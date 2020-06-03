Epson launches new SureColor photography desktop printers

Epson has launched the A3+ SureColor P706 and A2+ SureColor P906 desktop photo printers.

The new additions replace the SureColor P600 and SureColor P800 and incorporate the same large format printing technology.

Epson says the new printers allow for the creation of "exhibition quality prints" from the convenience of the desktop.

"With the introduction of the SureColor P706 and SureColor P906, a new generation of photographers will experience a real breakthrough in printing technology which truly redefines not only the photographic print but also the printing workflow," it says.

The new SureColor P706 and SureColor P906 are the smallest professional A3+ and A2+ printers in their class, with a 30% size reduction from Epson's previous generation printers and are designed for use in photography, graphic design, fine art, and illustration businesses.

The printers tout a new 10-channel MicroPiezo- printhead to increase productivity, with dedicated channels for both Photo and Matte Black ink types and with no ink switching necessary. Featuring new UltraChrome PRO10 pigment ink with Violet, the SureColor P706 and SureColor P906 deliver a wide colour gamut and support Advanced Black and White Mode to create professional black and white photographs.

Epson says the new printers and inks are undergoing comprehensive ten-factor testing at the Wilhelm Imaging Research, an independent print permanence testing laboratory, with a range of papers and canvas and with both colour and B&W prints made using Epson's Advanced Black and White Mode.

For the first time, users can easily print directly from iOS devices2 to the SureColor P706 and SureColor P906 in a colour managed workflow. Using an updated mobile version of Epson Print Layout software, full support and colour management tools are provided for iPhone and iPad printing. These printers also feature a new print driver mode Carbon Black, which dramatically increases Dmax by up to 5%, for best-in-class black density and reduced bronzing and gloss differential on glossy papers.

The SureColor P706 can accommodate both roll and cut sheet media, and the SureColor P906 accommodates cut sheet media and an optional fully enclosed roll media adapter supports both 2-inch and 3-inch rolls and roll printing up to -18m long. Additional features include a 4.3-inch customisable touchscreen, upgraded wireless connectivity including 5GHz and an interior LED light to watch the progress of a print.

Pricing and availability

The SureColor P706 (RRP $1,295 including GST) and SureColor P906 (RRP $1,995 including GST)) will be available from July onwards on www.epson.com.au and through Epson Authorised Resellers across Australia.