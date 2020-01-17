New Zealand
Hands-on review: DJI Mavic Mini is a punchy sub-250g drone

17 Jan 2020
Darren Price
As it has from the start, drone technology continues to advance faster than the legislation designed to keep tabs on it.

Many countries are now imposing registration systems on drones over 250 grams.

In response to this, DJI’s new Mavic Mini, being a sub-250g drone, allows pilots to keep flying without registering.

Thankfully, New Zealand doesn’t yet require drones to be registered. But that’s not to say that the Mavic Mini should be overlooked.

The Mavic Mini is, to all intents and purposes, a replacement for the DJI Spark. It’s intended as an entry-level device, using its own simplified app, DJI Fly, rather than the DJI Go 4 app used by all DJI’s other drones from the humble Mavic Air to the professional Matrice 210.

DJI Fly is a cleaner app that gives novice pilots the tools they need without hunting for options, unlike the somewhat esoteric DJI Go. DJI Fly features built-in Quickshots allowing novice pilots to shot cinematic videos like a pro.

The Mavic Mini may be easy to use, but it’s not a toy. Despite its tiny size, it is a genuine feat of engineering. The drone draws upon the advanced features of its larger Mavic brethren, packing some sophisticated tech in a chassis that, without the battery, weighs only 150g.

The lighter aircraft, coupled with DJI’s tiny, but powerful 2400 mAh battery packs means that pilots will get decent flight time. DJI says 30 minutes per battery, but realistically you are looking at 25min, maximum. It’s not a good idea to run drone a battery to empty, you always want to keep some in reserve. That’s still almost ten minutes longer than I safely get out of my Mavic Air batteries.

Flight-wise, I found that the Mavic Mini performed as well as my Mavic Air. It’s fast, offering some exhilarating flying in sport mode. I’d say it was a lot quieter than the Mavic Air. The Mavic Mini held its position even in a moderate gusting wind. The device’s GPS allowed it to automatically land using the one-button-press home function within 100mm on its take-off position.

The drone has a 1/2.3” CMOS capable of taking 12MP stills 4000x3000 (4:3) and 4000x2250 (16:9). Sadly, the drone is not capable of capturing 4K video, the maximum resolution being 2.7K at a 40Mbps bitrate. Whilst the Mavic Mini does not have the fore and aft sensors of the Mavic Air, from a practical point-of-view it was only the lower video quality that put the little Mavic Mini at a disadvantage to the Mavic Air.

Both the video and stills captured during my test were superb. Whilst the video could do with the help of some aftermarket filters, to give it that little extra, on the whole, I was very impressed.  

The drone features the same folding design as the Mavic Air, folding up to a palm-sized 130mm length. This makes it, by far the easiest DJI drone to take with you.      

The Fly More Combo package, which I recommend to anyone thinking of buying this drone, includes some essential items that you will need to purchase anyway to get the most out of your investment. In addition to the drone and controller, the Fly More Combo includes two more batteries (giving you three in total), a charger, a practically-sized carry case, extra propellers and a set of prop guards (worth installing when starting out to protect the propellers should you crash the drone).

Of special note to the way the charger automatically distributes power. Batteries naturally discharge over time. With my Mavic Air I’ve occasionally gone out with it only to find I’ve three half-empty batteries. The Mavic Mini’s charge siphons power from the batteries with the lower charge, keeping one full and ready to use.

The Fly More Combo give you almost everything you need to start your aerial photography journey. But there’s one more essential bit of kit required. The Mavic Mini has no internal storage, so the purchase of a fast UHS-I Speed Class 3 microSD card is a must if you want to capture high-resolution video or stills.

DJI’s Mavic Mini is a great drone for beginners or anyone with a passing need to take stunning aerial photos and video. It’s easy and fun to use. Its small size makes it very portable and its impressive battery life means more time flying and less time charging.

