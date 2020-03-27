ng-nz logo
Story image

Google's 12 remote working tips for better productivity

27 Mar 2020
Sara Barker
Share:

Responsibility has taken on a new meaning lately as we quarantine ourselves in our homes with our families. In many cases, our laptops and day-to-day work has followed us home. This is the reality of remote working.

Google knows a thing or two about remote working and collaboration tools. It not only provides essential email clients like Gmail, but also provides Google Hangouts (a great option for chat and video calling), Google Drive and Google Docs for document creation and management, and even Google Chrome Desktop Remote.  These services and more are available through Google’s G Suite.

Here are Google's tips to successful remote working.

The beginning – setting your team up for remote work

1.    Create different email lists for team members, as well as certain groups. For example, you might have one list for all staff, while another list could be specifically for the people who run sales, or marketing.

2.    If you have any important documents, make sure that everyone can view and/or access them. You could create a shared work drive in Google Drive, in which all staff can access documents from any device.

3.    Google Calendar is a useful tool to help create virtual meetings, events, and to see what others have scheduled for the day. Calendar invites can include attached documents, and links to video conference platform.  Use it to schedule daily meetings, and to check if colleagues are free to talk.

The process of working remotely

4.    Choose a ‘spot’ that’s associated only with work – the kitchen table or bed are not the best locations because they tend to blend work with your home life, says Google’s executive productivity advisor Laura Mae Martin.

5.    Try ‘one tab working’ where you focus on one Chrome tab all the time. In video calls, minimise every other tab and focus on your conversation

6.    Set boundaries – pick a time when you’re done for the day.

Smile for the camera! Video call tips and tricks

7.    Video calls can supplement your emails, chats, and shared documents by going into more detail. Google Hangouts has integrated video calling – a bonus if you already use Google Hangouts to chat with your colleagues.

8.    The first step to good video calling is making sure your office/environment is set up correctly, says G Suite product marketing head Alexa Schirtzinger.  

Choose a plain background and avoid windows that add far too much backlighting. You can also turn on captions, share presentations, and change the screen layout to focus on the people (or content) that really matters.

And make sure your device is steady!

“I once did an entire video call with my laptop on my … well, lap—and at the end, the other participant told me that the subtle wobbling of the screen was extremely distracting,” says Schirtzinger.

Next step – understand how your remote workforce actually works

9.    Google’s Distributed Works Playbook is a study that aims to better understand how co-workers can collaborate when they are not together. It’s not just a study that works for Google employees – it may also help all offices adapt to changes like working from home.  Check out the playbook here.

Keep your business details up to date

With country-wide lockdowns, there’s a good chance you’ve shut up shop for a while.

10.    Don’t forget to edit your hours of operation through Google My Business. Changes will take effect immediately. 

11.    Make sure you have contact information for your employees, clients, and vendors.  You can also set up an auto-reply email with frequently asked questions.

12.    If you're running advertisements on Google, you can choose to edit or pause your ads, or shift your ad budget to other locations.

All of these tips can help you adjust to remote working changes that will make business a little smoother during disruption.

