Game review: My Hero One’s Justice 2

We already reviewed One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows earlier this month and that game was pretty mediocre for one that was based on an existing anime/manga. Well now there’s another anime/manga game out this month called My Hero One’s Justice 2.

Thankfully, My Hero One’s Justice 2 is much better than the aforementioned One-Punch Man video game. The main reason the former is a much better game is due to a number of different factors. For one thing, the visuals are much prettier than the latter game and the gameplay is much more refined as well.

If you’ve never heard of My Hero One’s Justice 2, the game is based on the manga/anime called My Hero Academia. My Hero Academia revolves around a young kid named Izuku Midoriya who is enrolled in a special high school that teaches the students to become heroes.

The students aren’t ordinary human beings because they have special superpowers that make them all useful in a fight. It’s great that this game has such a huge roster of heroes and villains because you can get to experience a variety of different fighting styles as everyone’s abilities are so unique from one another.

The story in My Hero One’s Justice 2 picks up right after the events of the first game so you may want to read up beforehand in order to know what is going on. The cool thing about this new video game is that it recaps the storylines that most recently featured in the new anime.

The cool thing about the story mode is that it’s told via comic book picture panels that have been taken straight from the anime itself. The cutscenes aren’t as flashy as those seen in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but the story was still was easy enough for a new fan like myself to understand what was going on.

Graphically, My Hero One’s Justice 2 is a huge set up from the mediocre-looking visuals of One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows. For one thing, the game uses the much superior Unreal Engine to power its graphics and the character models look all nice and bright.

The environments are also more detailed in this game and some of the levels are also destructible. It can be quite entertaining playing this game and seeing your enemies break through the buildings causing debris to fall all over the place.

Gameplay wise, My Hero One’s Justice 2 features very fast and fluid gameplay. All of the characters have awesome special powers and it’s nice to see what all of them can be capable of. Many characters have projectiles like fireballs, lightning and other dangerous attacks.

The main star Izuku Midoriya is arguably the best character in the entire game because he’s more of an all-rounder. Aside from his special moves, he can also uses his fists and legs to great effect on any of the enemies he’s facing.

While this game does not have traditional 3-on-3 tag team fighting, you can call for an assist if you have two side characters in your team. They cannot legally get tagged in to a fight, but you can tell them to do their special move once or twice if you need to have a leg up during combat.

Another great thing about this game is that you don’t need to learn complex button combos in order to do the entire moves list. Everyone pretty much has the same control scheme as you only really need to press two buttons in order to execute the best moves in the entire game. That being said, you will need to fill out your special meter first before you can use the best moves.

As for game modes, there are several other things you can do outside of the main story. There’s a Mission mode where you can choose to be any hero and villain character going around fighting as many bad guys as you can. It gets a bit difficult, but it’s a nice challenge for those that have mastered the game’s controls and mechanics.

There’s also a traditional style Arcade mode where you can face consecutive CPU battles that grow in difficulty the more you progress. The game also offers multiplayer modes both online and offline to play with either strangers or your own friends and family members.

While I did enjoy aspects of My Hero One’s Justice 2, it isn’t without any faults. For one thing, the combat system isn’t perfect because you cannot attack enemies while they’re on the floor. It’s annoying that you just have to wait for them to get up before you can start attacking again. There is also no targeting system so sometimes you’ll be fighting the air instead of your opponent!

Some people may also dislike the fact that this game does not include the Funimation Studio English dub. There is only the original Japanese recording with English subtitles instead. It would have been better to give players a choice since English and Japanese audio is available in other video games.

My Hero One’s Justice 2 may not be the best fighting game out there, but it’s far superior to the recently released One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows. Fans of My Hero Academia are more likely to like this game than others, but it’s not too bad for non-fans.

Verdict: 7.5/10