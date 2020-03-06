New Zealand
Story image

DXC commits to helping A/NZ businesses build immersive experiences

06 Mar 2020
Catherine Knowles
Share:

DXC Technology has committed to helping enterprises deploy augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) technologies to develop the digital workplace and offer immersive experiences to aid in learning, customer experience and more.

According to DXC Technology, these advanced technologies can significantly improve productivity, quality and efficiency.

DXC states it is seeing widespread implementation to improve safety, connect remote workers, assist with complex tasks and enhance training and collaboration in ways that drive business results and profitability.

Gartner supports this statement, finding that by 2022, 70% of enterprises will be experimenting with immersive technologies for consumer and enterprise use and 25% will have deployed them to production.

An example of DXC aiding a company in deploying immersive technologies is its work with Ixom, a specialist in water treatment and chemical distribution in Australia and New Zealand.

With DXC, Ixom was able to develop a custom training and assessment application using mixed reality on Microsoft HoloLens.

Prior to this collaboration, Ixom training and learning assessments were conducted at customer sites, requiring travel, scheduling and employee resources to mitigate safety risks, Ixom states.

Now, using DXCs mixed reality application for Microsoft HoloLens, which was custom built for Ixom, employees can participate in the required training and learning assessment at any Ixom office or remote location.

This results in greater flexibility, autonomy and mobility for the company and has reduced Ixom travel costs, minimised employee safety risks and largely eliminated the potential for exposure to hazardous materials during training at treatment facilities, the company states.

DXC senior vice president and general manager workplace and mobility Maria Pardee says, “Digital transformation in the workplace is edging towards an inflection point as enterprises are incorporating immersive solutions that connect the real world with the virtual world.

“DXC is using the power of AR, VR and MR to align the next-generation digital capabilities employees want so they can be more mobile and independent, with the critical security, production prowess and agility that today’s businesses demand.”

DXC offers a range of immersive solutions utilsing AR/VR technologies. This includes DXC AR/VR services consisting of AR/VR consulting, custom application development and system integration for a range of AR/VR devices including Microsoft HoloLens.

DXC is also a Distributor Managed Partner for HoloLens 2 and provides services for MR business applications such as Microsoft Dynamics 365 Guides.

DXC Remote Expert is an AR solution that enables field workers in various industries (automotive, energy and utilities, manufacturing, travel and transportation, and healthcare) to display work instructions via a hands-free interface on their wearable or mobile devices and connect to experts at other locations when they need guidance.

DXC Unified Endpoint Management enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile, PC, internet-of-things (IoT) and wearable devices from one page.

DXC Workplace IoT enables enterprises to securely deploy and manage smart connected devices by combining IoT solutions, best practices, and market-leading platforms and technology partners to improve production, operational and human outcomes; automate processes with analytics; and gain situational awareness.

Finally, DXC Open Health Connect creates a connected ecosystem that optimises services for patients, healthcare providers and payers, using AR to provide better patient outcomes, the company states. In the 2019 NelsonHall Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) Report, DXC was named a Leader in Advanced Digital Workplace Services Overall.

The company is also an official partner in the Microsoft HoloLens Mixed Reality Partner Program. According to DXC, this reflects the company’s commitment to designing, developing and deploying solutions that help customers accelerate their digital transformations using mixed reality technologies.

