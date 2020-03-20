New Zealand
Story image

D-Link Covr Mesh Wi-Fi System incorporates McAfee protection

20 Mar 2020
Darren Price
Share:

D-Link has announced that the COVR-2202 AC2200 Tri-Band Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System is the latest addition to D-Link’s range of solutions with McAfee protection.

As more people start working from home, Wi-Fi blackspots hinder productively and limit the choice of locations in the home for use as an office space. Being able to move about your house freely, whilst still working, is one of the boons of working from home. 

Originally launched in 2018, D-Link’s COVR mesh system is designed to extend domestic Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home by relaying data between access points. The stylish-looking COVR devices (which look a bit like air fresheners), are designed to be unobtrusive and not look out-of-place in a room. 

The included McAfee Secure Home Platform is designed to provide automatic, comprehensive protection for all connected devices at the router level. With this functionality embedded in devices such as the COVR-2202, D-Link wants consumers to feel safe and protected from cyber threats. 

The Secure Home Platform uses McAfee’s Global Threat Intelligence database. This features real-time, adaptable machine learning that protect users by detecting and preventing malicious connections and attacks, providing a safer online experience for consumers. 

The McAfee protection also includes McAfee LiveSafe, which allows for installations of McAfee anti-virus software on mobile devices. This provides on-the-go protection when users are away from home. 

The COVR-2202 is compatible with the D-Link Wi-Fi app, which is available for Android and Apple devices. With the app, users can monitor and network as well as check the status of client devices. 

As well as network security, the COVR system also includes parental control features. Network and Internet access can easily be completely switched off, via a mobile application. Individual devices can also be restricted or configured for scheduled network access, making “no Internet until you’ve finished your homework” easy to enforce. Additionally, advanced parental control features help ensure the safety of children by providing customisable, profile-based controls for kids’ online activities.

The COVR mesh system allows for seamless roaming. This means that you can pick up your Wi-Fi connected laptop at one end of the house and walk to the other end without disconnection, your Wi-Fi access just switches to the nearest COVR access point.  

D-Link boasts up to 560 sqm of Wi-Fi access with the 2-unit pack. Of course, this very much depends on the construction of the building and the position of the devices.
The basic kit comes with two access points, but these can be daisy-chained with additional access devices. Each device can be accessed by Wi-Fi, but can also be connected to via a wired Ethernet cable.

COVR-2202 with McAfee protection is available for purchase now from D-Link's website (RRP AU$499.95 and NZ$549.99) and all authorised D-Link distributors and resellers across Australia and New Zealand. 
 

