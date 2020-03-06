DXC commits to helping A/NZ businesses build immersive experiences

DXC Technology has committed to helping enterprises deploy augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) technologies to develop the digital workplace and offer immersive experiences to aid in learning, customer experience and more.

According to DXC Technology, these advanced technologies can significantly improve productivity, quality and efficiency.

DXC states it is seeing widespread implementation to improve safety, connect remote workers, assist with complex tasks and enhance training and collaboration in ways that drive business results and profitability.

Gartner supports this statement, finding that by 2022, 70% of enterprises will be experimenting with immersive technologies for consumer and enterprise use and 25% will have deployed them to production.

An example of DXC aiding a company in deploying immersive technologies is its work with Ixom, a specialist in water treatment and chemical distribution in Australia and New Zealand.

With DXC, Ixom was able to develop a custom training and assessment application using mixed reality on Microsoft HoloLens.

Prior to this collaboration, Ixom training and learning assessments were conducted at customer sites, requiring travel, scheduling and employee resources to mitigate safety risks, Ixom states.

Now, using DXCs mixed reality application for Microsoft HoloLens, which was custom built for Ixom, employees can participate in the required training and learning assessment at any Ixom office or remote location.

This results in greater flexibility, autonomy and mobility for the company and has reduced Ixom travel costs, minimised employee safety risks and largely eliminated the potential for exposure to hazardous materials during training at treatment facilities, the company states.

DXC senior vice president and general manager workplace and mobility Maria Pardee says, “Digital transformation in the workplace is edging towards an inflection point as enterprises are incorporating immersive solutions that connect the real world with the virtual world.

“DXC is using the power of AR, VR and MR to align the next-generation digital capabilities employees want so they can be more mobile and independent, with the critical security, production prowess and agility that today’s businesses demand.”

DXC offers a range of immersive solutions utilsing AR/VR technologies. This includes DXC AR/VR services consisting of AR/VR consulting, custom application development and system integration for a range of AR/VR devices including Microsoft HoloLens.

DXC is also a Distributor Managed Partner for HoloLens 2 and provides services for MR business applications such as Microsoft Dynamics 365 Guides.

DXC Remote Expert is an AR solution that enables field workers in various industries (automotive, energy and utilities, manufacturing, travel and transportation, and healthcare) to display work instructions via a hands-free interface on their wearable or mobile devices and connect to experts at other locations when they need guidance.

DXC Unified Endpoint Management enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile, PC, internet-of-things (IoT) and wearable devices from one page.

DXC Workplace IoT enables enterprises to securely deploy and manage smart connected devices by combining IoT solutions, best practices, and market-leading platforms and technology partners to improve production, operational and human outcomes; automate processes with analytics; and gain situational awareness.

Finally, DXC Open Health Connect creates a connected ecosystem that optimises services for patients, healthcare providers and payers, using AR to provide better patient outcomes, the company states. In the 2019 NelsonHall Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) Report, DXC was named a Leader in Advanced Digital Workplace Services Overall.

The company is also an official partner in the Microsoft HoloLens Mixed Reality Partner Program. According to DXC, this reflects the company’s commitment to designing, developing and deploying solutions that help customers accelerate their digital transformations using mixed reality technologies.