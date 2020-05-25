Facebook unveils product and business updates as it outlines Future of Work vision



Facebook has announced a series of product and business updates as it looks to outline its vision for the future of work and how it sees Facebook’s technology helping companies work flexibly.

The updates span Facebook, Workplace, Portal and Oculus.

“As businesses re-merge from the COVID crisis, high on the agenda for all business leaders is considering when and what their return to office pathway looks like," says Will Easton, managing director, Facebook Australia and New Zealand.

"Whether it’s a staggered return or delayed until later in the year, companies will want to ensure employees working from an office, the shop front, or at home remain connected. Our investments in remote presence, video technology and Facebook Workplace are squarely aimed at supporting companies and organisations to be successful in the future of remote and flexible work," he says.

Vicky Skipp, head of growth ANZ, Workplace by Facebook, says the nature of "work as we know it" has been challenged more than ever in recent months.

"Many companies have snapped to remote working with success, by bringing employee wellbeing to the forefront and prioritising internal communication," she says.

"Others haven’t made the transition as smoothly, and as a result their employees are feeling stressed and are struggling to receive critical comms from their employer. This disconnect is impacting employee wellbeing, retention and by extension, productivity and growth.

“Digital tools like Workplace from Facebook can help and are now critical for businesses who are trying to connect their entire workforces – from the C-suite to the frontlines. We know that tools like chat and video are imperative tools for leaders who need to check-in on their teams and ensure they feel connected when they are physically apart," Skipp adds.

"That’s why we’re announcing features like Workplace Rooms and shipping improvement to our Portal devices, which will help connect disparate workforces.

“This announcement reflects our continued focus on ensuring that Australian businesses - from established corporations to community-led non-profits - are equipped with the communication tools they need to thrive during these challenging time and for many years to come," she explains.

Updates: