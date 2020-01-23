New Zealand
Hands-on review: Alienware m15 r2: supercomputer or superweapon?

23 Jan 2020
Oskar Howell
Alienware’s latest creation, the m15 r2 gaming laptop, is a testament to how much punch the evil scientists at Alienware could pack into a fifteen-inch laptop, without skimping on portability.

First impressions

The m15 is a seriously cool laptop. From unboxing it from its glossy black box to the final chime of the Windows setup, everything feels refined, simplistic and highly polished.

Somehow, the m15 manages to combine the chic of a Tesla with the power of a superweapon.

But with a $2800 price tag, your own Death Star is probably a cheaper option.

Looks

With laptops tending to lean towards the bezel-less, paperthin frame popularised by the Macbook and Surface Pro, it’s refreshing to see a computer manufacturer trying something different. The ice-white colour is pretty synonymous with Alienware by this point, and the m15 is no different. It definitely has its curves, and it flaunts them where it can.

Dell seems to have noticed the little things, too. From the glowing ring around the end of the power cord, to the grinning alien logo that doubles as a power button, the attention to detail helps to complete the package.

Visually, it just looks good.

But you can’t ignore its flaws.

Mainly, the gigantic horizontal cooling fan Frankenstein-ed to the laptop behind the screen. The mega-fan might have something to do with the weight, too, which is frankly an issue. Coming in at a little over 2kg, it isn’t something to hold while you walk around the room in a conference call. Thankfully, with the weight brings sturdiness, with everything from the hinges to the screen feeling sturdy enough to handle even the most careless laptop user.

Dimension-wise, the m15 is somehow sleek and bulky at the same time. What matters most is that it’s sleek enough to shimmy into a backpack, which realistically is the greatest test of a laptop ⁠— a test it passes with flying colours.

Performance

Where the m15 really begins to shine is its performance.

The m15 is powered by the latest and greatest ninth-generation Intel i9 core, and together with an obscenely powerful RTX 2080 graphics card and 16GB of DDR4 RAM, the computer has no difficulty running the hottest games on the market. From Halo Reach to the latest Call of Duty, everything eventually falls to the m15. The RTX graphics card also allows for ray tracing in compatible games, offering a level of futureproofing not typically found in laptops.

The 15-inch OLED display is crisp to a fault and makes gaming and entertainment a pleasure. Colours are vibrant, and the thin bezel surrounding the screen is inoffensive. The laptop’s speakers are surprisingly good too, with the snazzy honeycomb-style speakers sitting pretty above the keyboard.

Speaking of the keyboard, I found it had a surprising level of functionality when using it, although I wouldn’t go writing any novels on the m15 anytime soon.

When I slammed the oversized cooling fan earlier, I may have been a bit harsh. For what it is, the laptop creates some heat, and mounting the fan behind the screen is innovative and pretty smart by Alienware. Keeping it out of sight and out of mind, the fan is surprisingly quiet.

Verdict

While this is realistically a gaming PC hidden within a laptop, the Alienware m15 definitely doesn’t forget its roots. Its brilliant display and crisp sound are definite winners, while the performance is enough to rival most high-end gaming computers. Despite its unforgiving weight, the m15’s surprising portability and sturdiness is definitely something to be commended.

The m15 isn’t for the faint of heart: it’s a commitment — a commitment to the bulky lifestyle the m15 brings. You can expect to groan as you lift it out of your bag but can also expect a gaming experience that can compete with the best of them.


19 Dec
Needs, challenges, opportunities: HP study delves into the world of creatives
“HP’s Creatives of the Future report shines a spotlight on the importance of revitalising skills, and the role technology plays in providing Australia’s creatives with freedoms."More

21 Jan
Game review: Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
The game was very popular back in the day, and it was one of the reasons that non gamers would purchase a Nintendo DS. How well does this game hold up 15 years later?More

13 Dec
Cellular Apple Watch Series 5 available from Spark today
For $12.99 a month, the One Number Wearable Plan lets users share their primary plan’s minutes and texts and get unlimited data on the watch through an e-sim. More

17 Dec
Kacific satellite payload to take off on SpaceX launch
Its 56 high-throughput spot beams will place capacity over selected regions in South East Asia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. More

26 Dec
Animoca Brands acquires San Fran gaming company behind Power Rangers
“Animoca Brands is the perfect strategic partner for nWay, as the Company brings a deep history of innovation, talent and IPs which can help further the main goal of nWay to create amazing games."More

13 Dec
Kiwis unsure about 5G amidst health and safety concerns
New Zealanders are apprehensive about the 5G rollout, with health concerns inhibiting people's interest to make the switch.More
