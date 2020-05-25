ng-nz logo
Story image

Cybercriminals exploiting virus fears to gain access to corporate IT systems

25 May 2020
Contributor
Share:

Article by Zscaler A/NZ country manager Budd Ilic.

With the world now a different place amid the COVID-19 crisis, criminals are taking advantage of the situation to mount a range of cyberattacks.

Not only are cybercriminals exploiting the public’s thirst for new information about the virus, the rise in the number of people working remotely is increasing the threat surface for these attacks. In light of this, we are witnessing an increase in email scams, malware-infected apps, and malicious websites.

The changing threat landscape

Cybercriminals are making use of a range of techniques to deliver these attacks and some of those recently noticed in the wild include:

  • Mobile apps: Hackers are creating applications that appear to offer advice or information about the virus. If installed on a mobile device, they can harvest personal information or gain access to other connected systems.
  • Phishing: URLs with mentions of COVID-19, or Coronavirus, are becoming increasingly common. They appear to offer information about the virus, however, these URLS are a guise used by attackers to infect the devices of those who visit.
  • Malware: Scammers are also creating email attachments with the terms ‘COVID’ or ‘Corona’ in the name. Designed to appear as though they have come from a legitimate source, they in fact contain malware that infects a user’s system once opened.
  • Ransomware: Some websites claiming to help users track the virus around the world have been identified to deliver ransomware, a type of malware that locks a user out of his or her device.
  • PowerPoint: There have also been a few isolated examples of criminals distributing PowerPoint files infected with malicious code. The files appear to contain lists of hotels infected by the outbreak.

All these threats are exploiting the fears of people and their desire to find out how to cope with the rapid spread of the virus. Many of the techniques being used are not new, however, they are succeeding because people are currently more emotionally vulnerable.

Thus, cybercriminals are successfully stealing personal data, extracting financial gain, and infecting corporate IT infrastructures as a result.

Minimise your exposure to COVID-19 related threats

Here are a few tips to ensure your digital safety amidst the current pandemic:

  • Mobile app safety: Avoid downloading or purchasing applications not found within a reputable app store. Check the logos of any questionable apps to see if they look off or slightly different than what you recognise. Oftentimes, attackers mimic logos of large brands to increase downloads. Next, make sure your devices are up-to-date before installing and always be attentive to the information an application requests to access.
  • Phishing safety: Remember, legitimate companies never ask for personal information directly from email. Moreover, phishing emails typically lead with a generic salutation instead of your name.  
  • Be on the lookout for fake domain names similar to legitimate ones. Malicious domains usually add numbers and letters to their “real looking” domain addresses. 
  • Always check for poor grammar and spelling — very rarely do real emails contain misspelling. 
  • Lastly, and probably most importantly, never click on any suspicious links embedded in the body of the email, nor open any attachments with suspicious file names. Especially if these suspicious links and attachments are being sent with emails matching the above malicious criteria. 

We understand that in a situation like this, emotions are running high. As the appetite for accessible information continues to grow, attackers will do all that they can to leverage COVID-19 for malicious activity, which is why it’s important to be hypervigilant now, more than ever. 

Working from home

The growing trend for large numbers of people to work from home in an effort to avoid viral infection is also providing opportunity for cybercriminals.

Where previously they would have been working from behind corporate security at HQ, many staff will now be working remotely using a domestic internet connection. Some may have taken a work-issued laptop while others are now using their own private devices.

These factors increase the potential for a successful cyberattack. Emails and attachments that previously would have been automatically scanned and blocked may now get through to users. URLs tempting staff to visit dubious websites that would have triggered alerts could now be readily available.

Connection options

Faced with these remote security challenges, IT teams have two options to ensure workers remain safe and protected.

The first is to route all traffic from home workers via the existing corporate network. This means users will be protected by the existing security stack and be able to operate as though they are still sitting at their office desks.

The downside of this approach, however, is that latency levels are likely to increase. Depending on the bandwidth of the home internet connections being used, this could result in frustrating delays and a drop in productivity. 

A second option is to route traffic via a cloud-based security service that can provide the checks and protections usually afforded by the on-premise stack. This removes the need to funnel all traffic via the corporate network and reduces latency.

This approach makes particular sense when employees are already predominantly using cloud-based applications such as Salesforce, Office 365 and Zoom to get their work done. Application performance can be maintained alongside proper security.

COVID-19 may have changed the way many people work, but this doesn’t have to mean companies must accept lower levels of security. Take steps today to ensure your remote employees have the tools and services they require to be protected against the constantly evolving cyberthreat landscape in the months ahead.

