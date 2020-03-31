ng-nz logo
Story image

Game review: Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One)

31 Mar 2020
Damian Seeto
Share:

Moon Studios hit the big time when the development team released the excellent Ori and the Blind Forest game back in 2015. After a very long development cycle, Moon Studios has finally released its direct sequel in 2020 called Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori and the Blind Forest was innovative because the Xbox brand didn’t have its own platform style game at the time of its release. The 2D game proved to be a hit and I’m glad Moon Studios waited patiently before releasing Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori and the Blind Forest was one of the best looking games I played back in 2015, although I only got a chance to play it back on my original Xbox One console. Graphically, Ori and the Will of the Wisps gets a huge visual improvement because I now managed to play the game on my Xbox One X console with a 4KTV. 

The one thing I love most about Ori and the Will of the Wisps is its 2D style graphics. The game reminds me of the classic Disney animated movies before they all used 3D animation. The look of the game brings me back to my childhood and it’s always nice just to pause the game and marvel at the graphics. 

Another feature that makes this game feel like a Hollywood movie is its gorgeous-sounding soundtrack. I have to admit that the game’s soundtrack is memorable and I’m sure a lot of other people will agree with me on this statement. 

As for the game’s story, Ori and the Will of the Wisps will expose you to a load of different emotions both happy and sad while you’re playing it. I won’t spoil anything here, but at the start of the game Ori gets separated from his owl friend named Ku. Ori then ventures off on an adventure in order to find his friend. 

There are only a few video games out there that made me cry and Ori and the Will of the Wisps joins that small list. The story is just as beautiful as the graphics and it’s guaranteed to touch the heart of any gamer that plays this game. 

In terms of gameplay, Ori and the Will of the Wisps features fast and excellent combat. This is all thanks to a very helpful spirit sword that Ori unlocks at the very beginning of the game. As you progress even further, even more abilities and weapons are unlocked giving you more options in battle. 

That being said, you can only attach three abilities at a time so you have to pick and choose the right one depending on your current situation. This becomes important mainly because some enemies are harder than others so you will need to pick your abilities carefully every time you play. 

The game is also quite challenging from both a combat and exploration standpoint. What I admire about most the game is its very clever level design. The game is inspired by older games such as Metroid and Castlevania so you will need to explore every nook and cranny of a level in order to progress further. 

For example, you may not have an ability yet to climb a steep hill. You will then need to find a new ability and then come back to that same steep hill now that you have the ability to climb it. There are also lots of interesting and smart puzzles that you need to solve during Ori’s long journey. 

A major addition to this game is also the epic and hard boss fights that you have to face. Some bosses are very challenging because they can have the ability to wipe you out with just one hit in some instances. 

There are also many awesome set pieces during boss fights because in some battles you will need to run away from them. These chase sequences are always fun to play as they will make your heart race every time the boss gets so close to Ori!

While there are not many flaws in Ori and the Will of the Wisps, there was one thing that still agitated me and that’s the backtracking. There’s a lot of backtracking that you need to do which can be frustrating if you just want to proceed to the next area. 

There are also some moments in the game where it’s hard to know what you need to do next. It would have been more helpful if the game gave you some more guidance or clues sometimes to aid you in its navigation system. 

Despite these minor flaws, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is still one of the best Microsoft exclusives out there. If you are a PC or Xbox One owner, you do not want to miss out on this rare masterpiece.

