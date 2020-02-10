New Zealand
Story image

Game review: Zombie Army 4 - Dead War

10 Feb 2020
Damian Seeto
Share:

The Zombie Army series has been going on for quite some time now and this year marks the release of the newest iteration called Zombie Army 4: Dead War. Does this latest game bring anything new to the genre?

Zombie killing video games is a genre that has been done to death and it’s hard for many of the clones to stand out. The most popular zombie game franchise is the Resident Evil series, although the zombie modes in modern Call of Duty games have also been popular in recent times too. 

I never played a Zombie Army game before, so it was nice to have the chance to review Zombie Army 4: Dead War. After playing the game for many hours, I’m proud to say that the game is quite enjoyable for the most part. 

What I like most about the game is that it’s so easy to just pick up and play. Usually I don’t like playing zombie games because game developers usually add annoying survival mechanics like needing to eat food or finding shelter or something like that. 

Other zombie games are usually also scarce on ammo and it’s gets boring if you just have to melee attack enemies just because you run out of bullets. 

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is different to most zombie games because it’s mostly about the action more than the survival elements. Ammo is usually only several metres away and you can also stock up on medikits to replenish your health at safe houses. 

Combat is where this game really shines because the gunplay feels smooth and satisfying, plus it’s also fun to see you being able to kill hordes of zombies at ease. There is a plethora of different weapons that you can acquire such as shotguns, rifles, machine guns and different sorts of grenades and more. 

However, you can also temporarily pick up even bigger artillery depending on the types of weapons that the enemies are using. My favourite weapons in the entire game are the very useful Gatling gun and the flamethrower. 

Another cool feature of combat is the slow motion camera that turns on when you snipe enemies from a long distance. This takes a cue from the Sniper Elite games which this series was spawned off from. 

As you progress further into the game, you can earn yourself more perks and upgrades that makes the combat even more exciting than before. This includes a helpful melee attack or even some perks to make your guns more powerful than they were before. 

The only sad thing about all of this is that there is no class system in Zombie Army 4: Dead War. You just choose any of the preset characters chosen for you and you go from there. It would have been cool if the game had classes as this would have diversified the gunplay. 

In terms of game modes, there’s the lengthy campaign that comes with a campy story of trying to resurrect Hitler which is fun to play through. The campaign lasts around eight to ten hours long depending on the difficulty you play on.

The other second part of the game is the classic Horde mode where you are stuck on tiny maps and you have to survive waves upon waves of zombie enemies. Both the Horde mode and Campaign offers lots of fun gameplay as there are LOTS of zombies for you to kill in various different ways. 

I will say though that the game is tailored made for online co-op play. You can still play the game by yourself, although the odds are stacked against you in solo mode and it can be hard to play through even on the normal difficulty setting. The game is much more fun if you are able to find some online friends to play with. It’s sad there’s no split-screen multiplayer though because I was unable to play the game with my older brother. 

Visually, Zombie Army 4: Dead War isn’t the best looking game I’ve played on my PS4 Pro. The graphics aren’t terrible by any means, but the character models and environments look bland and boring compared to other games I have played recently. Not to mention all of the levels look drab and depressing since the game is set during the wartime era. 

As a whole, Zombie Army 4: Dead War may not reinvent the zombie killing franchise, but the gameplay is accessible and it’s really enjoyable to play when you are powerful enough. That being said, you really need to play the game online with friends to really get the most fun out of the game. If you played any of the older games in the franchise, you should be happy with this new iteration. 

