Hands-on review: Asus Dual Band RT-AX88U Wi-Fi Router

24 Mar 2020
Sean Mitchell
The average home router that you get with your broadband connection doesn’t do a good job.

What ASUS has produced in the RT-AX88U is like a formula one racing car in comparison, featuring the latest and hottest WiFi 6 technology.

Not only does it look amazing, but it has incredible performance.

It has a total of four antennas to distribute 8 high gain stream across 5GHz as well as 2.4GHz band to compliant devices. Thanks to support of the new UL/DL MU-MIMO technology, the RT-AX88U can communicate with four 2x2 client stations simultaneously, with fast and reliable transmission across the network.

Not to mention the bandwidth available can also be put to greater use with the introduction of OFDMA, where each antenna can deliver packets from four different client stations at the same time. Torrenting will no longer kill your gameplay. How cool is that?

To compare the previous generation of routers on the 5GHz band alone, it can already pump out close to a massive 2.8X the throughput of existing WiFi 5 solutions per stream. If that's not enough, each packet is also colour tagged with BSS colouring and more extensive checks, meaning there is much less need for resending, which essentially means much faster actual transmission speed.

If wireless connectivity speeds are important to you and you want to future proof your purchase, or if you already own compliant devices, then WiFi is definitely the way to go.

Don’t worry, it supports all the previous standards too, so old devices will have no issues with connecting - perhaps even faster.

On the back of the unit are nine Ethernet ports, one for connecting to your broadband modem and the rest for your network. These ports support up to Gigabit speeds. The RT-AX88U also supports both WAN Aggregation and LAN Aggregation, meaning you can painlessly move to 2Gbps fibre network or double the speed of your wired devices when desirable.

If you need an ultra-reliable internet connection, you can even plug a USB 3G/4G modem into the USB port; this would then take over if your broadband is down for any reason.

The encryption included is top-notch also with support for all the most common and enterprise standards, including the latest WPA3,  replacing the dated WPA2. It also offers a hybrid WPA3/WPA2 mode, making sure no older devices is to be left behind after providing the extra protection to your newer devices.

It also includes a lifetime AiProtection Pro subscription, powered by Trend Micro with automatic, regularly updated security signatures to protect your devices and personal data from internet threats. This robust security offers advanced parental controls, including the ability to block specific types of websites and mobile apps with a few clicks on the ASUS router. 

When it comes to gaming or live video situations, you will be super happy as the RT-AX88U supports what ASUS calls Adapterive QoS. It essentially allows you to prioritise certain types of internet traffic, so someone else downloading a massive movie doesn’t impact the quality of your live multiplayer gaming. Even in business uses could find this important, especially when live streaming.

Also, wtfast support means 45-70% lower ping times going to their GPN network, as it seeks out and secures the shortest possible path between your gaming device and the game server, minimising game ping and lag.

This is a high-quality Wi-Fi router, for those that want the best performance on their Wi-Fi network either in a home or small business setting. It’s technically brilliant and looks stunningly beautiful too. Well done, ASUS!