Related stories:
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenWiFi AC (CT8)
Hands-on review: D-Link Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera
Hands-on review: D-Link DIR-3060 EXO Smart Mesh Wi-Fi Router
Control your appliances with a D-Link mydlink Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug
D-Link Launches the DWL-7620AP Wireless Access Point
D-Link hooks up with Alexa and Assistant with new smart camera
Dig deeper:
Story image
Case study: 40% of password managers vulnerable to breach
Two of five password managers tested by researchers from the University of York were fooled by a fake app into giving away a password.More
Story image
IWD 2020 interview: Smart WFM's Candice Lloyd
As a celebration of International Women’s Day, we’re running a series of interviews with women in technology. Smart WFM's Candice Lloyd shares her thoughts.More
Story image
Nanotech brings tough, flexible sensor to life
Engineers at the University of Waterloo have created a silicone/graphene material that can act as a sensor for wearable technologies.More
Story image
NZ telcos preparing to keep up with extra demand over coronavirus self isolation
“The New Zealand telecommunication industry has high quality networks which are more than able to respond to extra demands on the networks from people working from home and spending more time at home due to self-isolation.More
Story image
AI will be unstoppable with market value to jump 457% by 2025
As a result of AI entering the mainstream, one in five workers in a nonroutine job will rely on it for at least part of their role, according to Learnbonds.More
Story image
Tourism and wine industries to benefit from Vodafone 4G launch in Marlborough
"Internet connectivity is imperative for the region to be able to conduct business with international markets."More
Story image
Case study: 40% of password managers vulnerable to breach
Two of five password managers tested by researchers from the University of York were fooled by a fake app into giving away a password.More
Story image
IWD 2020 interview: Smart WFM's Candice Lloyd
As a celebration of International Women’s Day, we’re running a series of interviews with women in technology. Smart WFM's Candice Lloyd shares her thoughts.More
Story image
Nanotech brings tough, flexible sensor to life
Engineers at the University of Waterloo have created a silicone/graphene material that can act as a sensor for wearable technologies.More
Story image
NZ telcos preparing to keep up with extra demand over coronavirus self isolation
“The New Zealand telecommunication industry has high quality networks which are more than able to respond to extra demands on the networks from people working from home and spending more time at home due to self-isolation.More
Story image
AI will be unstoppable with market value to jump 457% by 2025
As a result of AI entering the mainstream, one in five workers in a nonroutine job will rely on it for at least part of their role, according to Learnbonds.More
Story image
Tourism and wine industries to benefit from Vodafone 4G launch in Marlborough
"Internet connectivity is imperative for the region to be able to conduct business with international markets."More
Story image
CompTIA launches IT workforce planning guide
The free resource, called My IT Path, is designed to provide a personalised and interactive experience for anyone learning about careers in the field.More
Story image
Twitter aims to be 'world's most diverse & inclusive tech company'
According to Twitter's VP of people experience, Twitter needs to be bold, move fast, and get it right.More
Story image
Microsoft & Mogul launch Age of Empires II Asia Cup
The AOE II Asia Cup will run in four seasons. The top four teams from each season will land a place in the AOE Asia Cup Major.More
Story image
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenWiFi AC (CT8)
ASUS’ new ZenWiFi AC3000 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System is the perfect way to create a reliable and secure mesh network in your business or home. More
Story image
Game review: Nioh 2 is a tough challenge
Team Ninja is at it again releasing Nioh 2 which is arguably much harder than the first game!More
Story image
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenScreen Go MB16AP
We get hands-on with Asus's new screen for mobile professionals. It's a fascinating device.More
Story image
TCF: Telcos meeting New Zealand demand
The Commerce Commission has released its Annual Telecommunication Monitoring Report this week, and the TCF says it is welcoming the report's findings. More
Story image
IWD 2020 interview: Nintex’s Sarah Mainprize on women in tech
As a celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD), we’re running a series of interviews with women in technology. Nintex APAC regional sales director Sarah Mainprize shares her thoughts. More
Story image
Apple gives MacBook Air one more tune up
Apple has focused on improving CPU and graphics performance, a new Magic Keyboard, doubled storage capacity, and a new microphone system, amongst other features. More
Story image
Final Fantasy VII remake preview & developer interview
Last month I had the chance to not only play through about three hours of the Final Fantasy VII remake but also to chat with the director of the original game and the producer of the remake, Yoshinori Kitase.More
Story image
Vodafone drops cheques in move it calls (sigh) "Chexit"
Vodafone is, ahem, chequing out of the now old-school payment method as it focuses on developing its digital-first services.More
Story image
Zynga to launch Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells mobile game
Zynga soft launched the game in ‘select markets’, with plans to roll out the game worldwide – but for some, it might be a bit of a wait.More