Verdict: 8.0/10

Related stories:
NZ gaming industry thriving as revenue skyrockets
Singapore-based Garena buys game studio Phoenix Labs
Game review: Patapon 2 Remastered
Game review: The Talos Principle - Deluxe Edition for the Nintendo Switch
Vodafone NZ backs the 2020 High School League
Legacy Esports to get the edge with Razer partnership
Dig deeper:
Story image
Aussie AI company receives patent for machine learning tech
It was the company’s semi-supervised question answering machine that received the patent. As such, Flamingo AI is now the owner of Australian Patent No. 2018223010.More
Story image
NZ gaming industry thriving as revenue skyrockets
The industry could potentially be worth $1 billion dollars by 2025 if it continues its 39% average annual growth.More
Story image
Hands-on review: HyperX peripherals - are they all they’ve cracked up to be?
The recent growth of esports has created a war of peripherals, and as the peripherals improve, gamers can afford to get choosy.More
Story image
Huge growth in malware connected to popular musicians - Kaspersky
Cybercriminals are actively abusing the names of artists and songs nominated for a Grammy 2020 award, in order to spread malware.More
Story image
Monash University brings power to the people through video project
"Through Indaba, a group, community or organisation can create authentic videos, from ideation to production, and tell their story without third-party intervention."More
Story image
OPPO voted Consumer NZ’s top mobile phone brand
“As a relatively young brand in the New Zealand market, to stand alongside only a select number of companies that hold a Top Brand title is an incredibly humbling achievement."More
Story image
Aussie AI company receives patent for machine learning tech
It was the company’s semi-supervised question answering machine that received the patent. As such, Flamingo AI is now the owner of Australian Patent No. 2018223010.More
Story image
NZ gaming industry thriving as revenue skyrockets
The industry could potentially be worth $1 billion dollars by 2025 if it continues its 39% average annual growth.More
Story image
Hands-on review: HyperX peripherals - are they all they’ve cracked up to be?
The recent growth of esports has created a war of peripherals, and as the peripherals improve, gamers can afford to get choosy.More
Story image
Huge growth in malware connected to popular musicians - Kaspersky
Cybercriminals are actively abusing the names of artists and songs nominated for a Grammy 2020 award, in order to spread malware.More
Story image
Monash University brings power to the people through video project
"Through Indaba, a group, community or organisation can create authentic videos, from ideation to production, and tell their story without third-party intervention."More
Story image
OPPO voted Consumer NZ’s top mobile phone brand
“As a relatively young brand in the New Zealand market, to stand alongside only a select number of companies that hold a Top Brand title is an incredibly humbling achievement."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Alienware m15 r2: supercomputer or superweapon?
Alienware’s latest creation, the m15 r2 gaming laptop, is a testament to how much punch the evil scientists at Alienware could pack into a fifteen-inch laptop, without skimping on portability.More
Story image
Singapore-based Garena buys game studio Phoenix Labs
Phoenix Labs is behind RPG games such as Dauntless, a free-to-play co-op action RPG.More
Story image
Wisk gets govt approval for flying taxi trials in Canterbury
The passenger route is a world’s first and will commence after Cora’s certification by the New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority.More
Story image
Boomi highlights four customers leading in digital transformation
“The four winners of the 2019 Boomi Blue Challenge, illustrated that a comprehensive, cloud-native integration platform is a valuable strategic asset. The winners are true digital leaders."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Crusher ANC Bluetooth headset
Active noise cancelling completely shuts out PC case fan noise, enabling even the most subtle sounds to be clear and crisp without a fan droning in the background. More
Story image
Culture, coding, and phở – Why budding developers are heading to Vietnam
CoderSchool’s immersive three-month bootcamps equip participants with skills for employability in a rapidly developing city with low living costs.More
Story image
Game review: The Talos Principle - Deluxe Edition for the Nintendo Switch
Even though the story and the puzzles are great, I think the game’s beauty comes from the art style. More
Story image
Victoria University to launch digital services micro course
“This course will give people the tools to understand and improve digital accessibility, whatever sector they’re in.”More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link DIR-3060 EXO Smart Mesh Wi-Fi Router
Its compact design conceals a powerful device and, with the added bonus of McAfee anti-virus and internet security protection, easy to recommend to advanced and novice users. More
Story image
The Motorola razr returns - to Australia anyway
Australians can now pre-order the new Mortorola razr, but it will set you back AU$2700More
Story image
Generation Z holds more power in firms' tech purchasing decisions
Generation Z (Gen Z) is the newest generation in the global workforce, and already it is having an impact on how businesses harness technology.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera
Fortunately, the external location I had planned for this camera had an outdoor power supply.More
Story image
Queues no more: Kiwi startup uses AI to make trolleys smarter
The future of shopping may soon become a lot smarter and less frustrating for people who hate queuing up at checkouts, thanks to tech developed right here in New Zealand.More
Story image
Kiwibank to stop accepting cheques
Kiwibank will no longer accept cheques as cheque use declined and customers moved to faster, safer and cheaper ways to pay and get paid.More
Story image
Global smart home market set for rapid growth in near future
The valuation of the global industry has doubled since 2017, and is set to reach $158 billion in the next four years.More
Story image
Cyber criminals exploiting coronavirus fears
Cyber criminals are exploiting fears surrounding the current outbreak of coronavirus in an attempt to launch theft malware.More
Story image
Deliveroo joins World Economic Forum Charter to improve worker opportunities
"This Charter is a great example of how we can come together to address key issues that directly impact on-demand workers, and shape the future of work.”More
Story image
2K & Bethesda get their game on to raise funds for bushfire relief
And what better way to raise funds than to have gamers from each company play the other’s blockbuster game?More
Story image
Qualitest snags Magic Quadrant honour after investing in AI
The company had invested in its AI capabilities having acquired AlgoTrace in December 2019.More
Story image
2020's biggest games face delays, but it's probably a good thing
Barely a few weeks in 2020 and already the mantra in the gaming community is ‘it’s okay to delay, so everyone’s doing it’.More
Story image
Epson large format printers win design award
The iF Design Award is recognised around the world and celebrates innovative industrial product design excellence.More
Coronavirus scare is already hitting tech market
GlobalData outlines the ways that China’s corporate shutdowns may have far-reaching effects for the global technology economy.More
VR spells virtual trouble for some regulators
Virtual reality (VR)'s popularity continues to soar but it’s an area that’s largely unregulated, which is causing headaches for some regulators around the world.More
Vodafone New Zealand supports Pride Month 2020
“This Pride Month we are proud to share what we do all year round to make our company inclusive of all gender identities and sexualities in Aotearoa."More
Spark & OUTLine take LGBTQIA+ message to NZ workplaces
“Ensuring people know that OUTLine’s support and resources are available, not only for potential candidates, but for employers and organisations, is imperative."More
Vodafone switches on 4G VoLTE calling across NZ
Vodafone has upgraded its 4G Calling programme to provide ‘crisper, clearer’ phonecalls for Vodafone customers.More
Vodafone launches massive broadband plans ahead of 5G launch
"We’re inviting thousands of current Vodafone customers the option now to trial much higher limits, so we can continue to understand how data usage is evolving and how their data needs can be met."More
Kiwis think benefits of the internet outweigh the negatives
"We’re pleased to see New Zealanders recognise and value the benefits the internet offers."More
Legacy Esports to get the edge with Razer partnership
Razer will provide sports peripherals, including mice, headsets and keyboards, to Legacy Esports players and content creators. More
Game review: Patapon 2 Remastered
The player is a ‘god’ that gets to control a tribe of little beings called Patapons. In this second game, the Patapons are attacked by a huge Kraken and find themselves stranded on a strange new land. More
Adobe software used by 82% of Sundance Festival films
Adobe Premiere Pro is one of the most popular film editing tools used by top movie studios, according to data recently released by Adobe.More
Vodafone NZ backs the 2020 High School League
Vodafone New Zealand is this year backing the rise of esports across New Zealand and wider Australasia, after signing on as the head sponsor for the LetsPlay.Live (LPL) High School League 2020.More
Red Dead Redemption 2 & GTA V are 'record breakers'
Red Dead Redemption 2 has apparently achieved a new benchmark as Rockstar’s top-selling title of the last four years.More
How safe are our IoT devices?
Surely it is the duty of the manufacturers to make devices more secure at the point where they are produced, right? More
Game review: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
espite the name of the game being called Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the game actually allows you to play as more characters than just Goku/Kakarot. More
Apple NZ profit drops 22%; revenue drops 8.6%
Apple has released its New Zealand annual financial statements to the year ended 28 September 2019, with a 22% dip in profit year-over-year.More
Microsoft IE vulnerability to go unpatched until mid-Feb
A blog post from security vendor ESET has outlined the risk of the zero-day for those who are still using the relic browser of internet-past.More
Humans to be working alongside robots in retail within 5 years - Gartner
77% of retailers are planning AI automation by 2021 according to new research. More
School holidays sees increase in broadband activity, Chorus says
“When the kids are at school, there’s a clear peak at 4pm when they come home, but when they’re on holiday, you can see much more consistent use throughout the day."More
More stories