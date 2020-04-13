Google leads donations as tech sector pledges US$1.4 billion to COVID-19 crisis

The technology sector has come together to help mitigate the effects of the global COVID-19 crisis, with ten of the world's leading tech companies donating more than $1.4bn combined.

Data gathered by Learnbonds.com shows California-based Google is leading the way in donations, with around $800 million donated to date, which will be used to support businesses, organisations and healthcare workers as part of its coronavirus response that also includes free advertising on its various platforms.

Cisco has pledged $225 million towards the cause, while Facebook has donated $120 million.

Streaming service provider Netflix has set aside $115 million for the creative community as a coronavirus relief fund, while the Dell Foundation has pledged $100 million.

Other companies that have donated towards the course include Amazon ($32 million), Samsung ($29 million), Apple ($15 million), Microsoft ($1 Million) and Twitter ($1 million).

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the global economy hard stocks dropping to their all-time lows in history, with the travel and tourism industry is the most impacted sector.

"The pandemic has put a strain on the healthcare system and the economy and most donations are focused on addressing these areas," the research says.

"Generally, the donations by the tech companies will go to causes like buying equipment, supporting the vulnerable, sensitisation of the masses among others."

Since the World Health Organisation declared the virus a pandemic, most companies and philanthropists came on board and made donations towards fighting the crisis.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on every corner of the globe. As of 13 April 2020, there are 1,840,093 reported cases of the virus. Approximately 421,372 people have recovered, while 113,672 people have died as result of contracting the virus.

The United States has recorded the highest amount of cases, at 549,131. Notably, the majority of tech companies that have donated towards fighting the pandemic are American based.

Spain, Italy and Germany have the next highest amount of cases, at 166,019, 156,363 and 127,574 respectively.

Governments across the world have introduced a range of measures in an effort to contain the spread of the virus, including complete shutdowns and lockdowns, leading to people losing their jobs and businesses shut down. Businesses who are able to continue operating have many employees working from home, leading to a jump in remote working technology, and increases in broadband and internet use.

United States President Donald Trump has been criticised for his lack of response to the crisis, with New York City now the epicentre of the outbreak.