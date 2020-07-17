ng-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: Aorus K1 mechanical gaming keyboard

17 Jul 2020
Darren Price
Share:

Veteran PC hardware vendor Gigabyte sent over one of their Aorus K1 RGB mechanical keyboards for us to try out.

Any gamer that’s not yet using a mechanical keyboard really needs to consider getting one. Rather than the soft, ambiguous feel of a regular membrane keyboard, mechanical keyboards provide users with positive feedback and an overall better-quality experience.

The Aorus K1 utilises Cherry MX Red mechanical switches that are considered the “Rolls Royce” of keyboard switches. Each key has its own physical switch giving the user positive feedback with each keystroke. The switches are also supposed to last for 100 million presses. This is exactly what you want for accurate control, especially if you are a competitive keyboard gamer. 

The Cherry MX Red switches are supposed to be silent, but as with all mechanical keyboards, the keys clatter a bit louder than a membrane keyboard, especially the space bar. The keypresses do, however, feel smooth and positive.

The keyboard is weighty, in a good quality build sort of way. It is plastic, but feels very robust. It had the snazzy Aorus livery with a very inspirational “Team Up. Fight on” written on the left side. It’s a nice-looking keyboard that doesn’t take up any more space than it needs to. There are a number of channels for the USB cable so that it looks tidy on your desk.

The K1 is an RGB keyboard that slots nicely into Gigabyte’s Aorus RGBFusion 2.0 PC lighting ecosystem. I found the RGB lighting to be not as bright as other RGB keyboards that I’ve used in the past. If you want to show off your setup with a crazy synchronised light show, the keyboard will come across as being a bit on the dim side. From a practical point, the illumination is bright enough as you really don’t want the keyboard’s RGB lighting reflecting in your monitor, anyway. The illumination is restricted to the top portion of each key, leaving the numbers on the main keyboard and the extra functions without much lighting. 

Individual keys and groups of keys can be selected and illuminated in different colours to suit use. It’s not something that I’d need but looks very cool.

Gamers mixing and matching hardware may which to know that RGBFusion does not play well with the HyperX Ngenuity app. As both apps are vying for the same purpose in controlling input devices, it’s hardly surprising, really. But worth a note.

The keyboard functionality is controlled via the Aorus Engine utility. Keystrokes can be reassigned and macros applied. Many of the keys have multimedia and shortcut functions activated with the combined press of the FN key. These shortcuts can be used to control PC sound as well as give instant access to select applications and some RGB functions. Extra shortcuts can be added, of course, using the Aorus Engine software. Macros are stored in the keyboard, so don’t need the Aorus Engine software running to be used.

The keyboard has full-range anti-ghosting (n-key rollover), something unique to mechanical keyboards, essential for frantic gaming. On a regular keyboard, pressing multiple regular keys (ie. not CTL, shift etc.) will result in some the keys strokes not being registered. The K1 will register up to 64 simultaneous keystrokes. This means that no matter how fast your game is, all your button presses will count.

I found the Aorus K1 very comfortable for gaming and regular typing. It’s louder than a membrane keyboard, but this is a small price to pay for the positive feel of the keys. The RGBFusion 2.0 software, which I’ve been using for motherboard/case lighting, is pretty intuitive and easy to use. It only takes a few clicks to create a custom keyboard lighting scheme. Similarly, the Aorus Engine application is also easy to use for macros and custom key assignments.  

The Aorus K1 mechanical gaming keyboard is a great addition to Gigabyte’s gaming range and worthwhile investment for any gamer who's in the market for a good keyboard.

