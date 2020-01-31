New Zealand


Hands-on review: D-Link Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera

31 Jan 2020
Darren Price
D-Link’s mydlink HD camera range gets a boost with the DCS-8600LH outdoor Wi-Fi Camera. 

This camera looks the same as those supplied with D-Link’s DCS-2802KT Omna wire-free outdoor camera kits. But instead of needing to be regularly recharged, the DCS-8600LH is powered via a USB cable connected to an included power supply.

Functionally, the camera provides a superior 1080p video feed, similar to all of D-Link’s consumer security cameras. The camera has a number of infra-red emitters that switch on at night, which gives the camera about 7 metres of vision in complete darkness. 

The camera uses the fairly robust mydink app to connect and control the camera. The camera can pick up motion and sound which the app can be used to trigger video record to the mydlink cloud service. The service offers users rolling 24-hour recording for up to three cameras at no charge. The premium services offer more support for more cameras and longer retention of video recordings.

Here in Australia, though, I’ve not managed to get the app to connect to the camera’s over Optus’ 4G network. It works fine locally over my Wi-Fi network. I can still access the cameras via the mydlink website. It’s annoying, but not the end of the world.

The camera does, in my opinion, have a couple of design flaws. 

Whilst the camera has a hole for a screw mounting, the kit only comes with a magnetic dome mount. These mounts, that are also supplied with other outdoor cameras in D-Link’s range, allow for the coverage area to be easily finely adjusted, as required. The downside is that the camera can just be pulled of the mount. I can see the necessity for these mounts with camera that need to be removed for charging, but something a little more robust would be more appropriate for a permanently wired camera.

More annoying for the installation, is the huge coupling for the USB connector. For external use, it’s likely that the wire will need to run into the premises to a power socket (unless you are fortunate enough to have an external power socket out of the way somewhere). This means drilling a 20mm hole to fit the entire coupling through, instead of 4mm hole for just the wire.

Fortunately, the external location I had planned had an outdoor power supply.

Having the connector some two metres away from the camera presented me with a bit of an issue finding a mounting location. The base is screwed down and the connector block clips into place. The only problem was that in screwing the mount in tight I buckled the plastic slightly making the connector block prone to unclipping. Not the best design, but something easily solved with a bit of glue, if needed.

One of the benefits of the magnetic mounting system is that the camera can be easily moved to cover a different area. I wanted a view of the office door, but a quick twist would give me a view of the whole yard.

The video quality is great. Even at night I really did get a good seven or so metres of black and white vison with the infrared feature. During the day, the camera provided a crisp, clear view of the coverage area. The camera also has two-way audio, allowing remote communication via the phone app, which works very well.

Sound and motion detection are used to trigger the camera record function which is then uploaded to the cloud for review as required. Video can be recorded locally with the use of an optional microSD card inserted into the back of the camera.

Whilst the remote access issues with the mydlink app were annoying, the camera itself and the remote access implementation via the mydlink website worked well. Anyone choosing D-Link’s range of cameras for their home security will get on very well adding the DCS-8600LH to their system.
 