Verdict: 9/10 

Related stories:
ASUS unveils ROG Zephyrus gaming notebook
Game Review: Doom Eternal (PC)
Game review: My Hero One’s Justice 2
A quick look at Xbox Series X & PlayStation 5 specs
Hands-on review: Asus Dual Band RT-AX88U Wi-Fi Router
Esports granted official status by Sport New Zealand
Dig deeper:
Story image
Google's 12 remote working tips for better productivity
We've compiled Google's top tips for remote working in 2020.More
Story image
Oxford brings new version of dictionary app to remote learners
Oxford has released an updated version of its advanced dictionary app with the intention of aiding remote learning for homeschoolers around the world.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Wacom One graphics tablet
With the current climate encouraging social isolation, I’ve been spending several hours a day searching out and embracing my inner artistic muse. More
Story image
Nanogirl launches online STEM learning programme for self-isolated Kiwis
The team at Nanogirl have launched an online learning platform for Kiwi kids to help get them through the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
Story image
COVID-19: Zoom downloads explode as people work from home
Between February 22 and March 22 2020, Zoom application downloads increased by 1,270%. More
Story image
Why you might want to buy tech right now
Manufacturing disruption, closed borders, remote working and learning, economic downturn - it might pay to get that purchase in now.More
Story image
Google's 12 remote working tips for better productivity
We've compiled Google's top tips for remote working in 2020.More
Story image
Oxford brings new version of dictionary app to remote learners
Oxford has released an updated version of its advanced dictionary app with the intention of aiding remote learning for homeschoolers around the world.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Wacom One graphics tablet
With the current climate encouraging social isolation, I’ve been spending several hours a day searching out and embracing my inner artistic muse. More
Story image
Nanogirl launches online STEM learning programme for self-isolated Kiwis
The team at Nanogirl have launched an online learning platform for Kiwi kids to help get them through the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
Story image
COVID-19: Zoom downloads explode as people work from home
Between February 22 and March 22 2020, Zoom application downloads increased by 1,270%. More
Story image
Why you might want to buy tech right now
Manufacturing disruption, closed borders, remote working and learning, economic downturn - it might pay to get that purchase in now.More
Story image
Worrying gap in local consumer cybersecurity savvy
New research shows A/NZ consumers feel clued in, but there’s clear room for improvement in their education and tools.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ launches new COVID-19 plans
“Vodafone has taken a proactive approach to this pandemic right from the beginning, and is committed to doing its utmost to support society during this rapidly evolving situation.”More
Story image
Working from home? Accessorise your home office for efficiency
COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing down in the near future, and work-from-home setups may need to stay in place for months to come. Why not make your rig as comfortable as stylish as possible?More
Story image
Will COVID-19 break New Zealand's cash habit?
Despite the majority of local businesses that remain open during the current COVID-19 lockdown introducing card-only transactions, the majority of New Zealanders still carry cashMore
Story image
Vodafone warns customers as online scams increase due to COVID-19
Vodafone New Zealand is urging its customers to be more vigilant on digital channels.More
Story image
Houseparty denies security breach as users accuse app of hacking accounts
The popular face-to-face video hosting service has been accused of hacking users' other accounts, a claim Houseparty disputes.More
Story image
Data traffic soars as world turns to internet for work & play
Video conferencing traffic and the overall amount of data traffic crisscrossing the world rises steadily while the world seeks to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.More
Story image
Game review: One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
To base a game on a character that can beat people in one punch is going to be impossible for it to be a challenge. After all, you’ll be able to complete the game quickly if you can finish every fight using only one attack…More
Story image
Esports granted official status by Sport New Zealand
New Zealand is only the twenty-first country in the world to officially recognise a national body for esports, whether directly or through their National Olympic Committees or national sport agencies.More
Story image
DataRobot offers free AI platform to help fight COVID-19
"We're inspired by the passion of our employees, customers, partners, and the data science community who all have expressed interest in identifying ways to help address this global pandemic."More
Story image
Scammers using Bitcoin, sextortion to take advantage of Coronavirus fears
As people's fear and desire to do something about COVID-19 is dominating the news, it is also being exploited in every way by online criminals. More
Story image
A quick look at Xbox Series X & PlayStation 5 specs
While we won’t go into every little detail, here are some hardware specs for both. More
Story image
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenScreen Go MB16AP
We get hands-on with Asus's new screen for mobile professionals. It's a fascinating device.More
Story image