Related stories:
HTC reveals its plans for the Vive Cosmos VR range
'Emotionally evocative' storylines may decrease VR cybersickness
Revealed: Top gaming trends as industry grows rapidly
VR spells virtual trouble for some regulators
DXC Technology & Autism NZ help autistic Kiwis into the workforce
Microsoft HoloLens 2 more 'immersive' than ever
Dig deeper:
Story image
Inland Revenue to stop accepting cheques
The news comes following similar moves by the Accident Compensation Corporation, Kiwibank and New Zealand Post.More
Story image
Game review: Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park DLC (PC)
Set after the original 90s films, Return to Jurassic Park has the original team of Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler and John Hammond returning to Isla Nublar to restore Jurassic Park so that it can be reopened.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Satisfye Limited Edition bundle for Nintendo Switch
When I discovered the Satisfye Grip, I was excited about the possibility of a product that fixes the Switch’s biggest flaw. More
Story image
Dell & Fortress Melbourne power the future of gaming
Melbourne’s new esports and gaming venue Fortress Melbourne has chosen Dell to run its entire IT infrastructure, right down to the PCs and peripherals.More
Story image
Privacy Commissioner John Edwards speaks at TechFest 2020
Edwards has a clear message: If New Zealand businesses undermine the issue of privacy, they will ruin their business.More
Story image
IDC: PC market will also be hit by COVID-19
The long list of ICT markets that are being disrupted by the virus’ effect on manufacturing includes desktops, laptops, workstations and tablets.More
Story image
Inland Revenue to stop accepting cheques
The news comes following similar moves by the Accident Compensation Corporation, Kiwibank and New Zealand Post.More
Story image
Game review: Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park DLC (PC)
Set after the original 90s films, Return to Jurassic Park has the original team of Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler and John Hammond returning to Isla Nublar to restore Jurassic Park so that it can be reopened.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Satisfye Limited Edition bundle for Nintendo Switch
When I discovered the Satisfye Grip, I was excited about the possibility of a product that fixes the Switch’s biggest flaw. More
Story image
Dell & Fortress Melbourne power the future of gaming
Melbourne’s new esports and gaming venue Fortress Melbourne has chosen Dell to run its entire IT infrastructure, right down to the PCs and peripherals.More
Story image
Privacy Commissioner John Edwards speaks at TechFest 2020
Edwards has a clear message: If New Zealand businesses undermine the issue of privacy, they will ruin their business.More
Story image
IDC: PC market will also be hit by COVID-19
The long list of ICT markets that are being disrupted by the virus’ effect on manufacturing includes desktops, laptops, workstations and tablets.More
Story image
InternetNZ to up fees for .nz domains
InternetNZ has announced an increase to the cost of its domain fees as it looks to meet market demands over security requirements and co-ordination services.More
Story image
The Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM: Big sound in a little shoebox?
Oskar Howell spoke to UE principal product manager Doug Ebert about UE’s latest speaker, and how UE plans to change the sound system landscape.More
Story image
Chorus announces first Kiwi towns to receive HyperFibre
The availability of Hyperfibre means New Zealand is one of only 10 countries in the world to deploy broadband faster than one gigabit per second, and it is the first in the Southern Hemisphere.More
Story image
PUBG Mobile cracks down on dirty cheaters
Players will be able to use the Death Replay to see how they were killed from their opponent’s perspective.More
Story image
Mobile game downloads jump 40% in three years
The market is the single largest revenue source of the entire gaming industry, and downloads have been rising steadily since 2016.More
Story image
Have your say in the Annual NZ Workplace Diversity Survey
The annual New Zealand Workplace Diversity Survey will help to shape research on diversity issues and ways to support a more inclusive New Zealand.More
Story image
The tech on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19
GlobalData explains how emerging technologies are being deployed to help keep the spread of the virus in check.More
Story image
Feeling lonely online? Share a pic of your pet, says psychologist
To address some of the more negative aspects of online life, pet food brand Pedigree and a bunch of New Zealanders have created a new app that asks people to post pictures of their pets. More
Story image
Etsy completes Google Cloud migration in two years
“Etsy’s mission is to keep commerce human, and technology plays a vital role in this."More
Story image
Vodafone launches new endless data plans for consumers and business customers
“We’ve seen a massive increase in data usage over recent years and with Vodafone New Zealand’s investments in capacity and 5G network roll out, we are now ready to meet the needs of data hungry customers."More
Story image
HyperX launches new gaming gear in Australia
HyperX has released a couple of new gaming peripherals into the Australian market this month: The HyperX Alloy Origins Core mechanical gaming keyboard and the Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse.More
Story image
Fortinet introduces new AI to combat cybersecurity threats
FortiAI leverages deep learning known as Deep Neural Networks, which mimic neurons in the human brain.More
Story image
Tauranga agtech firm recognised on the world stage