Story image
Ultrafast Fibre to trial 10Gbps fibre broadband
New Zealand businesses with a need for cutting-edge performance cloud software and transfer vast amounts of data are expected to be early adopters of the trial.More
Story image
Kiwis unsure about 5G amidst health and safety concerns
New Zealanders are apprehensive about the 5G rollout, with health concerns inhibiting people's interest to make the switch.More
Story image
Digital technologies change the way APAC consumers manage their health
"Brands are empowering consumers with information that can help them better understand the health issues relevant to them in order to contextualise and shape their own health goals."More
Story image
Kiwis concerned over digital identity and personal data
“Kiwis are seeking greater transparency and control, however seven out of 10 say it’s currently too hard to protect their identity and data online."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser Ambeo Sound Bar
The thirteen drivers will have your sound bouncing off your walls while placing you in the centre of all the action.More
Story image
2K Games & UnitedMasters name winners of NBA 2K20 soundtrack comp
Ten winners were selected in total for the official soundtrack – and it’s the first time fans have ever had the chance to take part.More
Story image
Xbox Series X console promises ‘four times the processing power of the Xbox One X’
Finally, Microsoft’s Project Scarlett has a proper name, and a proper face: The Xbox Series X.More
Story image
Game Review: Transport Fever 2 (PC)
The result is a game that is as complex as the player wants it to be; from a train set/transport sandbox to transportation empire-building. If this is your thing, you’ll have a lot of fun.More
Story image
OPPO confirms Find X2 flagship to be unveiled Q1 2020
By next March, expect to see their next iteration with the X2 launch.More
Story image
Razer announces DeathAdder V2 and Basilisk V2 mice
Two of Razer’s most iconic mice have now been upgraded with a suite of new technologies to keep players at the top of their game.More
Story image
Hands-on review: BackBeat FIT 6100 Wireless Sport
This is definitely a hot headset that accentuates your cool factor.More
Story image
Thales and RMIT create new standard for space communication
The joint research project will help to ensure interoperability of high accuracy satellite-based positioning services.More
Story image
NZTech: More emphasis on digital skills needed in NZ schools
“Not just the tech sector, but all sectors of the economy will suffer, if schools don’t successfully introduce digital skills.”More
Story image
Vodafone announces record data use by New Zealanders over New Years
“This means the volumes of data are on the rise, which is a trend that will no doubt continue. In turn, we will continue to upgrade our networks."More
Story image
Cellular Apple Watch Series 5 available from Spark today
For $12.99 a month, the One Number Wearable Plan lets users share their primary plan’s minutes and texts and get unlimited data on the watch through an e-sim. More
Story image
APAC leads the way for 28bn virtual reality market
GlobalData’s Market Opportunity Forecasts Model on VR reveals that the global VR market revenue is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from an estimated US$7bn in 2018 to US$28bn in 2030.More
Story image
Uber’s JUMP e-scooters arrive in Auckland
"Multi-modal transport provides a viable alternative to private vehicles like cars. It’s perfect for short trips or connecting people to public transport."More
Story image
2K Games' new studio Cloud Chamber will develop next BioShock game
Cloud Chamber has already started work on the next BioShock game, which is expected to spend several years in development, according to 2K.More
Story image
Don't just blame the kids: Parents spend too much time online as well
A global study of parents by Kaspersky found that 52% trust their children to know when enough online time is enough, but 70% admit they also spend too much time online.More
Story image
ESET urges parents to consider security protection for their children
While many parents worry about their child’s online activity, many are not taking precautionary measures, according to new insights from ESET.More
Story image
LG unveils new generation of monitors, for professionals and gamers
These monitors feature a new ‘ergo’ design for improved comfort and productivity, and are targeted for professionals and gamers.More
Kiwi ambivalence to fake news leads to millions lost to cyber criminals
"With massive increases in scams and phishing, criminals are benefiting from Kiwis cyber ambivalence, stealing more than $3.8 million in the last quarter alone."More
Hands-on review: Apple Watch series 5 (Cellular)
No more attaching the phone to your bicep on runs, no more holding the phone on the dance floor because your skinny jeans are too skinny.More
BlackBerry QNX to power Damon Motorcycles CoPilot warning system
"Damon’s new Hypersport Pro is a game-changing model for the motorcycle industry."More
Online shopping to reach tipping point this Christmas
"With more Kiwis shopping online than ever before it makes sense for online retailers to look to increase their marketing reach and improve their advertising return on investment."More
Techtorium & New Era IT encourage IT diversity in New Zealand
Angus Fenn is a young New Zealander who is making a difference in New Zealand’s IT sector and the wider community – and he’s also partially deaf himself.More
Needs, challenges, opportunities: HP study delves into the world of creatives
“HP’s Creatives of the Future report shines a spotlight on the importance of revitalising skills, and the role technology plays in providing Australia’s creatives with freedoms."More
Hands-on review: A month with the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch
All die-hard Apple fans have spent years dreaming of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and now it is finally here.More
A look at the ASUS TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi) motherboard
This is a motherboard that promises performance, ‘military-grade’ components, and almost everything you need to start building a gaming PC that packs some serious punch.More
Spark drops Lightbox video streaming service & sells it to Sky TV
Sky plans to merge Lightbox with its own streaming platform Neon, creating what it calls a ‘supercharged’ service for New Zealanders.More
Animoca Brands acquires San Fran gaming company behind Power Rangers
“Animoca Brands is the perfect strategic partner for nWay, as the Company brings a deep history of innovation, talent and IPs which can help further the main goal of nWay to create amazing games."More
Four-day week conversation to accelerate in 2020
As a new work year begins, experts are expecting the four-day week conversation will accelerate in 2020, with a number of Kiwi companies looking to pilot the concept.More
Kacific satellite payload to take off on SpaceX launch
Its 56 high-throughput spot beams will place capacity over selected regions in South East Asia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. More
Hands-on review: xFyro ARIA wireless earbuds
These are by no means the most advanced wireless earbuds ever, but there are several reasons why the xFyro ARIA should be considered by the average user - they’re neat, easy to set up and durable.More
New e-scooters arrive in Auckland after death of Lime, Wave
Neuron Mobility is one of four e-scooter companies with a licence to deploy across Auckland, bringing 880 bright orange scooters to the streets.More
Govt opens up short-term access to 5G spectrum
The government has announced plans to auction off early access to the country’s 5G spectrum by auctioning off short-term national rights to an unused part of the 3.5GHz spectrum band.More
Hands-on review: HP Elite Dragonfly G1
With a price sitting around $4,400, the Dragonfly G1 EliteBook is a powerful, versatile and feature-packed 2-in-one which will appeal to users who value power, communication and portability.More
PlayStation to release ‘Back Button’ for DualShock controller
Essentially, the Back Button Attachment provides new mappable buttons. More
AMD issues Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition software update
"With each Radeon Software release, we laser-focus on bringing innovative features gamers demand, significant performance improvements, and the ultimate in software stability and reliability."More