HP mobilises 3D printing resources to provide critical COVID-19 equipment
The company says more than 1,000 3D printed parts have already been delivered to local hospitals, and essential equipment being delivered include face masks, face shields, mask adjusters, nasal swabs, hands-free door openers, and respirator parts. More
Story image
COVID: Google releases new info hub for distance learning
Teach From Home is a central hub of information, tips, training and tools. Plus, Google earmarks US$10 million for distance learning.More
Story image
Trade Me announces full migration to cloud with Google Cloud partnership
The online auction website says the move will migrate all systems and applications off its on-premise data centres and fully migrate to the cloud.More
Story image
Check your home network: Demand will congest internet during Covid-19 lockdown
New Zealand Telecommunications Forum says demand for data will increase as New Zealanders use their home networks to access internet to continue working, learning and to entertain themselves once the entire country goes into self-isolation. More
Story image
D-Link Covr Mesh Wi-Fi System incorporates McAfee protection
As more people start working from home, Wi-Fi blackspots hinder productively and limit the choice of locations in the home for use as an office space. More
Story image
ASUS unveils ROG Zephyrus gaming notebook
ASUS’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) is back with another addition to its gaming notebook line, the Zephyrus G14.More
Story image
Tourism and wine industries to benefit from Vodafone 4G launch in Marlborough
"Internet connectivity is imperative for the region to be able to conduct business with international markets."More
Story image
IDC: decline, not growth, for APAC IT spending
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the IT economy hard and IDC says that pessimistic scenarios are now playing out – and may get worse.More
Chorus: First day of significant increase in broadband traffic
Traffic has begun to increase in day time broadband traffic as the network starts to see the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. More
Global lockdowns put pressure on internet infrastructure
With COVID-19 resulting in many countries going into lockdown, more people are transitioning to working and studying remotely, putting more pressure on internet infrastructure around the world.More
Game Review: Doom Eternal (PC)
Doom Eternal does not hold back, bathing the screen in blood at every opportunity. More
ISPs pledge continued service as internet infrastructure feels the pressure
Some ISPs have already reported a huge increase in daytime, home-based internet usage as New Zealanders move their work into their living rooms, studies and spare rooms.More
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Cosmos Elite External Tracking Faceplate
Techday’s resident virtual reality fanatic, Darren Price, checks out the upcoming Vive Cosmos External Tracking Faceplate. More
Govt widens 'essential products' to include tech goods
New Zealand businesses are now able to sell ‘essential’ non-food consumer products such as computer equipment and mobile phones, while the country remains at Alert Level 4 lockdown.More
Vodafone opens Essential Connectivity Hubs during COVID-19 lockdown
Vodafone New Zealand has opened 45 stores this week to support New Zealanders with essential services during the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
How to manage company communication throughout a lockdown
As we enter alert level 4 and lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, communication between remote-working staff is critical to ensuring business continuity.More
Game review: My Hero One’s Justice 2
If you’ve never heard of My Hero One’s Justice 2, the game is based on the manga/anime called My Hero Academia.More
Apple's new iPad Pro features LiDAR tech for immersive AR
LiDAR is essentially depth-sensing technology, and Apple says the scanner is able to measure the distance between the iPad and objects around it that are up to five metres away. More
Smart speaker market continues to grow - report
“Markets [in which] smart speakers are booming saw the most significant year-on-year growth.”More
Hands-on review: Skull & Co’s Jumpgate for Nintendo Switch
The portability, safety, and versatility of the Jumpgate dock make it the best portable Nintendo Switch dock on the market.More
Microsoft overhauls Office 365, rebrands it 'Microsoft 365'
The 'refresh' of Office 365 will feature new artificial intelligence (AI), rich content and templates, and cloud-powered experiences, says Microsoft.More
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenWiFi AC (CT8)
ASUS’ new ZenWiFi AC3000 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System is the perfect way to create a reliable and secure mesh network in your business or home. More
IDC: AR/VR market will still see eventual growth in 2020
AR and VR headsets will see shipments decline in the near term due to COVID-19, but the long-term outlook is positive, according to IDC.More
COVID-19: Google and Facebook must step up to help businesses
“Now it’s time for them to step up and pay it forward by crediting the accounts of these at-risk advertisers.”More
How our publisher harnessed machine learning to overhaul Techday websites
Our publisher, Sean Mitchell, went to CoderSchool in Ho Chi Minh City to learn how to implement machine learning into Techday.More
Vodafone urges customers to go digital, expects call times to increase
"Due to precautionary measures in New Zealand and internationally, our customer care teams are managing the impacts of COVID-19 while dealing with higher call volumes."More
More stories