Veritas: PCs running Windows 7 vulnerable to ransomware
"It's vital that the organisations that rely on Windows 7 are aware of the risks and what they need to mitigate them."More
APAC leads the way for 28bn virtual reality market
GlobalData’s Market Opportunity Forecasts Model on VR reveals that the global VR market revenue is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from an estimated US$7bn in 2018 to US$28bn in 2030.More
Generation Z holds more power in firms' tech purchasing decisions
Generation Z (Gen Z) is the newest generation in the global workforce, and already it is having an impact on how businesses harness technology.More
Are they spying? Young people wary of virtual assistants
Privacy and security fears put young people off using virtual assistants for customer servicesMore
Microsoft’s ‘moonshot’ goals to be carbon negative by 2030
The company also aims to remove all carbon it has directly or indirectly emitted into the environment by 2050.More
Vodafone announces record data use by New Zealanders over New Years
“This means the volumes of data are on the rise, which is a trend that will no doubt continue. In turn, we will continue to upgrade our networks."More
Hands-on review: D-Link DIR-3060 EXO Smart Mesh Wi-Fi Router
Its compact design conceals a powerful device and, with the added bonus of McAfee anti-virus and internet security protection, easy to recommend to advanced and novice users. More
2019 PC market growth benefits big three vendors
With the first year of full-year growth since 2011, Lenovo, HP and Dell took the lion’s share with 65% of the global PC market.More
Uber’s JUMP e-scooters arrive in Auckland
"Multi-modal transport provides a viable alternative to private vehicles like cars. It’s perfect for short trips or connecting people to public transport."More
Hands-on review: BackBeat FIT 6100 Wireless Sport
This is definitely a hot headset that accentuates your cool factor.More
OPPO voted Consumer NZ’s top mobile phone brand
“As a relatively young brand in the New Zealand market, to stand alongside only a select number of companies that hold a Top Brand title is an incredibly humbling achievement."More
Game review: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
espite the name of the game being called Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the game actually allows you to play as more characters than just Goku/Kakarot. More
Hands-on review: Apple Watch series 5 (Cellular)
No more attaching the phone to your bicep on runs, no more holding the phone on the dance floor because your skinny jeans are too skinny.More
Four-day week conversation to accelerate in 2020
As a new work year begins, experts are expecting the four-day week conversation will accelerate in 2020, with a number of Kiwi companies looking to pilot the concept.More
Vodafone NZ backs the 2020 High School League
Vodafone New Zealand is this year backing the rise of esports across New Zealand and wider Australasia, after signing on as the head sponsor for the LetsPlay.Live (LPL) High School League 2020.More
Hands-on review: HP Elite Dragonfly G1
With a price sitting around $4,400, the Dragonfly G1 EliteBook is a powerful, versatile and feature-packed 2-in-one which will appeal to users who value power, communication and portability.More
Queues no more: Kiwi startup uses AI to make trolleys smarter
The future of shopping may soon become a lot smarter and less frustrating for people who hate queuing up at checkouts, thanks to tech developed right here in New Zealand.More
Hands-on review: Western Digital speeds up your gaming with the WD_Black P10 Game Drive
With the WD_Black USB Game Drive, veteran hard drive manufacturer, Western Digital seeks to solve gamers' storage dilemma.More
New e-scooters arrive in Auckland after death of Lime, Wave
Neuron Mobility is one of four e-scooter companies with a licence to deploy across Auckland, bringing 880 bright orange scooters to the streets.More
Hands-on review: iPhone 11 Pro Max takes the workhorse phone to a whole new level
The iPhone 11 Pro Max is an extremely powerful device and performs in all the ways I hoped it would. More
Red Dead Redemption 2 & GTA V are 'record breakers'
Red Dead Redemption 2 has apparently achieved a new benchmark as Rockstar’s top-selling title of the last four years.More
Gartner: APAC misses out on global PC market growth
Despite a surprise year of worldwide growth for the PC market, Asia Pacific saw its fifth straight quarter of decline in 4Q19.More
The Motorola razr returns - to Australia anyway
Australians can now pre-order the new Mortorola razr, but it will set you back AU$2700More
Animoca Brands acquires San Fran gaming company behind Power Rangers
“Animoca Brands is the perfect strategic partner for nWay, as the Company brings a deep history of innovation, talent and IPs which can help further the main goal of nWay to create amazing games."More
Adobe software used by 82% of Sundance Festival films
Adobe Premiere Pro is one of the most popular film editing tools used by top movie studios, according to data recently released by AdobeMore
Digital technologies change the way APAC consumers manage their health
"Brands are empowering consumers with information that can help them better understand the health issues relevant to them in order to contextualise and shape their own health goals."More
Hands-on review: Sennheiser Ambeo Sound Bar
The thirteen drivers will have your sound bouncing off your walls while placing you in the centre of all the action.More
