explains.

 Carroll says retailers are continuing to take fibre orders during level four lockdown and Chorus is aware that there is a backlog of installations to work through. 

"There may be instances where we need to prioritise those most in need as we ramp up capacity and work within the alert level 3 restrictions," he says.

“And of course, customers who remain uncomfortable with a technician coming into their bubble are still able to postpone their connection or look at services such as VDSL that we can connect remotely without the need to visit the home," Carrol says. 

New Zealand has been in alert level 4 lockdown since 11.59pm on Wednesday, 25 March. It was initially planned to last at least four weeks. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended lockdown to Monday 27 April, with level 3 beginning Tuesday 28 April. The country would remain in level three for a further two weeks before reviewing the alert status again.

Dig deeper:
Story image
Google leads donations as tech sector pledges US$1.4 billion to COVID-19 crisis
Google is leading the way in donations, with around $800 million donated to date.More
Story image
Four game publishers exit NVIDIA's GeForce NOW
While NVIDIA didn’t explicitly explain why the publishers will be pulling their games from the service, the company hopes the publishers will return ‘in the future’.More
Story image
Lenovo launches Legion series of gaming PCs & laptops
Lenovo has launched a new 2020 lineup of gaming PC and laptops, which are sure to give fans of prebuilt gaming PCs something to smile about.More
Story image
Game review: Resident Evil 3 - the remake
I liked the action in Resident Evil 3 since it kept me on my toes the whole time while I was playing through it. Sure some enemies can be a tough challenge, but the hard difficulty is what makes Resident Evil games stand out.More
Story image
State of the nation: SEEK reports extreme impact on job market by COVID-19
Advertisements for new jobs have fallen drastically since the COVID-19 outbreak took hold, according to the latest employment snapshot from SEEK New Zealand. More
Story image
Revealed: Top gaming trends as players stay home
Video games have seen an increase in engagement in the last month or so. This was predictable, but in an effort to understand the gaming habits of those kept inside, games market insights and analytics company Newzoo asked the question: what kind of games are people playing in lockdown?More
Story image
The COVID-19 fight: InternetNZ to hold online meeting on contact tracing technology
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced contact tracing technology will be one of the three pillars in New Zealand's strategy to contain COVID-19.More
Story image
Check Point discovers new double extortion ransomeware tactic
To prove the validity of the threat, threat actors leak a small portion of sensitive information to the dark web, dangling intimidation that more is to follow if ransom goes unpaid.  More
Story image
Netflix hits jackpot: Q1 2020 sees subscriber count and revenue skyrocket
The streaming behemoth earned big in the first quarter of this year, adding record levels of new subscribers and increasing revenue 27.6% year-on-year.More
Story image
Jabra updates to Evolve2 with new headset range
The Evolve2 aims to meet the new requirements that organisations have since the Evolve range first hit the market in 2014.More
Story image
Unprepared: Many work-from-home policies only created in last 30 days
"This is very much a wake-up call. Much of the job loss we have seen is a direct result of a lack of preparation on the part of companies that should have known better."More
Story image
Sony's 'DualSense' controller a quaint touch for the PS5
Haptic feedback will allow players to 'feel' more of the games they play - but that's not the only change.More
Story image
Kiwis put off major purchases over COVID-19 financial stress
In response to concerns of the pandemic, Kiwis will put off major purchases, including personal devices and computers.More
Story image
OPPO spearheads 5G with video calls over new network
The Chinese vendor has partnered with Ericsson and MediaTek to conduct voice and video calls entirely over a 5G connection.More
Story image
Apple announces new iPhone SE, the 'most affordable' iPhone yet
Apple says the new offering is the company's most affordable iPhone to date.More
Story image
COVID-19: Video game industry doing well, but all is not rosy for consoles
The video gaming industry is one which many may have expected to perform well throughout lockdowns, but according to new research from GlobalData, some of the biggest industry hard-hitters may suffer in 2020.More
Story image
Retailers see immediate lift after Govt's COVID-19 level 3 announcement
The move is set to benefit consumers by providing more competition in the market and reducing prices.More
Story image
Netflix value skyrockets amid COVID-19 stay at home orders
Netflix’s value has skyrocketed to $192.52 billion, according to one report.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ update: demand for internet remains 'incredibly high'
The report highlights the increase in usage of voice calls, broadband and mobile data while underscoring the strong uptick in usage of Vodafone NZ’s video conferencing tool.More
Story image
How a coding school in Vietnam is thriving after moving entirely online
The business is based in Vietnam, where a comparatively small 241 people have been infected by COVID-19 and none have died, but moved their entire operation online anyway.More
Story image
From fake cures to 5G conspiracies: Fake news explodes during COVID-19 pandemic
"It is vital that we use all the tools at our disposal to combat the spread of fake news and the huge damage it does."More
Story image
Will Thales and Motorola help take eSIM mainstream?
Motorola’s razr is the first phone to rely exclusively on embedded-SIM. Does this signal a turning point in the technology’s future?More
Story image
Fitbit's Charge 4 features inbuilt GPS and Fitbit Pay
Fitbit’s renowned Charge fitness tracker is welcoming the fourth iteration to its product line – the Charge 4.More
Story image
Remote working tips from a cybersecurity advisor
The world as we know it is changing, and the “office” is now everywhere. Safety, security and best practices should always be at the forefront of this change, now and in the future.More
Story image
UN and Hackster.io partner up to take on COVID-19 in developing countries
The COVID-19 Detect and Protect Challenge calls on engineers to design low-cost and easily deployable software, hardware and services to support the detection and prevention of COVID-19 in some of the world's most vulnerable areas.More
Story image
No surprise: Vodafone calls and data usage up as week three of lockdown sets in
Calls and data usage on the Vodafone network remain high, according to Vodafone NZ who has released its latest network report in week 3 of lockdown. More
Story image
Hands-on review: NVIDIA Shield TV
Nvidia’s Shield TV is easily a recommended Android TV solution, especially if you are a PC gamer and want to easily play your games on the lounge TV.  More
