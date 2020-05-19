D-Link brings thermal scan/facial recognition camera to A/NZ

D-Link A/NZ has launched a Dual Vision Thermal Camera-based Temperature Measuring System that measures up to 30 simultaneous temperature checks within 30ms, allowing for the surveillance of large public spaces such as airports, hospitals, schools, child care facilities, offices, shopping centres, public transport hubs and more.

The DCS-9500T System finds anyone who has a fever in the vicinity it scans and then raises an alarm automatically.

By using infrared thermal imaging technology combined with artificial intelligence, this new Temperature Measuring System enables crowds in wide and large areas to be scanned and can immediately distinguish those with elevated temperatures.

The DCS-9500T System uses an uncooled IRFPA 400x300 pixel microbolometer detector and digital signal transmission to deliver thermal imaging video.

The AI-based technology used by the DCS-9500T Temperature Measuring System provides ±0.3°C real-time medical-grade accuracy as well as AI facial recognition with an early warning management system.

There is also an in-built, on-board temperature detection algorithm, one IP address for two channels, an 8mm fixed thermal lens and a 2.7-12mm motorised visible spectrum lens.

As fever is one of the main symptoms of the COVID-19 disease, use of thermal-scanning technology has been on the rise in many of the worlds major centres.

There has been much speculation about how technology can help prevent the spread of disease in the future.

In tandem, concern has risen about the risk to privacy that mass-surveillance with facial recognition poses.

China, in particular, has been using tech of this sort heavily in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, although the country was already known for its widespread surveillance of the population before the SARS-CoV-2 virus hit.

In Australia, they have already begun a facial ID register, collecting data based on residents’ driver license photos that Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania have already joined, with Queensland set to follow.

New Zealand has no such system yet, and the use of facial recognition is governed by the Privacy Act, similarly to CCTV.

The DCS-9500T Temperature Measuring System features include: