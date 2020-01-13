Hands-on review: Apple Watch series 5 (Cellular)

In September of 2019, I got my hands on the Apple Watch Series 5. I loved all the new features like the always-on display. My in-depth review can be found here. In December of 2019, the Cellular version of the Apple watch was released by Spark in New Zealand. I was really excited to finally be able to try the Cellular version and see whether it is worth it.

When I looked at the Cellular Version of the Apple Watch Series 5, I was underwhelmed. Except for a red line on the digital crown, it was exactly the same as the one on my wrist. But then when I realised what being cellularly connected means, I was blown away. The Cellular connection meant that I didn’t need the phone to be around the watch to perform basic actions like calling, texting, streaming music or ordering an Uber.

The Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular in New Zealand is presented by Spark’s One Number plan. The plan costs $12.99 a month and allows users to share their primary phone plan’s minutes and texts with their watch and on top of that provide unlimited data on the watch through an e-sim.

In 2020, the unlimited data is all you really need to be connected. With this plan, Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular users are finally free from having to take their iPhone everywhere. No more attaching the phone to your bicep on runs, no more holding the phone on the dance floor because your skinny jeans are too skinny, and no more needing a backpack when you walk the dog.

When you combine all of these possibilities with the fact that the Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular connects to AirPods, users experience true wireless freedom. With the AirPods in the picture, the Apple Watch can now make calls without everyone around you listening in on your conversation. Users can also stream music while they are walking, jogging or commuting to work. No need to download the songs on the watch anymore as the unlimited data plan basically means unlimited streaming.

With all of this said, the Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular is more than the cellular connection. It is the best watch accessory to date. The always-on display, health features and activity tracking make it a great iPhone companion. A full explanation of its features can be found here.

The Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) is available at a starting price of NZ $929. While this is a hefty price tag, it is worth it as users are essentially purchasing a small phone for their wrist that guarantees they are connected at all times.