Related stories:
Govt's COVID-19 tracing app "fundamentally flawed"
Sony's gaming and music struggles see sentiment take a nosedive
Microsoft warns of huge email phishing scam
Kiwi businesses scramble to adopt automated tracking technology
NZTech: Govt Budget 2020 important for NZ’s tech ecosystem
D-Link brings thermal scan/facial recognition camera to A/NZ
Dig deeper:
Story image
Kiwi company launches alternative to contact tracing apps with QR code
An alternative to contact tracing apps has been launchd in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, as New Zealand moves from alert level 3 down to level 2. More
Story image
Game review: John Wick Hex on PS4
When people think of John Wick, they might usually think about fast paced action. That’s why it’s an interesting move that developer Bithell Games has decided to make John Wick Hex to be a strategy game.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+
The HD60 S+ is extremely compact, palm-size, in fact, making it very portable and easy to tuck out of the way.More
Story image
Alienware gets an overhaul with updated range
New laptops from portable-first to heavy-duty gaming, a new pre-built desktop that includes liquid-cooled graphics, and a new monitor sneak-peek.More
Story image
New detection tool aims to catch Twitter bots in real time
Twitter recognises that it’s hard to tell just how much misinformation is out there on social media.More
Story image
NZ's tech news sails in the slipstream of healthy tech sector
Techday's managing editor explains how New Zealand's tech media flies under the radar, but it doesn't mean we're dead.More
Story image
Kiwi company launches alternative to contact tracing apps with QR code
An alternative to contact tracing apps has been launchd in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, as New Zealand moves from alert level 3 down to level 2. More
Story image
Game review: John Wick Hex on PS4
When people think of John Wick, they might usually think about fast paced action. That’s why it’s an interesting move that developer Bithell Games has decided to make John Wick Hex to be a strategy game.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+
The HD60 S+ is extremely compact, palm-size, in fact, making it very portable and easy to tuck out of the way.More
Story image
Alienware gets an overhaul with updated range
New laptops from portable-first to heavy-duty gaming, a new pre-built desktop that includes liquid-cooled graphics, and a new monitor sneak-peek.More
Story image
New detection tool aims to catch Twitter bots in real time
Twitter recognises that it’s hard to tell just how much misinformation is out there on social media.More
Story image
NZ's tech news sails in the slipstream of healthy tech sector
Techday's managing editor explains how New Zealand's tech media flies under the radar, but it doesn't mean we're dead.More
Story image
NZTech: Govt Budget 2020 important for NZ’s tech ecosystem
The ongoing COVID-19 crisis appears to have 'dramatically lifted' the Government's understanding of how critical technology is for New Zealand, says NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Apple iPhone SE 2020
This phone doesn’t have Apple’s most advanced technologies and that’s okay because it also doesn’t cost a full fortnight’s paycheck. More
Story image
Twitter employees can choose to work from home forever
“If our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen."More
Story image
Logitech launches webcam optimised for streamers
StreamCam is optimised for use with Logitech Capture which unlocks features on the device that automate exposure, framing, and stabilisation.More
Story image
Adobe releases extensive update for Creative Cloud apps
Premiere Pro, After Effects, Character Animation and Premiere Rush are all available for user update today, offering performance enhancements, new creative tools, workflow refinements, and more.More
Story image
Dell announces updated XPS pro-laptops
Including a redesigned XPS 15 and new XPS 17 for a bigger, 17in screen.More
Story image
HP announces new OMEN desktops, monitor
Launches new OMEN branding alongside the new 25L and 30L rigs and a 27” gaming-focused monitor. More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Fitbit Charge 4
With inbuilt GPS and Fitbit Pay in a reasonable $270 device, I appreciate the insights it provides for the sake of my mental and physical health.More
Story image
Kiwi businesses scramble to adopt automated tracking technology
New Zealand businesses are scrambling to adopt automated tracking technology as alert level restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis ease and people move around more freely.More
Story image
Samsung launches new cutting-edge QLED TV range
“This year we are going bigger than before with the launch of our widest range of TVs that feature the very best in immersive visual and audio innovation."More
Story image
Sky to become NZ’s next ISP
The announcement that Sky will be entering the broadband market is no surprise, writes Brendan Ritchie.More
Story image
Huawei partners up to build 5G-enabled automobile ecosphere
The aim of the ecosphere is to accelerate commercial use of 5G technologies in the industry.More
Story image
NZ-made virtual vet nurse launches to help struggling vets
The Virtual Vet Nurse – named Sophie – is a conversational chatbot developed with Kiwi-grown technology, and is being launched this week free of charge ‘for the next couple of months’.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Intel Core i5-10600K and Core i9-10900K
