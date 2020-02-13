New Zealand
Grandstream adds two new Wi-Fi access points to GWN range

13 Feb 2020
Sara Barker
Grandstream’s family of GWN Wi-Fi access points (APs) is now joined by two new additions: a long-range outdoor AP, and a new Wi-Fi AP with integrated internet switch.

The new access points include the GWN7630LR and the GWN7602.

The GWN7630LR long-range Wi-Fi access point - ideal for larger businesses

This access point is designed for the outdoors. With a 300-metre coverage range, weatherproof casing, heat-resistant technology, the GWN7360LR is especially suited for medium-to-large businesses, enterprises, and campuses.

It features dual-band 4×4:4 MU-MIMO technology, and replaceable advanced antennas for maximum wireless throughput. 

The GWN7630LR also includes support for advanced QoS, low-latency real-time applications, mesh networks and captive portals.

Features at a glance:

  • Up to 300-metre wireless coverage range
  • IP66 weatherproof casing for outdoor deployments
  • Supports 200+ concurrent Wi-Fi client devices
  • 2.33Gbps wireless throughput and 2x Gigabit wireline ports
  • Dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (Wave-2) with 4x4:4 MIMO technology
  • Self power adaptation upon auto detection of PoE/PoE+
  • Advanced QoS to ensure real-time performance of low-latency applications
  • Anti-hacking secure boot and critical data/control lockdown via digital signatures, unique security certificate/ random default password per device
  • Flexibility of detachable/changeable antenna for different application scenarios
  • Embedded controller can manage up to 50 local GWN series APs; GWN.Cloud offers unlimited AP management.

To learn more about the GWN7360LR, click here.
 

The GWN7602 – a reliable Wi-Fi AP for smaller businesses

This Wi-Fi access point is perfect for small businesses, offices, hotels, cafes, restaurants, and even homes.

With 100-metre coverage range, the GWN7602 includes a Gigabit uplink and three 100Mb ports for external IP phones, IP TV set-top box, IP cameras, computers and other devices that require Ethernet connections.

The AP also provides dual band 2x2:2 MIMO technology and a sophisticated antenna design that supports up to 80 Wi-Fi clients and a 100-meter coverage range. It includes support for advanced QoS, low-latency real-time applications, mesh networks and captive portals. The GWN7602 is built for cost sensitive deployment scenarios with low to medium Wi-Fi user density and a few wired Ethernet connections for external network devices. 

Features at a glance:

  • 1x Gigabit uplink with self power adaptation upon auto detection of PoE/PoE+ 
  • 3x 100Mbps Ethernet ports (2 of which offers PoE output) for external IP phones, IP cameras, IP TV set-top-box, computers, etc.
  • Dual-band 802.11ac 2x2:2 MIMO technology with 1.17Gbps aggregate wireless throughput
  • Up to 100 meters wireless coverage range
  • Support up to 80 Wi-Fi client devices
  • Anti-hacking secure boot and critical data/control lockdown via digital signatures, unique security certificate/ random default password per device
  • Advanced QoS to ensure real-time performance of low-latency applications.

To learn more about the GWN7602, click here.

The GWN7602 and GWN7630LR are both generally available now for purchase through Grandstream’s worldwide distribution channels.

To find out more about Grandstream’s entire product range, visit Grandstream’s website.

Story image
Spark & OUTLine take LGBTQIA+ message to NZ workplaces
“Ensuring people know that OUTLine’s support and resources are available, not only for potential candidates, but for employers and organisations, is imperative."More
Story image
School holidays sees increase in broadband activity, Chorus says
“When the kids are at school, there’s a clear peak at 4pm when they come home, but when they’re on holiday, you can see much more consistent use throughout the day."More
Story image
Red Dead Redemption 2 & GTA V are 'record breakers'
Red Dead Redemption 2 has apparently achieved a new benchmark as Rockstar’s top-selling title of the last four years.More
Story image
Kiwibank to stop accepting cheques
Kiwibank will no longer accept cheques as cheque use declined and customers moved to faster, safer and cheaper ways to pay and get paid.More
Story image
Samsung commits to foldables with the Galaxy Z Flip
The Galaxy Z Flip is a 6.7-inch phone that features a ‘Hideaway Hinge’ to fold into half the size. More
Story image
The Motorola razr returns - to Australia anyway
Australians can now pre-order the new Mortorola razr, but it will set you back AU$2700More
