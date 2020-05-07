ng-nz logo
Story image

D-Link A/NZ launches EasyMesh COVR-1102 mesh system

07 May 2020
Darren Price
Share:

D-Link A/NZ has launched its new COVR-1102 AC1200 Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System. The kit is one of the world’s first Wi-Fi Alliance certified EasyMesh home and home office mesh router systems. 

EasyMesh is the Wi-Fi Alliance’s standards-based solution for Wi-Fi networks that utilise multiple access points. For the consumer, this allows the implementation of scalable network coverage via access points from multiple vendors. Users can easily add additional units to extend coverage.

Performance is maximised with the network’s self-organising and self-optimising capabilities. EasyMesh systems allow Wi-Fi enabled devices to roam around the coverage area and guides them to the best access point to avoid interference and connection loss.

The need for uninterrupted smart, fast extended Wi-Fi networks in the home has exploded in recent years. With many people now working from home, uniform Wi-Fi network coverage has become even more important to service home-office connectivity and communication.

The COVR-1102 is fast enough to support multiple devices performing data-intensive tasks like simultaneous HD streaming. It is also adaptable to different housing sizes and configurations, covering up to 325 square meters with seamless Wi-Fi, with the option of using a wired Ethernet backhaul connection for even more flexibility in deployment.

D-Link A/NZ MD Graeme Reardon says, “The new COVR-1102, with its stylish, minimalist design, fits into any home or office and brings seamless mesh Wi-Fi coverage to every part of the premises. With Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh it’s also simple to expand coverage at any point in the future if you need additional Wi-Fi, and of course, supports the very latest in Wi-Fi security technology, WPA3.”

The COVR-1102 setup is via the free D-Link Wi-Fi mobile app. Most of D-Link’s network devices use this app for network monitoring and configuration. Being a Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system, network settings are automatic synchronisation across all the COVR Points and other EasyMesh certified access points on the network. 

COVR-1102 also supports WPA3, which brings the latest standard for wireless encryption to individual users.    

The COVR-1102 AC1200 Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi system provides one seamless network for the entire coverage area. This means there is only one wireless network name and password for the entire home

The system’s smart steering functionality automatically directs devices to the optimum wireless band, reducing buffering and lag. The COVR-1102’s smart roaming automatically connects devices to the COVR Point with the strongest signal so that users can move freely throughout the house

The system supports both Alexa and the Google Assistant. The router’s functionality can be controlled by using voice commands via Amazon and Google devices.

The COVR-1102 AC1200 Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System is available now from D-Link Australia's website (RRP AUD$299.95), D-Link New Zealand's website, (RRP NZ$329.99) and from all authorised D-Link partners and retailers in both countries.