Related stories:
Secretlab opens online New Zealand store to sell new gaming chairs
Hands-on review: Oppo Find X2 Lite
Hands-on review: The Neo Smartpen RECO
Bricktastic! Nintendo's NES is coming back - in LEGO form
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser Game One
Game review: Ghost of Tsushima
Dig deeper:
Story image
Spark boosts rural wireless broadband capacity to meet COVID-19 demand
Spark has boosted its rural wireless broadband capacity in a bid to meet demand following the COVID-19 lockdown.More
Story image
Bricktastic! Nintendo's NES is coming back - in LEGO form
LEGO is continuing its love affair with Nintendo with a new built that will almost certainly appeal to brick lovers and retro console fans alike.More
Story image
Dell announces XPS Desktop, S-series monitors
The new desktop offers the XPS design sensibility in a configurable desktop, and new monitors including a curved, 4K 32in UHD.More
Story image
Video games market booming following COVID-19 related lockdowns
As an industry custom-built for people to stay indoors, it is understandable that the global video games market has boomed in the last few months, bringing huge profits for the leading gaming companies and their shareholders.More
Story image
Game review: Ghost of Tsushima
If you love games like Assassin’s Creed, there’s no doubt that you will fall in love with this game too. The story is also great, but the gameplay is where Ghost of Tsushima really shines. More
Story image
'They don't make things like they used to' - why devices aren't built to last
“People lament the fact that things aren’t repairable, and that things don’t seem to last as long as they used to, and they’re right."More
Story image
Spark boosts rural wireless broadband capacity to meet COVID-19 demand
Spark has boosted its rural wireless broadband capacity in a bid to meet demand following the COVID-19 lockdown.More
Story image
Bricktastic! Nintendo's NES is coming back - in LEGO form
LEGO is continuing its love affair with Nintendo with a new built that will almost certainly appeal to brick lovers and retro console fans alike.More
Story image
Dell announces XPS Desktop, S-series monitors
The new desktop offers the XPS design sensibility in a configurable desktop, and new monitors including a curved, 4K 32in UHD.More
Story image
Video games market booming following COVID-19 related lockdowns
As an industry custom-built for people to stay indoors, it is understandable that the global video games market has boomed in the last few months, bringing huge profits for the leading gaming companies and their shareholders.More
Story image
Game review: Ghost of Tsushima
If you love games like Assassin’s Creed, there’s no doubt that you will fall in love with this game too. The story is also great, but the gameplay is where Ghost of Tsushima really shines. More
Story image
'They don't make things like they used to' - why devices aren't built to last
“People lament the fact that things aren’t repairable, and that things don’t seem to last as long as they used to, and they’re right."More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Neo Smartpen RECO
Why, in 2020, would you need a voice recorder when smartphones and laptops do the same job? We find out.More
Story image
Kordia Women in Tech scholarship awarded to Kaitlin Te Rito
Bachelor of Engineering student Kaitlin Te Rito has scooped the Kordia Women in Technology scholarship for 2020.More
Story image
Lenovo picks budding Kiwi game developer as ‘Legion Epprentice’
Lenovo has announced the winner of its Lenovo Legion Epprenticeship, an initiative created to encourage budding developers wanting a career in gaming.More
Story image
Advertisers modelling GFC behaviour as Facebook ad costs tank and Google Ads rise 
"Marketers are looking to prove return on investment by spending on what is measurable and targeting customers who are already searching and already in the click and buy cycle."More
Story image
Hands-on review: OPPO A72, the budget phone with killer cameras
I never expect budget phones to come with a fast charger, but this is another area where OPPO made sure to take care of the consumer. More
Story image
Sony brings the noise with new high-power audio systems
Greater sound range and height, exciting lighting options, karaoke leaderboards, guitar inputs all in a single robust unit.More
Story image
NZ Police & research firm caught up in data breach
The firm believes that the breach could have compromised contact details of a number of people who have had contact with the police.More
Story image
PNY launches high-performance XLR8 Gaming RGB Memory
PNY’s XLR8 range is aimed at the PC enthusiast market. The range sports a more aggressive industrial styling suited to high-end PC cases that show off the components inside.More
Story image
Hands-on review: EKSA E900 Pro gaming headset
Built for gaming, it promises to give that authentic gaming experience, so you’ll know if that character behind you is making threatening noises. More
Story image
Companies' digital etiquette still a little rough around the edges
Australians are more comfortable with drinking alcohol on a video conference than other nationalities, a new survey has found.More
Story image
LPM Property Management leaves Amazon S3 buckets unsecured
"We take the protection of our clients' data very seriously. That's why we promptly dealt with this issue once we were made aware of it. The data is fully protected after our external technical contractor acted to ensure it was safe. There is no evidence at all to suggest any unauthorised access."More
Story image
Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees team up with police and NZTA to tackle texting while driving
"The reality is that phone use by drivers is commonplace in New Zealand and this is a hard behaviour to shift."More
Story image
Samsung unveils 2 new premium soundbar models
The HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T are premium additions to Samsung’s suite of Dolby Atmos soundbars, both supporting DTS:X technology for multi-dimensional audio capability.More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Tune 220TWS
Another great part of the design is the earbuds themselves. Most other earbuds on the market can’t be worn for more than two hours at a time because of the amount of pressure they put on ear canals. Thankfully, the JBL Tune 220 were designed with all-day wear in mind. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Western Digital WD_Black P50 Game Drive
Western Digital gives gamers a glimpse of the future today with their WD_Black P50 NVMe solid-state drive.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Oppo Find X2 Lite
If you're in the market for a new phone and do not want to pay a full fortnight’s paycheck, the Oppo Find X2 lite is a great option.More
Story image
Secretlab opens online New Zealand store to sell new gaming chairs
Secretlab knew New Zealand is a big market for gaming which is one of the main reasons they wanted to sell their products down here. More
Story image
BELKIN unveils new portable wireless charging units and screen protection for Apple devices
Belkin has unveiled the newest additions to its SCREENFORCE screen protection for MacBooks and BOOSTCHARGE mobile power collections for multiple Apple devices.More
Story image
Unprecedented Twitter bitcoin scam targets Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Apple
As part of the attack, the hacked accounts each tweeted a link and implored their millions of followers to send bitcoin to the address, promising to send back double the donated amount back to the sender. More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Quantum One headset
The JBL Quantum One headset is a premium product that delivers excellent sound no matter what device you use it on. It’s also very comfortable and one of the best headsets I have ever used. More
Story image
Samsung named top brand in Asia Pacific for 9th consecutive year
Samsung was named number one across five categories in this year's Top 1000 Brands survey.More
Spark announces next phase of landline voice calling upgrade, ends voice-over-copper services
"We are giving notice that we will no longer be selling PSTN services in Devonport and Miramar from mid-August."More
Kiwis and Aussies among most concerned globally about data privacy
New research from Genesys finds the two neighbours value their data privacy more than other regions - but, as always, there are key differences of opinions too.More
Time to take responsibility: E-waste - a global crisis
e-Waste is the world’s fastest-growing domestic waste stream, fueled by consumption rates of equipment, short life cycles, and few options for repair.More
Game review: Burnout Paradise Remastered (Switch)
Criterion’s Burnout Paradise gets yet another re-release, this time for the Nintendo Switch with Burnout Paradise Remastered.More
Game review: Borderlands Legendary Collection on Nintendo Switch
I was pleasantly surprised when I opened Borderlands (2009) and the highly stylised art direction and animation didn’t seem like it was from the same year that Barack Obama first took office.More
Soul Machines joins WHO to bring better health support and info to global public
Soul Machines has now officially joined WHO’s Access Initiative (AI) for Quitting Tobacco to help share WHO’s information during the COVID-19 pandemic and help more one billion tobacco users quit.More
Microsoft spruces up Teams platform with several new features
A new set of features to help virtual interactions become more engaging as the world pivots towards a stronger combination of remote and in-office working.More
Lenovo launches newest ThinkCentre nano range
The range has taken the ‘nano’ approach to form factors, releasing a range of ultra-small products suited for the modern workplace.More
"Money grabbing, tone deaf" - Vocus, Vodafone, 2degrees slam Chorus over fibre price increases
Vocus slammed the news from Chorus that it will increase fibre prices, labelling the move as "cynical, money grabbing and unwarranted".More
Natural disasters, card fraud Kiwis’ top security concerns
A study by Unisys reveals the security concerns of Kiwi consumers in the world of COVID-19.More
HP Inc pledges to eliminate 75% of single-use plastic by 2025
This transition from plastic to molded fibre has already eliminated 933 tonnes of hard-to-recycle expanded plastic foam last year, according to HP.More
Kiwi scoops grand photography prize at Sony Alpha Awards
Wanaka-based Oscar Hetherington won this year’s award for his seascape photo, called ‘Back Wash’. He’s the fourth consecutive Kiwi to win the grand prize – and $10,000 worth of Sony camera gear to boot.More
"Tinder of real estate" - Kiwi property app launches
A new app designed to connect property sellers with potential buyers has been launched in New Zealand. More
Microsoft to help NZ job seekers acquire new digital skills for the COVID-19 economy
"The digital transformation of the economy is driving demand for tech-enabled jobs across almost every industry and with it demand for people with digital skills."More
Privacy Act to roll out in December as Kiwis support stronger privacy laws
Of 1398 polled New Zealanders, 65% are in favour of strong privacy regulation, 29% are happy with the same level of regulation, and 6% prefer less legislation.More
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser Game One
We take a look as Epos’ versatile open acoustic wired gaming headset.More
Hands-on review: Ultimate Ears Hyperboom - it’s all about that bass
If life for you is a party just waiting to happen, you will find the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom an indispensable piece of kit.More
Hands-on review: Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless
Sennheiser did a great job achieving an elegant but practical design. More
More stories