Dell announces updated XPS pro-laptops

The XPS 17 includes a virtually borderless, 4-sided InfinityEdge display to make it smaller than 48% of 15-inch laptops available today.

The XPS 17 features the latest 10th Gen Intel Core Processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with Max-Q design.

The thermal design gives it and increased fan airflow to keep it running during demanding projects.

The redesigned XPS 15 is the smallest 15.6-inch performance-class laptop.

It includes a larger 16:10 display and new up-firing speakers.

It also comes with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core Processors, plus a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics with Max-Q design and up to 25-hour battery life.

The XPS 15 and 17 are crafted from two pieces of CNC machined aluminium to reduce weight and increase durability. A new hinge makes room for the 4-sided InfinityEdge display.

100% Adobe RGB and 94% DCI P3 colour gamut delivers saturated, bright and accurate colour

4K Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) resolution is an optional extra and the XPS equipped with Eyesafe display technology reduces harmful blue light while maintaining vivid colour.

Designed into the new XPS is MaxxAudio Pro by Waves, the suite of studio-quality audio and voice optimisations.

The small HD webcam at the top of the display is paired with top-mounted mics that include echo cancellation and noise reduction.

The XPS family features Windows Hello – a fingerprint reader built into the power button – to unlock the PC without a password.

They are the first-ever laptops featuring Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award-winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig.

On headphones, Waves Nx can track your head movement to align the direction of sound to your visual point-of-view, and on speakers, Nx head-tracking adjusts to suit where you are seated.

Dell has set a goal of using 100% sustainable packaging by 2030, made from recycled or renewable material.

The XPS family is packaged without foam or single-use plastic bags and you can toss the entire XPS box in the recycling bin since it contains recycled ocean-bound plastics, locally recycled plastic, sustainable materials and recycled corrugate.

Dell Mobile Connect enables integration between an XPS PC and a smartphone.

Android and iOS users can make calls, send texts, mirror a phone screen, get notifications and drag and drop files between a phone and XPS. Dell Mobile Connect is available to download for free from the Microsoft Store.

Dell Technologies supports its customers with 24/7 phone support, automated issues detection or onsite service after remote diagnosis.

XPS 15, starting at $3,699 AUD / $3,999 NZD and available from mid-May.

XPS 17, starting at $3,299 AUD / $3,599 NZD and available from mid-June.