Hands-on review: ASUS ZenScreen Go MB16AP

For those that haven’t experienced the productivity improvement of working with multiple screens, you must try it! In our Techday office, each member of the team has a large screen attached to their laptop. You can have emails on one, plus your current work on another.

For graphic designers and programmers, it’s even more essential to have a second screen.

The ASUS ZenScreen Go MB16AP takes this a step further and makes your second screen portable.

It includes a Full HD 15.6” screen and 4 hours battery life while just weighing 850 grams.

To be clear, this isn’t a tablet or a laptop; this is a screen with a battery built-in.

You connect it to your computer, smartphone or tablet with a USB-C cable. The power to run the unit or recharge the battery also comes through that same cable. It is so convenient!

The screen uses IPS technology, which means it has a very wide field of viewing angles, which means that this could be turned into a mobile presentation screen for salespeople on the road.

The kickstand included is impressive. It has five folds in it so that it can rest at lots of different angles, including vertically. Magnets in the kickstand also keep the unit in any position without any effort.

The kickstand also wraps around to become the case for the whole device, which saves you money on accessories.

The battery also supports Qualcomm quick charge 3.0, which wickedly fast charging speeds for the 7,800mAh battery.

World travellers will also be happy, as the charger that is included has five international plug ends for different wall sockets.

It also included the USB Type-C cable you need in the box.

When it came to using it, it was simple plug and play on both Windows 10 and mac OS machines. The screen was recognised very quickly, and I was up and running in seconds.

This is a beautiful screen, clear crisp, bright and very well designed. Any mobile professional would love the experience!

