New Zealand
Story image

Game review: MLB The Show 20

18 Mar 2020
Damian Seeto
Share:

Sometimes it can be hard reviewing sports games because they all come out every year and the changes that have been made are usually minuscule. That doesn’t seem to be the case with the MLB The Show series because the franchise always does its best to try something new each and every year. With this in mind, what does MLB The Show 20 have to offer?

Let’s start talking about the presentation in MLB The Show 20 because the graphics are as good as a sports game can get. Over the years, developer SIE San Diego Studio has done a great job improving on the visuals each and every year and MLB The Show 20 is no different. 

Players will marvel at the realistic-looking players as most of the current roster has been face scanned for immaculate accuracy. I also appreciate that the game also includes all of the cool looking and unique baseball stadiums that are located all over the USA and Canada. They even included the minor league parks as well which further increases the game’s authenticity. 

MLB The Show 20 is the last year the series will be a PS4 exclusive, so next year will be very interesting. With the power of the PS5, we can be sure that next year’s game might look more realistic than ever before!

In terms of content, MLB The Show 20 has all of the current teams and players of Major League Baseball. The roster updates itself during the season so statistically, everything should be as up-to-date as possible whenever you decide to boot up the game this year. 

The game also includes some of the minor league teams too. It’s pretty cool to finally play some of the minor league players as diehard fans have been requesting this feature for quite some time. My only wish is that the game could have included more classic teams as the NBA 2K series adds several famous teams of the past for you to choose from. 

As for gameplay, there aren’t too many new features added that I noticed. There are a few fielding improvements making that element more realistic, although pitching and batting is pretty similar to last year’s game. 

I do admire though that the game caters to both hardcore the casual gamers. You can alter the controls for pitching depending on your skill level. You also have the option to change the batting controls too as you can use either the face buttons or swing with the analogue sticks. 

In terms of game features, MLB The Show 20 pretty much builds upon many of the same modes that were introduced in last year’s game. A mode that I spent a lot of time in this year is ‘Road to the Show’. Road to the Show is pretty much where you create a rookie and build them to become one of the biggest stars in MLB

What I like about this year’s game is that you can carry your save data from last year and continue on. This is pretty cool because I didn’t need to start from the beginning all over again. My pitcher was already on the same team and already had a head start in his career. 

Another mode I spent a lot of time with was ‘March to October’. Here you choose a team and play through famous moments from their MLB season. It’s nice to play through this mode since you don’t have to slog through long games all of the time. You can pretty much just play the crucial moments to help your team succeed. 

Diamond Dynasty and Franchise modes allow you to attain players and customise your own teams and leagues. There is a lot more options and rewards that you can attain in this year’s game and I can tell many hardcore fans will pour many hours into these modes. 

MLB The Show 20 also retains the many fun ‘Mini Modes’ that includes the popular Home Run Derby as well as ‘Moments’. The Home Run Derby is the same as last year, but it’s always fun to try and hit as many home runs as you can. 

As for ‘Moments’, here you can relive some of the most famous plays in all of MLB history. This mode can be difficult at times though because there are no checkpoints and you have to do tasks such as get a home run from one pitch or strike out as many batters as you can!

MLB The Show 20 is sure to please baseball fans as it continues to be the best baseball game franchise of all time. While it may not add too many new features compared to MLB The Show 19, it still offers the same great gameplay and realistic visuals. 