Game review: One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
To base a game on a character that can beat people in one punch is going to be impossible for it to be a challenge. After all, you'll be able to complete the game quickly if you can finish every fight using only one attack…
Hands-on review: Wacom One graphics tablet
With the current climate encouraging social isolation, I've been spending several hours a day searching out and embracing my inner artistic muse.
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenScreen Go MB16AP
We get hands-on with Asus's new screen for mobile professionals. It's a fascinating device.
Data traffic soars as world turns to internet for work & play
Video conferencing traffic and the overall amount of data traffic crisscrossing the world rises steadily while the world seeks to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tourism and wine industries to benefit from Vodafone 4G launch in Marlborough
"Internet connectivity is imperative for the region to be able to conduct business with international markets."
Privacy Bill will mandate more transparency in Kiwi businesses - OPC
"Privacy is about being transparent and clear with customers and protecting their personal information. It's about telling people what you're collecting and what you're going to do with it."
Game review: One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
To base a game on a character that can beat people in one punch is going to be impossible for it to be a challenge. After all, you'll be able to complete the game quickly if you can finish every fight using only one attack…
Hands-on review: Wacom One graphics tablet
With the current climate encouraging social isolation, I've been spending several hours a day searching out and embracing my inner artistic muse.
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenScreen Go MB16AP
We get hands-on with Asus's new screen for mobile professionals. It's a fascinating device.
Data traffic soars as world turns to internet for work & play
Video conferencing traffic and the overall amount of data traffic crisscrossing the world rises steadily while the world seeks to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tourism and wine industries to benefit from Vodafone 4G launch in Marlborough
"Internet connectivity is imperative for the region to be able to conduct business with international markets."
Privacy Bill will mandate more transparency in Kiwi businesses - OPC
"Privacy is about being transparent and clear with customers and protecting their personal information. It's about telling people what you're collecting and what you're going to do with it."
Apple's new iPad Pro features LiDAR tech for immersive AR
LiDAR is essentially depth-sensing technology, and Apple says the scanner is able to measure the distance between the iPad and objects around it that are up to five metres away.
Esports viewing breaks records as 'stay at home economy' booms
Arena-packed esports tournaments are no longer a sustainable or safe practice in the wake of the pandemic, so e-sports competitions have adapted to suit the booming 'stay at home economy'.
Smart speaker market continues to grow - report
"Markets [in which] smart speakers are booming saw the most significant year-on-year growth."
Game review: Nioh 2 is a tough challenge
Team Ninja is at it again releasing Nioh 2 which is arguably much harder than the first game!
Esports granted official status by Sport New Zealand
New Zealand is only the twenty-first country in the world to officially recognise a national body for esports, whether directly or through their National Olympic Committees or national sport agencies.
Check your home network: Demand will congest internet during Covid-19 lockdown
New Zealand Telecommunications Forum says demand for data will increase as New Zealanders use their home networks to access internet to continue working, learning and to entertain themselves once the entire country goes into self-isolation.
Remote working is here to stay - and employees love it, says GitLab report
According to the report, 83% of respondents say they are able to accomplish all of their work tasks remotely and 82% say remote working is the way of the future.
Why you might want to buy tech right now
Manufacturing disruption, closed borders, remote working and learning, economic downturn - it might pay to get that purchase in now.
InternetNZ appeals to govt to ensure every Kiwi is connected during crisis
The most effective way to 'flatten the curve' is to ensure everyone has an internet connection, says InternetNZ.
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Cosmos Elite External Tracking Faceplate
Techday's resident virtual reality fanatic, Darren Price, checks out the upcoming Vive Cosmos External Tracking Faceplate.
Vodafone urges customers to go digital, expects call times to increase
"Due to precautionary measures in New Zealand and internationally, our customer care teams are managing the impacts of COVID-19 while dealing with higher call volumes."
NZ telcos preparing to keep up with extra demand over coronavirus self isolation
"The New Zealand telecommunication industry has high quality networks which are more than able to respond to extra demands on the networks from people working from home and spending more time at home due to self-isolation.
COVID: Google releases new info hub for distance learning
Teach From Home is a central hub of information, tips, training and tools. Plus, Google earmarks US$10 million for distance learning.
Scammers using Bitcoin, sextortion to take advantage of Coronavirus fears
As people's fear and desire to do something about COVID-19 is dominating the news, it is also being exploited in every way by online criminals.
Vodafone drops cheques in move it calls (sigh) "Chexit"
Vodafone is, ahem, chequing out of the now old-school payment method as it focuses on developing its digital-first services.
Twitter aims to be 'world's most diverse & inclusive tech company'
According to Twitter's VP of people experience, Twitter needs to be bold, move fast, and get it right.
TCF: Telcos meeting New Zealand demand
The Commerce Commission has released its Annual Telecommunication Monitoring Report this week, and the TCF says it is welcoming the report's findings.
Trade Me announces full migration to cloud with Google Cloud partnership
The online auction website says the move will migrate all systems and applications off its on-premise data centres and fully migrate to the cloud.
Coronavirus: Businesses providing laptops to employees for remote working
Some businesses are also getting ready for more staff to potentially work from home by providing laptops or remote access.
Case study: 40% of password managers vulnerable to breach
Two of five password managers tested by researchers from the University of York were fooled by a fake app into giving away a password.
AI will be unstoppable with market value to jump 457% by 2025
As a result of AI entering the mainstream, one in five workers in a nonroutine job will rely on it for at least part of their role, according to Learnbonds.