Tauranga-based agtech firm Robotics Plus has received worldwide recognition on the Top 50 AgTech companies, as ranked on the THRIVE Top 50.More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Link Bar, the three-in-one smart speaker
JBL Link Bar is one of the devices out there that propose a solution to the 'too many devices' problem by having three devices in one: A sound bar, an Android TV and Google Home.More
Story image
EVs to emit forest sounds and choir music to warn pedestrians
Near-silent EVs are up to twice as likely to have a collision with a pedestrian as a result of the difficulty in hearing them approaching.More
Story image
High-speed fibre now makes up half of fixed Internet in nine OECD countries
Overall, fibre broadband connections have increased 3% from 24% to 27% in the space of one year, indicating that it is still a slow process for many countries.More
Story image
Xbox drops more hints about the Series X console
It’s quite possible that this means the death of the loading screen.More
Story image
SEGA backs Flutin as it sets its sights on the music industry
Flutin uses artificial intelligence (AI) to promote emerging artists and offers recommendations based on listeners’ music preferences, activities, and locations.More
Story image
HTC reveals its plans for the Vive Cosmos VR range
The Cosmos XR promises to be a major advancement in augmented reality allowing designers to view their concepts in a real-world environment. More
Story image
Escaping gravity: Practical ways to support career growth paths for women in IT
It is a truth, universally acknowledged, that any report on gender diversity will contain the phrase: “there is still work to be done.”More
Story image
How to independently track the performance of your campaign
We explain how you can independently track clicks that are coming from your Techday campaignsMore
Security survey: The internet’s for porn… and gaming
"As well as being inappropriate use of a work device, these sites are more likely to harbour malware or other malicious threats that lead to a compromise."More
Research: How 5G will change, well... everything
Informa Tech’s new research wing, Omdia, reveals 5G interdependencies in new research paper exploring impacts across the tech ecosystem.More
Global consumers to trade in 810 million smartphones in favour of 5G devices
68% of consumers would be willing to trade-in their device in favour of a 5G-capable upgrade, according to research from Blancco Technology Group.More
IWD 2020 interview: Nintex’s Sarah Mainprize on women in tech
As a celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD), we’re running a series of interviews with women in technology. Nintex APAC regional sales director Sarah Mainprize shares her thoughts. More
IDC: Smartphone market bounce-back delayed by COVID-19
The disruption to the manufacturing centres in China will cause a huge dip in the growth of the global smartphone market for 2020.More
IWD 2020 interview: LogRhythm’s Joanne Wong & Ping Identity's Vivienne Horsfall
As a celebration of International Women’s Day, we’re running a series of interviews with women in technology. LogRhythm’s Joanne Wong and Ping Identity's Vivienne Horsfall share their thoughts.More
New Zealand's national broadband map gets a revamp
A new version of the national broadband map website has been launched this week by InternetNZ. More
Hands-on review: XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro ticks all the boxes
XP-Pen is a Japanese company that prides itself on delivering high-performance drawing tablets and styluses on a budget. More
Cambridge Quantum Computing teams up with CERN to advance quantum technologies
Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) is looking to explore and advance the application of quantum technologies to particle physics as part of the QUATERNION project in the CERN openlab.More
World's stinkiest fruit could charge a laptop in seconds
Researchers from the University of Sydney used the notoriously odorous durian to create energy stores that can store electricity, and subsequently be used for rapid charging.More
Head to Head: Jaybird Vista True Wireless vs Razer Hammerhead True Wireless
With the release of the Apple Airpods, wireless earphones have experienced a renaissance. Oskar Howell picks up two of the market leaders to see how they fared when put head to head.More
Want $10,000? Unisys tempts hackers at San Francisco event
Participants will try to compromise a target system protected by Stealth, Unisys’ encrypted, identity-based microsegmentation solution.More
Revealed: The countries with the worst internet freedom
The findings are in and the countries with the worst record for internet censorship have been revealed. More
Game review: Create anything with Dreams on PS4
I cannot begin to comprehend all of the great user content I have seen from the Dreams community so far. My personal favourite game from Dreams at the moment is someone’s rendition of Fallout 4. More
Kiwis not exactly fizzing for Samsung S20
All signs point to savvy Kiwi consumers waiting a few months before shelling out the big bucks on a flagship device.More
Interview: DataRobot on how AI augments human thinking in business
" AIs are computer systems, and as such, they are best at repetitive tasks, mathematics, data manipulation, and parallel processing.”More
Kiwis keen to reduce workplace screen time - for a $250 bonus
The poll shows an appetite for workplaces to assess the amount of time their employees are on a screen, and provide an incentive for people to switch off.More
TikTok surpasses 40 million daily active users
The milestone represents the rapid spread in global popularity the app has seen in the last few months, and the statistics spell an all-time record for DAUs for the app.More
More stories