Verdict: 8.0/10

Related stories:
Game review: DCL – The Game (PC)
Esports viewing breaks records as 'stay at home economy' booms
Super Mario jumps into the real world through new LEGO game
Game review: Nioh 2 is a tough challenge
'No sleep: Must game' - research hints at the rise of binge gaming on mobile
Zynga to launch Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells mobile game
Dig deeper:
Story image
Privacy Bill will mandate more transparency in Kiwi businesses - OPC
“Privacy is about being transparent and clear with customers and protecting their personal information. It’s about telling people what you’re collecting and what you’re going to do with it."More
Story image
World's stinkiest fruit could charge a laptop in seconds
Researchers from the University of Sydney used the notoriously odorous durian to create energy stores that can store electricity, and subsequently be used for rapid charging.More
Story image
Coronavirus: Businesses providing laptops to employees for remote working
Some businesses are also getting ready for more staff to potentially work from home by providing laptops or remote access.More
Story image
NZ telcos preparing to keep up with extra demand over coronavirus self isolation
“The New Zealand telecommunication industry has high quality networks which are more than able to respond to extra demands on the networks from people working from home and spending more time at home due to self-isolation.More
Story image
Inland Revenue shuts down to make changes to tax system
The revenue system will be closed for a week in April as Inland Revenue introduces a new round of changes to make tax more straightforward.More
Story image
IWD 2020 interview: Kordia's NZ CISO Hilary Walton
New Zealand is a small country with a powerful tech backbone, but chances are you won’t come across too many people who hold the title of CISO – and even fewer who are female CISOs.More
Story image
Privacy Bill will mandate more transparency in Kiwi businesses - OPC
“Privacy is about being transparent and clear with customers and protecting their personal information. It’s about telling people what you’re collecting and what you’re going to do with it."More
Story image
World's stinkiest fruit could charge a laptop in seconds
Researchers from the University of Sydney used the notoriously odorous durian to create energy stores that can store electricity, and subsequently be used for rapid charging.More
Story image
Coronavirus: Businesses providing laptops to employees for remote working
Some businesses are also getting ready for more staff to potentially work from home by providing laptops or remote access.More
Story image
NZ telcos preparing to keep up with extra demand over coronavirus self isolation
“The New Zealand telecommunication industry has high quality networks which are more than able to respond to extra demands on the networks from people working from home and spending more time at home due to self-isolation.More
Story image
Inland Revenue shuts down to make changes to tax system
The revenue system will be closed for a week in April as Inland Revenue introduces a new round of changes to make tax more straightforward.More
Story image
IWD 2020 interview: Kordia's NZ CISO Hilary Walton
New Zealand is a small country with a powerful tech backbone, but chances are you won’t come across too many people who hold the title of CISO – and even fewer who are female CISOs.More
Story image
Infineon accelerates 3D facial recognition innovation
Infineon says the technology, which uses the REAL3 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor, features an easy-to-design integration for smartphone manufacturers. More
Story image
Twitter aims to be 'world's most diverse & inclusive tech company'
According to Twitter's VP of people experience, Twitter needs to be bold, move fast, and get it right.More
Story image
IWD 2020 interview: LogRhythm’s Joanne Wong & Ping Identity's Vivienne Horsfall
As a celebration of International Women’s Day, we’re running a series of interviews with women in technology. LogRhythm’s Joanne Wong and Ping Identity's Vivienne Horsfall share their thoughts.More
Story image
Oppo reveals its 5G-capable Find X2 Pro
Oppo has today revealed its latest top-tier model of smartphone, the Find X2 Pro.More
Story image
TCF: Telcos meeting New Zealand demand
The Commerce Commission has released its Annual Telecommunication Monitoring Report this week, and the TCF says it is welcoming the report's findings. More
Story image
Esports viewing breaks records as 'stay at home economy' booms
Arena-packed esports tournaments are no longer a sustainable or safe practice in the wake of the pandemic, so e-sports competitions have adapted to suit the booming ‘stay at home economy’.More
Story image
Microsoft & Mogul launch Age of Empires II Asia Cup
The AOE II Asia Cup will run in four seasons. The top four teams from each season will land a place in the AOE Asia Cup Major.More
Story image
'No sleep: Must game' - research hints at the rise of binge gaming on mobile
Four hours and 36 minutes – that’s how long the average ‘binge gaming’ session lasts.More
Story image
NordPass releases new features on the back of extensive audit
NordPass has launched new features for PCs and mobiles, including the ability to share passwords, as well as new mobile features and native apps.More
Story image
Playform's new AI a 'creative soulmate' for artists, says founder
Playform is developed for artists and creators who want to use a touch of AI in their work.More
Story image
IDC: PC market will also be hit by COVID-19
The long list of ICT markets that are being disrupted by the virus’ effect on manufacturing includes desktops, laptops, workstations and tablets.More
Story image
Kiwis keen to reduce workplace screen time - for a $250 bonus
The poll shows an appetite for workplaces to assess the amount of time their employees are on a screen, and provide an incentive for people to switch off.More