Related stories:
Global lockdowns put pressure on internet infrastructure
COVID-19: Zoom downloads explode as people work from home
Check your home network: Demand will congest internet during Covid-19 lockdown
Survey reveals challenges facing Kiwis working at home
Smart speaker market continues to grow - report
ISPs pledge continued service as internet infrastructure feels the pressure
Dig deeper:
Story image
Game review: MLB The Show 20
MLB The Show 20 is sure to please baseball fans as it continues to be the best baseball game franchise of all time.More
Story image
Game review: DCL – The Game (PC)
DCL – The Game attempts to bring the world of competitive drone racing to the masses. It’s the official videogame of the Drone Champions League.More
Story image
COVID-19: Zoom downloads explode as people work from home
Between February 22 and March 22 2020, Zoom application downloads increased by 1,270%. More
Story image
Tourism and wine industries to benefit from Vodafone 4G launch in Marlborough
"Internet connectivity is imperative for the region to be able to conduct business with international markets."More
Story image
InternetNZ appeals to govt to ensure every Kiwi is connected during crisis
The most effective way to 'flatten the curve' is to ensure everyone has an internet connection, says InternetNZ.More
Story image
Nanogirl launches online STEM learning programme for self-isolated Kiwis
The team at Nanogirl have launched an online learning platform for Kiwi kids to help get them through the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
Story image
Game review: MLB The Show 20
MLB The Show 20 is sure to please baseball fans as it continues to be the best baseball game franchise of all time.More
Story image
Game review: DCL – The Game (PC)
DCL – The Game attempts to bring the world of competitive drone racing to the masses. It’s the official videogame of the Drone Champions League.More
Story image
COVID-19: Zoom downloads explode as people work from home
Between February 22 and March 22 2020, Zoom application downloads increased by 1,270%. More
Story image
Tourism and wine industries to benefit from Vodafone 4G launch in Marlborough
"Internet connectivity is imperative for the region to be able to conduct business with international markets."More
Story image
InternetNZ appeals to govt to ensure every Kiwi is connected during crisis
The most effective way to 'flatten the curve' is to ensure everyone has an internet connection, says InternetNZ.More
Story image
Nanogirl launches online STEM learning programme for self-isolated Kiwis
The team at Nanogirl have launched an online learning platform for Kiwi kids to help get them through the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
Story image
How to manage company communication throughout a lockdown
As we enter alert level 4 and lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, communication between remote-working staff is critical to ensuring business continuity.More
Story image
COVID-19: Google and Facebook must step up to help businesses
“Now it’s time for them to step up and pay it forward by crediting the accounts of these at-risk advertisers.”More
Story image
Hands-on review: Wacom One graphics tablet
With the current climate encouraging social isolation, I’ve been spending several hours a day searching out and embracing my inner artistic muse. More
Story image
NZ telcos to provide essential repair services using 'no contact' model
Telecommunications companies have closed their doors for usual retail service, but will provide repairs and modem and phone provisions only if there is a genuine connectivity issue.More
Story image
Apple gives MacBook Air one more tune up
Apple has focused on improving CPU and graphics performance, a new Magic Keyboard, doubled storage capacity, and a new microphone system, amongst other features. More
Story image
NZ telcos preparing to keep up with extra demand over coronavirus self isolation
“The New Zealand telecommunication industry has high quality networks which are more than able to respond to extra demands on the networks from people working from home and spending more time at home due to self-isolation.More
Story image
Survey reveals challenges facing Kiwis working at home
35% of survey respondents say that they feel less productive, and 35-44 year olds expect working with kids at home may prove a challenge.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ launches new COVID-19 plans
“Vodafone has taken a proactive approach to this pandemic right from the beginning, and is committed to doing its utmost to support society during this rapidly evolving situation.”More
Story image
ISPs pledge continued service as internet infrastructure feels the pressure
Some ISPs have already reported a huge increase in daytime, home-based internet usage as New Zealanders move their work into their living rooms, studies and spare rooms.More
Story image
Global lockdowns put pressure on internet infrastructure
With COVID-19 resulting in many countries going into lockdown, more people are transitioning to working and studying remotely, putting more pressure on internet infrastructure around the world.More
Story image
Check your home network: Demand will congest internet during Covid-19 lockdown
New Zealand Telecommunications Forum says demand for data will increase as New Zealanders use their home networks to access internet to continue working, learning and to entertain themselves once the entire country goes into self-isolation. More
Story image
COVID: Google releases new info hub for distance learning
Teach From Home is a central hub of information, tips, training and tools. Plus, Google earmarks US$10 million for distance learning.More
Story image
D-Link Covr Mesh Wi-Fi System incorporates McAfee protection