Related stories:
Hands-on review: D-Link COVR 2202 - Mesh your home network
Hands-on review: D-Link DWR-956 4G LTE Wi-Fi AC1200 router
D-Link Covr Mesh Wi-Fi System incorporates McAfee protection
Grandstream adds two new Wi-Fi access points to GWN range
Hands-on review: D-Link Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera
Hands-on review: D-Link DIR-3060 EXO Smart Mesh Wi-Fi Router
Dig deeper:
Story image
Gaming industry thriving during COVID-19 lockdowns
2019 was a record-breaking year for the industry, with gaming software generating $143 billion in consumer spend, and this trend is set to continue into 2020.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa, takes up residence in the Echo Show 8.More
Story image
University of Auckland takes top spot in sustainability rankings
The university was ranked in the top 25% for each of the Goals with which it engaged. More
Story image
Vodafone NZ reveals internet usage trends in alert level 3
Mobile data usage has seen an increase since exiting alert level 4, as restrictions ease and people leave their homes.More
Story image
Game review: Predator: Hunting Grounds
Instead of a single player action experience, Predator: Hunting Grounds is an always online multiplayer game allowing players to become a Predator, or a human soldier in a fireteam. More
Story image
Four game publishers exit NVIDIA's GeForce NOW
While NVIDIA didn’t explicitly explain why the publishers will be pulling their games from the service, the company hopes the publishers will return ‘in the future’.More
Story image
Gaming industry thriving during COVID-19 lockdowns
2019 was a record-breaking year for the industry, with gaming software generating $143 billion in consumer spend, and this trend is set to continue into 2020.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa, takes up residence in the Echo Show 8.More
Story image
University of Auckland takes top spot in sustainability rankings
The university was ranked in the top 25% for each of the Goals with which it engaged. More
Story image
Vodafone NZ reveals internet usage trends in alert level 3
Mobile data usage has seen an increase since exiting alert level 4, as restrictions ease and people leave their homes.More
Story image
Game review: Predator: Hunting Grounds
Instead of a single player action experience, Predator: Hunting Grounds is an always online multiplayer game allowing players to become a Predator, or a human soldier in a fireteam. More
Story image
Four game publishers exit NVIDIA's GeForce NOW
While NVIDIA didn’t explicitly explain why the publishers will be pulling their games from the service, the company hopes the publishers will return ‘in the future’.More
Story image
Game review: Soundart (PC VR)
Soundart joins Audioshield and the revered Beat Saber as another music-based VR game-come-dance-fitness title.More
Story image
Chorus to resume non-essential fibre installs at alert level 3
Chorus will resume installations of fibre when New Zealand moves out of lockdown and into alert level 3 next week, the company has announced.More
Story image
Could Air NZ use downtime to digitally transform NZ’s health systems?
One University of Otago professor thinks that our national airline could “bring to health what they have achieved with air travel.”More
Story image
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order adds cosmetics, combat and more in update
New Journey +, new cosmetics and arcade-style wave-based combat has been added to the hit game to the delight of Star Wars fans.More
Story image
Kiwi firm ignites Aotearoa's mental health & wellbeing support
As New Zealand moves through the various stages of lockdown, it’s not just physical health that Kiwis are doing their bit to protect; it’s also everyone’s mental health too.More
Story image
Netflix hits jackpot: Q1 2020 sees subscriber count and revenue skyrocket
The streaming behemoth earned big in the first quarter of this year, adding record levels of new subscribers and increasing revenue 27.6% year-on-year.More
Story image
Reckless password behaviour 'largely unchanged' despite increased risk
91% of people know that using an identical password on multiple accounts is risky, yet 66% continue to do so anyway, according to a survey from LastPass.More
Story image
Tap-and-go paywave payments the new norm in a COVID-19 world, Mastercard research shows
Consumer polling by Mastercard showed a significant majority of consumers were using the technology during February and March.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link DWR-956 4G LTE Wi-Fi AC1200 router
It’s pretty versatile, and it needs to be in these uncertain times.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link COVR 2202 - Mesh your home network
The COVR 2202 is designed to extend your home network’s connectivity to those “dead spots” that often exist in the modern home.More
Story image
Avast Secure Browser comes to Android
Avast Secure Browser has been a mainstay for the security platform in Windows and Mac, and this is the first time it has come to mobile.More
Story image
Game review: One month with Animal Crossing New Horizons
If you own a Switch and don’t own a copy of Animal Crossing, then you should probably go get one. More
Story image
OPPO unveils its newest mid-range smartphone - the A91
The mid-range smartphone joins the Apple iPhone SE, announced last week, in the increasing pool of new smartphones hitting the market at less than NZ$1000.More
