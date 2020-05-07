D-Link A/NZ launches EasyMesh COVR-1102 mesh system

D-Link A/NZ has launched its new COVR-1102 AC1200 Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System. The kit is one of the world’s first Wi-Fi Alliance certified EasyMesh home and home office mesh router systems.

EasyMesh is the Wi-Fi Alliance’s standards-based solution for Wi-Fi networks that utilise multiple access points. For the consumer, this allows the implementation of scalable network coverage via access points from multiple vendors. Users can easily add additional units to extend coverage.

Performance is maximised with the network’s self-organising and self-optimising capabilities. EasyMesh systems allow Wi-Fi enabled devices to roam around the coverage area and guides them to the best access point to avoid interference and connection loss.

The need for uninterrupted smart, fast extended Wi-Fi networks in the home has exploded in recent years. With many people now working from home, uniform Wi-Fi network coverage has become even more important to service home-office connectivity and communication.

The COVR-1102 is fast enough to support multiple devices performing data-intensive tasks like simultaneous HD streaming. It is also adaptable to different housing sizes and configurations, covering up to 325 square meters with seamless Wi-Fi, with the option of using a wired Ethernet backhaul connection for even more flexibility in deployment.

D-Link A/NZ MD Graeme Reardon says, “The new COVR-1102, with its stylish, minimalist design, fits into any home or office and brings seamless mesh Wi-Fi coverage to every part of the premises. With Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh it’s also simple to expand coverage at any point in the future if you need additional Wi-Fi, and of course, supports the very latest in Wi-Fi security technology, WPA3.”

The COVR-1102 setup is via the free D-Link Wi-Fi mobile app. Most of D-Link’s network devices use this app for network monitoring and configuration. Being a Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system, network settings are automatic synchronisation across all the COVR Points and other EasyMesh certified access points on the network.

COVR-1102 also supports WPA3, which brings the latest standard for wireless encryption to individual users.

The COVR-1102 AC1200 Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi system provides one seamless network for the entire coverage area. This means there is only one wireless network name and password for the entire home

The system’s smart steering functionality automatically directs devices to the optimum wireless band, reducing buffering and lag. The COVR-1102’s smart roaming automatically connects devices to the COVR Point with the strongest signal so that users can move freely throughout the house

The system supports both Alexa and the Google Assistant. The router’s functionality can be controlled by using voice commands via Amazon and Google devices.

The COVR-1102 AC1200 Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System is available now from D-Link Australia's website (RRP AUD$299.95), D-Link New Zealand's website, (RRP NZ$329.99) and from all authorised D-Link partners and retailers in both countries.