As more people start working from home, Wi-Fi blackspots hinder productively and limit the choice of locations in the home for use as an office space. More
Story image
Apple's new iPad Pro features LiDAR tech for immersive AR
LiDAR is essentially depth-sensing technology, and Apple says the scanner is able to measure the distance between the iPad and objects around it that are up to five metres away. More
Story image
Twitter aims to be 'world's most diverse & inclusive tech company'
According to Twitter's VP of people experience, Twitter needs to be bold, move fast, and get it right.More
Story image
Game review: One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
To base a game on a character that can beat people in one punch is going to be impossible for it to be a challenge. After all, you’ll be able to complete the game quickly if you can finish every fight using only one attack…More
Story image
Mines, underwater, outer space - the weirdest data centers on Earth and beyond
Demand for data is exploding, and data center leaders are getting creative in building new facilities. Here are the most unusual locations for data centers around the world.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skull & Co’s Jumpgate for Nintendo Switch
The portability, safety, and versatility of the Jumpgate dock make it the best portable Nintendo Switch dock on the market.More
Story image
CompTIA launches IT workforce planning guide
The free resource, called My IT Path, is designed to provide a personalised and interactive experience for anyone learning about careers in the field.More
Story image
Oxford brings new version of dictionary app to remote learners
Oxford has released an updated version of its advanced dictionary app with the intention of aiding remote learning for homeschoolers around the world.More
Story image
DataRobot offers free AI platform to help fight COVID-19
"We're inspired by the passion of our employees, customers, partners, and the data science community who all have expressed interest in identifying ways to help address this global pandemic."More
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Cosmos Elite External Tracking Faceplate
Techday’s resident virtual reality fanatic, Darren Price, checks out the upcoming Vive Cosmos External Tracking Faceplate. More
Trade Me announces full migration to cloud with Google Cloud partnership
The online auction website says the move will migrate all systems and applications off its on-premise data centres and fully migrate to the cloud.More
Hands-on review: Asus Dual Band RT-AX88U Wi-Fi Router
We look at the high end 802.11ax Wi-Fi router from Asus, with it's impressive specifications.More
Chorus: First day of significant increase in broadband traffic
Traffic has begun to increase in day time broadband traffic as the network starts to see the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. More
Why you might want to buy tech right now
Manufacturing disruption, closed borders, remote working and learning, economic downturn - it might pay to get that purchase in now.More
Vodafone urges customers to go digital, expects call times to increase
"Due to precautionary measures in New Zealand and internationally, our customer care teams are managing the impacts of COVID-19 while dealing with higher call volumes."More
Worrying gap in local consumer cybersecurity savvy
New research shows A/NZ consumers feel clued in, but there’s clear room for improvement in their education and tools.More
Smart speaker market continues to grow - report
“Markets [in which] smart speakers are booming saw the most significant year-on-year growth.”More
Game review: My Hero One’s Justice 2
If you’ve never heard of My Hero One’s Justice 2, the game is based on the manga/anime called My Hero Academia.More
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenScreen Go MB16AP
We get hands-on with Asus's new screen for mobile professionals. It's a fascinating device.More
How our publisher harnessed machine learning to overhaul Techday websites
Our publisher, Sean Mitchell, went to CoderSchool in Ho Chi Minh City to learn how to implement machine learning into Techday.More
Data traffic soars as world turns to internet for work & play
Video conferencing traffic and the overall amount of data traffic crisscrossing the world rises steadily while the world seeks to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.More
Scammers using Bitcoin, sextortion to take advantage of Coronavirus fears
As people's fear and desire to do something about COVID-19 is dominating the news, it is also being exploited in every way by online criminals. More
Case study: 40% of password managers vulnerable to breach
Two of five password managers tested by researchers from the University of York were fooled by a fake app into giving away a password.More
IDC: AR/VR market will still see eventual growth in 2020
AR and VR headsets will see shipments decline in the near term due to COVID-19, but the long-term outlook is positive, according to IDC.More
IDC: decline, not growth, for APAC IT spending
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the IT economy hard and IDC says that pessimistic scenarios are now playing out – and may get worse.More
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenWiFi AC (CT8)
ASUS’ new ZenWiFi AC3000 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System is the perfect way to create a reliable and secure mesh network in your business or home. More
HP mobilises 3D printing resources to provide critical COVID-19 equipment
The company says more than 1,000 3D printed parts have already been delivered to local hospitals, and essential equipment being delivered include face masks, face shields, mask adjusters, nasal swabs, hands-free door openers, and respirator parts. More
More stories