Story image
Six practical tips for better password practice
rsenal, Star Wars and Eminem all featured in the top 300 most hacked passwords last year.More
Story image
Facebook's Workplace unveils new features to help business navigate COVID-19
"With many countries currently experiencing at least some form of lockdown, businesses are waist-deep in uncharted waters."More
Story image
InternetNZ reports boom in demand for .nz domain names
Domain Name System (DNS) activity, which measures requests for .nz domain names, has seen consistent increases week on week of between 5 to 7% since the COVID-19 lockdown started.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Arlo rings my bell and offers Ultra + Security
With an easy-to-use interface and a variety of choices in settings, you’d be well advised to examine Arlo’s range of home security offerings.More
Story image
Malwarebytes launches VPN service that won't track users
Malwarebytes says that while the solution is only available for Windows, it will be coming soon to Mac, Android, Chrome, and iOS.More
Story image
JBL's Quantum range buddies up with esports firm 100 Thieves
Gaming brand JBL has signed on with esports organisation 100 Thieves to become the official global gaming headset partner this year.More
Story image
COVID-19 will accelerate widespread adoption of robots - report
"Autonomous robots are playing a vital role in supporting essential businesses and their workers during this health crisis."More
Story image
Google’s Fitbit acquisition under scrutiny
Despite economic issues, the wearables market is growing, Futuresource Consulting claims. Amongst this, Google inches closer to swallowing Fitbit.More
MailGuard intercepts sinister cybercrime emails notifying users of COVID-19 “relief payment”
Cyber criminals have sent out a series of malicious emails attempting to manipulate users suffering from financial turmoil and difficulties triggered by the COVID-19 crisis.More
Netflix value skyrockets amid COVID-19 stay at home orders
Netflix’s value has skyrocketed to $192.52 billion, according to one report.More
MSI unveils new range of formidable motherboards
Based on the new Intel 10th Gen, the range spans from entry-level to hardcore gamers, as well as demanding business users.More
Vodafone NZ delays 5G add on cost for one year
 Vodafone New Zealand has announced it will delay the $10 monthly add-on charge for the use of 5G through to July 2021.More
Vodafone: Prime Minister's COVID-19 lockdown announcement sees massive spike in traffic
This week started with a massive spike in internet traffic at 4pm on Monday, when Kiwis tuned into the hear Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement of whether the country would move out of lockdown.More
Half of employees watch adult content on devices they use for work
According to a new report from Kaspersky, 51% of remote workers who started to watch more pornography admit they did so on the same devices they use for work-related purposes.More
Google rolls out top-requested features on Google Meet
Google Meet has rolled out a raft of new features as more people continue to work from home. More
Chch company launches free contact tracing app for businesses
Businesses receive a poster with a QR code that customers can scan to register as visiting the premises to help stop the spread of COVID-19.More
Retailers see immediate lift after Govt's COVID-19 level 3 announcement
The move is set to benefit consumers by providing more competition in the market and reducing prices.More
Worldwide headphone market on track despite COVID-19
The worldwide headphones market is expected to experience strong growth in 2020, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 crisis.More
Microsoft to launch data centre region in New Zealand
Microsoft is calling the announcement a ‘major milestone’ towards delivering enterprise-grade cloud services locally.More
Human judges vital in crowdsourced campaign to track deforestation
The International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) and analytics firm SAS are creating artificial intelligence (AI) based algorithms with the help of crowdsourcing.More
Voyager Internet acquires Kiwi telco HD Net
"Voyager is a customer of the HD data centre in the same way as any other customer would be.”More
AMD announces 3rd Gen Ryzen processors
Also announces new B550 chipset to bring simultaneous multi-threading and PCIe 4.0 compatibility to mainstream desktops.More
“It’s-a me, Mario!” LEGO’s design lead on how Mario changes the world of play
"It has been really cool to read all the reactions from kids and adults around the world, even though it’s not what everyone expected us to do."More
Zoom announces new updates in response to privacy criticisms
In direct response to the heavy criticism it received last month from reports of meeting-spying and shoddy privacy protocols, Zoom has announced ‘robust’ security enhancements in its new update Zoom 5.0.More
QNAP releases new NAS series for home users
The TS-x31K series NAS is designed for home and personal cloud storage for users who wish to build their own private clouds.More
Apple launches new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard
While the update doesn’t change much in terms of looks, Apple has doubled the storage on its new machines, improved processors, memory and graphics performance, and lengthened battery life.More
More stories