CompTIA launches IT workforce planning guide

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) has released step-by-step guidance to assist people with planning their information technology (IT) careers.

The free resource, called My IT Path, is designed to provide a personalised and interactive experience for anyone learning about careers in the field.

According to CompTIA, there’s a strong demand for IT professionals around the world in sectors including education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail – and of course, the tech sector itself.

CompTIA’s resource focuses on five key areas: cybersecurity, data, networking, software and web development, and support.

Each category includes a description of specific job roles. Visitors can explore the occupations at the beginner, intermediate and advanced career levels, including details on skill requirements, median salaries and the availability of jobs and relevant professional certifications.

“Careers in IT should be particularly attractive to young people having second thoughts about the cost of a four-year university education and the post-graduation student loan debt. Unlike other industries, entry-level IT jobs do not require a university degree. Many companies have openly stated that skills and abilities are what really matter. IT certifications… are a proven and economical way to validate skills,” comments CompTIA vice president for content and learning, Ryan Blankenship.

He adds that CompTIA created the career roadmap to help ‘demystify’ how to get a career in IT, noting that even entry-level openings in IT often have starting salaries that are above average – and there are possibilities for long term career progression.

“Students who are beginning their career considerations; seasoned tech professionals looking to take the next step up; workers in other industries looking to make a career change; members of the armed forces planning to return to the civilian workforce; and anyone else with an interest in technology jobs can explore their options by visiting My IT Path.”

Earlier this month CompTIA created a new community to help improve the tech industry’s diversity, size and skill levels.

The new Advancing Tech Talent and Diversity Community is the result of the amalgamation of four existing groups: CompTIA’s Advancing Diversity in Technology, Advancing Women in Technology, Future Leaders and Technology Lifecycle Services.

“The creation of the Advancing Tech Talent and Diversity Community is a natural evolution. On their own, each of the earlier communities did outstanding work. By bringing them together into a single entity we expand and enhance our ability to crowdsource the great ideas and thought leadership available from these talented individuals,” comments CompTIA executive vice president for industry relations, Nancy Hammervik.

Val Haskell will serve as chairwoman for the new group, which will have two goals for 2020:

• Promote efforts to increase knowledge, skills and performance within the existing tech workforce so current and emerging jobs can be filled and companies engaged in the business of technology can grow and prepare for the future.

• Help organisations of all sizes – small businesses, mid-sized firms and large enterprises – develop sustainable diversity, equality and inclusion strategies that transform cultures and enhance organisational performance.