Story image
IDC: PC market will also be hit by COVID-19
The long list of ICT markets that are being disrupted by the virus’ effect on manufacturing includes desktops, laptops, workstations and tablets.More
Story image
Inland Revenue shuts down to make changes to tax system
The revenue system will be closed for a week in April as Inland Revenue introduces a new round of changes to make tax more straightforward.More
Story image
TwilioQuest! Defeat Legacy Systems and… plant a tree?
Twilio is sponsoring the planting of trees to reforest Australia for each person who completes certain challenges in its JavaScript training game.More
Story image
Spark rallies Kiwi innovators to share their 5G ideas
Spark is calling on New Zealand’s most innovative businesses to pitch their best ideas about how 5G could benefit the country.More
Story image
Esports viewing breaks records as 'stay at home economy' booms
Arena-packed esports tournaments are no longer a sustainable or safe practice in the wake of the pandemic, so e-sports competitions have adapted to suit the booming ‘stay at home economy’.More
Story image
Oppo reveals its 5G-capable Find X2 Pro
Oppo has today revealed its latest top-tier model of smartphone, the Find X2 Pro.More
Story image
InternetNZ appeals to govt to ensure every Kiwi is connected during crisis
The most effective way to 'flatten the curve' is to ensure everyone has an internet connection, says InternetNZ.More
Story image
Apple's new iPad Pro features LiDAR tech for immersive AR
LiDAR is essentially depth-sensing technology, and Apple says the scanner is able to measure the distance between the iPad and objects around it that are up to five metres away. More
Story image
Apple rolls out new App Store restrictions in response to COVID-19
The tech giant has also banned outright entertainment or game apps which use the coronavirus as a theme or central idea.More
Cybercriminals prey on healthcare panic to spread malware
Cybercriminals are now using fake HIV test results to spread their malicious phishing attacks, as they move quickly to cash in on healthcare scares in the wake of COVID-19 Coronavirus.More
Female-focused healthtech solutions a growing market
Technologies such as mHealth, telehealth, and wearable devices to help pregnancy care, fertility, and menstrual care treatments while reducing costs.More
Video-streaming services to see a boom as people stay at home
Most of the world’s economy is contingent around people leaving their houses; now, a ‘stay at home economy’ will see a meteoric boom.More
Remote working is here to stay - and employees love it, says GitLab report
According to the report, 83% of respondents say they are able to accomplish all of their work tasks remotely and 82% say remote working is the way of the future.More
Privacy Bill will mandate more transparency in Kiwi businesses - OPC
“Privacy is about being transparent and clear with customers and protecting their personal information. It’s about telling people what you’re collecting and what you’re going to do with it."More
Playform's new AI a 'creative soulmate' for artists, says founder
Playform is developed for artists and creators who want to use a touch of AI in their work.More
Infineon accelerates 3D facial recognition innovation
Infineon says the technology, which uses the REAL3 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor, features an easy-to-design integration for smartphone manufacturers. More
Game review: DCL – The Game (PC)
DCL – The Game attempts to bring the world of competitive drone racing to the masses. It’s the official videogame of the Drone Champions League.More
NordPass releases new features on the back of extensive audit
NordPass has launched new features for PCs and mobiles, including the ability to share passwords, as well as new mobile features and native apps.More
Game review: MLB The Show 20
MLB The Show 20 is sure to please baseball fans as it continues to be the best baseball game franchise of all time.More
World's stinkiest fruit could charge a laptop in seconds
Researchers from the University of Sydney used the notoriously odorous durian to create energy stores that can store electricity, and subsequently be used for rapid charging.More
Super Mario jumps into the real world through new LEGO game
Nintendo is joining forces with LEGO to bring a new physical game experience to kids (and kidults) who can’t get enough of Super Mario.More
'No sleep: Must game' - research hints at the rise of binge gaming on mobile
Four hours and 36 minutes – that’s how long the average ‘binge gaming’ session lasts.More
IWD 2020: Why we must champion the next generation of female leaders
International Women's Day: As we’ve seen over and over — and as endless research supports — diversity isn’t just good business, it’s good for business. More
Fixed broadband prices most expensive in New Zealand, as fibre overtakes copper
"The OECD average price has dropped since last year, New Zealand is now more expensive than the international average.”  More
IWD 2020 interview: LogRhythm’s Joanne Wong & Ping Identity's Vivienne Horsfall
As a celebration of International Women’s Day, we’re running a series of interviews with women in technology. LogRhythm’s Joanne Wong and Ping Identity's Vivienne Horsfall share their thoughts.More
IWD 2020 interview: Kordia's NZ CISO Hilary Walton
New Zealand is a small country with a powerful tech backbone, but chances are you won’t come across too many people who hold the title of CISO – and even fewer who are female CISOs.More
Mines, underwater, outer space - the weirdest data centers on Earth and beyond
Demand for data is exploding, and data center leaders are getting creative in building new facilities. Here are the most unusual locations for data centers around the world.More
More stories