Google brings Meet to iOS and Android

Google has announced it will bring meet to both iOS and Android operating systems, giving users the ability to start and join video meetings right from their phones.

Last month, Google Meet was made free and available for everyone, and was also brought into Gmail on the web.

Erika Yamasaki, product manager at the Google, says the availability of the platform on phones will mean users can stay connected more easily.

"In addition, we're also happy to share that one of the most highly requested features - noise cancellation on Meet - will also be rolling out in the next few weeks, and has had very positive initial reviews," she says.

"On a given day, I'm joining a dozen video calls—some are for work and others are scheduled times to catch up with friends (virtual trivia has become a quarantine favourite!)," says Yamasaki.

"With video calling being an integral part of our lives, we made Google Meet free and available for everyone last month, and also brought it into Gmail on the web. Today, we’re bringing Meet to Gmail on Android and iOS, so that you can easily join video meetings from your inbox," she says,

How to instructions:

In the coming weeks, you’ll soon notice a new Meet tab on your phone’s Gmail app where you can see upcoming meetings scheduled in Google Calendar, and easily join them with a single tap.

In the Meet tab, tap on “New meeting” to start a meeting instantly, get a meeting link to share, or to schedule a meeting in Calendar. If you tap on “Join with a code,” you can join meetings shared with you by entering a meeting code.

If you don’t want Meet to appear as a tab in the Gmail app, access the Settings from the hamburger menu in the top left corner of your inbox, tap on your account, scroll down and uncheck Meet.

Before you join your first video call

Once you tap a Meeting link to open the Gmail app, you can follow these steps before joining the video call:

If you’re joining a video meeting for the first time, you’ll be asked to allow the Gmail app to access your camera and microphone. Click OK.

If you close the join screen, go back to the meeting link and tap it again.

To turn your camera on or off, tap Camera Camera.

To turn your microphone on or off, tap Microphone Microphone.

To copy the meeting information and share it with others, tap Share Share.

To join only to share your screen, you can tap Share screen Share screen.

Important: You should only use this to share your screen as you will not be able to see or hear the other people on the call.

For meetings organized by a G Suite account, tap Join by phone and dial into the meeting with your phone.

If you’re ready to join the call, tap Join.

Once inside a video call