Story image
Zynga to launch Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells mobile game
Zynga soft launched the game in ‘select markets’, with plans to roll out the game worldwide – but for some, it might be a bit of a wait.More
Story image
Super Mario jumps into the real world through new LEGO game
Nintendo is joining forces with LEGO to bring a new physical game experience to kids (and kidults) who can’t get enough of Super Mario.More
Story image
Female-focused healthtech solutions a growing market
Technologies such as mHealth, telehealth, and wearable devices to help pregnancy care, fertility, and menstrual care treatments while reducing costs.More
Story image
Cybercriminals prey on healthcare panic to spread malware
Cybercriminals are now using fake HIV test results to spread their malicious phishing attacks, as they move quickly to cash in on healthcare scares in the wake of COVID-19 Coronavirus.More
Story image
Nanotech brings tough, flexible sensor to life
Engineers at the University of Waterloo have created a silicone/graphene material that can act as a sensor for wearable technologies.More
Story image
IWD 2020 interview: Smart WFM's Candice Lloyd
As a celebration of International Women’s Day, we’re running a series of interviews with women in technology. Smart WFM's Candice Lloyd shares her thoughts.More
Story image
Spark rallies Kiwi innovators to share their 5G ideas
Spark is calling on New Zealand’s most innovative businesses to pitch their best ideas about how 5G could benefit the country.More
Story image
Final Fantasy VII remake preview & developer interview
Last month I had the chance to not only play through about three hours of the Final Fantasy VII remake but also to chat with the director of the original game and the producer of the remake, Yoshinori Kitase.More
Story image
Mines, underwater, outer space - the weirdest data centers on Earth and beyond
Demand for data is exploding, and data center leaders are getting creative in building new facilities. Here are the most unusual locations for data centers around the world.More
Video-streaming services to see a boom as people stay at home
Most of the world’s economy is contingent around people leaving their houses; now, a ‘stay at home economy’ will see a meteoric boom.More
CompTIA launches IT workforce planning guide
The free resource, called My IT Path, is designed to provide a personalised and interactive experience for anyone learning about careers in the field.More
Case study: 40% of password managers vulnerable to breach
Two of five password managers tested by researchers from the University of York were fooled by a fake app into giving away a password.More
InternetNZ appeals to govt to ensure every Kiwi is connected during crisis
The most effective way to 'flatten the curve' is to ensure everyone has an internet connection, says InternetNZ.More
Feeling lonely online? Share a pic of your pet, says psychologist
To address some of the more negative aspects of online life, pet food brand Pedigree and a bunch of New Zealanders have created a new app that asks people to post pictures of their pets. More
IWD 2020 interview: Nintex’s Sarah Mainprize on women in tech
As a celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD), we’re running a series of interviews with women in technology. Nintex APAC regional sales director Sarah Mainprize shares her thoughts. More
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenWiFi AC (CT8)
ASUS’ new ZenWiFi AC3000 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System is the perfect way to create a reliable and secure mesh network in your business or home. More
DXC commits to helping A/NZ businesses build immersive experiences
“DXC is using the power of AR, VR and MR to align the next-generation digital capabilities employees want so they can be more mobile and independent."More
New Zealand's national broadband map gets a revamp
A new version of the national broadband map website has been launched this week by InternetNZ. More
Escaping gravity: Practical ways to support career growth paths for women in IT
It is a truth, universally acknowledged, that any report on gender diversity will contain the phrase: “there is still work to be done.”More
AI will be unstoppable with market value to jump 457% by 2025
As a result of AI entering the mainstream, one in five workers in a nonroutine job will rely on it for at least part of their role, according to Learnbonds.More
IWD 2020: Why we must champion the next generation of female leaders
International Women's Day: As we’ve seen over and over — and as endless research supports — diversity isn’t just good business, it’s good for business. More
Apple rolls out new App Store restrictions in response to COVID-19
The tech giant has also banned outright entertainment or game apps which use the coronavirus as a theme or central idea.More
TwilioQuest! Defeat Legacy Systems and… plant a tree?
Twilio is sponsoring the planting of trees to reforest Australia for each person who completes certain challenges in its JavaScript training game.More
Vodafone drops cheques in move it calls (sigh) "Chexit"
Vodafone is, ahem, chequing out of the now old-school payment method as it focuses on developing its digital-first services.More
Remote working is here to stay - and employees love it, says GitLab report
According to the report, 83% of respondents say they are able to accomplish all of their work tasks remotely and 82% say remote working is the way of the future.More
Game review: DCL – The Game (PC)
DCL – The Game attempts to bring the world of competitive drone racing to the masses. It’s the official videogame of the Drone Champions League.More
Fixed broadband prices most expensive in New Zealand, as fibre overtakes copper
"The OECD average price has dropped since last year, New Zealand is now more expensive than the international average.”  More
More stories