The Core i5-10600K seems a good gaming CPU, whilst the Core i9-10900K is a real boost for multi-CPU applications. More
Story image
Dark web packed with offers to hack corporate networks
"The larger the hacked company is, and the higher the obtained privileges, the more profitable the attack becomes."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR Laptop 
Gigabyte has produced a very nice laptop in the Aero 17 HDR. I’d have no problem recommending it to creative professional and enthusiasts that want to get the best out of their software tools. More
Story image
Hands-on review - Dynabook Portege X30L-G
We take the world lightest 13" laptop for a spin and in particular test its battery life claim.More
Story image
'Fastest ever' internet speed recorded in Australian research project
Have you ever wanted to download 1000 HD films in a single second? Maybe not, but according to a study from three universities in Australia, it’s now possible.More
Story image
Vocus buys out 'strong' Stuff Fibre business
The deal, which is set to close on 20 May, reflects Vocus’ confidence in Stuff Fibre’s capabilities, particularly in ‘uncertain times’.More
Story image
'Digital landscape has shifted considerably' - Vodafone NZ COVID-19 update
Vodafone NZ has today released its latest information on how New Zealanders are using the internet and cell services as social lives roar back to life.More
Story image
'Is that a robot herding sheep?' Kiwi startup teaches old dog new tricks
It's all thanks to a partnership between global robotics stalwart Boston Dynamics, a Kiwi startup called Rocos, and a robotic dog called Spot.More
Vodafone NZ opens stores, offices under alert level 2, with restrictions
“Although we can celebrate low numbers of Coronavirus throughout Aotearoa at the moment, we are acutely aware that it only takes one case to put many at risk."More
Facebook unveils product and business updates as it outlines Future of Work vision
Facebook has announced a series of product and business updates as it looks to outline its vision for the future of work and how it sees Facebook’s technology helping companies work flexibly. More
Govt's COVID-19 tracing app "fundamentally flawed"
Avery says the app the Government is using is limited and "primitive".More
Sony's gaming and music struggles see sentiment take a nosedive
Sentiment towards Sony has taken a nosedive during the first quarter of 2020, with ongoing struggles in its music and gaming behind the decline. More
Interview: Thriving in lockdown - how a coding school in Vietnam beat the odds
It's March 10 2020, and CoderSchool in Ho Chi Minh just went entirely online. A success story followed - here's how a lockdown helped a school thrive.More
Support for InternetNZ's digital inclusion plan gathers momentum
Twenty organisations from across New Zealand have pledged their support for a digital inclusion plan. The plan was submitted to Government last week.More
Trend Micro debuts dark-web scanning solution to combat identity theft
The solution was born from growing consumer concerns in New Zealand surrounding identity theft – a whopping 78% of Kiwis report concern about being a victim of identity theft, according to Trend Micro’s latest research.More
NZ's copper and fibre networks held up despite increased demand during lockdown
New Zealand's copper and fibre broadband connections held up well during the Covid-19 lockdown, despite increased levels of demand on the networks.More
Healthcare IT is in dire need of investment, says NZ Health IT chief
“This isn’t about replacing people for robots, it’s about providing already fully stretched clinical and non-clinical staff with the tech tools they desperately need when looking after their patients."More
Thriving in lockdown: Video game market to hit US$160 billion this year
The video gaming industry will see a yea-on-year growth in revenue of 9.3 overall - primarily due to lockdown restrictions keeping people isolated and bored.More
Hands-on review: The ROG STRIX Go 2.4 headset has it all
With the ROG STRIX Go 2.4, you virtually own two completely different headsets for the price of one, and switch simply by attaching the 3.5mm cable. More
Google Meet is officially here, for free
Over the last few weeks, usage on Google Meet has exceeded over 2 billion minutes per day and as of last week, Meet’s daily meeting participants surpassed 100 million.More
ComCom seeks feedback on Chorus withdrawal from copper and broadband services
“By 2022, most New Zealanders are expected to have access to fibre at home. That means large parts of the traditional copper phone and broadband network may no longer be needed."More
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
It's at the head of the pack in the flip phone renaissance. But is it worth that hefty NZ$2,400 price tag?More
D-Link brings thermal scan/facial recognition camera to A/NZ
The device can scan a large crowd and automatically raise an alert if a person with an elevated temperature is found.More
More in store for NZ data centre landscape after Microsoft investment
The country’s successful fight against COVID-19, and its status as a ‘standout nation’ as characterised by the Fletcher School’s Digital Evolution Index, means New Zealand remains an ‘attractive market’ for continued investment, according to GlobalData.More
Microsoft warns of huge email phishing scam
The phishing campaign installs NetSupport Manager remote admin tool to take over and execute commands. More
YouTube Music becomes the future of Google’s music streaming ambitions
Google is merging its Google Play Music system into YouTube and has introduced a bunch of impressive new features.More
More stories