Hands-on review: Oppo Find X2 Lite

The phone game has changed a lot over the past couple of years. Most brands put almost all of their attention into their flagship, high-end devices that cost over $1,000.

Oppo is one of those brands that is bringing features like 5G connectivity to more affordable devices like their Find X2 Lite. Even though the technology is not fully available yet, it is good to be prepared.

The Find X2 Lite is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, with 5G integration, an Octa-core processor, 128 GB of storage and an 8GB RAM. The phone is powerful enough to open multiple apps and to run hefty mobile games without issues. The only complaint is that it doesn’t support an SD card extension, so 128GB is all you get.

For a budget model, the Find X2 Lite is a beautiful phone. I had the Pearl white edition but the phone also comes in Moonlight Black. I thought it was cool that the colours are inspired by the sky, the white representing a moody, overcast sky and the black representing a clear night sky.

The phone has a 6.4-inch OLED all-screen design that stretches almost from edge to edge. I was impressed by the fact that there is no notch as well. The display has an FHD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio, all enclosed in a think 7.96mm frame.

The back has the phone’s 48MP Quad camera system. I personally think this the selling point for the Find X2 lite. The 4 lenses feature a 48 MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP portrait style mono lens and a 2MP portrait style retro lens. The four work together to create stunning images.

Whether shooting natural scenery, black and white, during the day or late at night, the Find X2 lite will produce stunning photos. The phone even has an Ultra Dark Mode to make sure photos are clear in extremely low-light environments.

Here are a couple of photos we took with the Find X2 Lite:

Day photo without the ultra-wide settings

Day Photo with Ultra-wide setting

Night mode

For NZ$799, the Oppo Find X2 Lite is a stunning phone with a good processor, great screen, 5G capabilities and an impressive camera.

If you're in the market for a new phone and do not want to pay a full fortnight’s paycheck, the Oppo Find X2 lite is a great option.