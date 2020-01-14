New Zealand
Story image

Hands-on review: Sennheiser Ambeo Sound Bar

14 Jan 2020
Owen McCarthy
Share:

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar has made quite a presence in our household.  

Physically, it has the dimensions (and the weight) to stand out. Packed inside is a lot of very clever technology, which comes with a $4300 price tag. I notice that on their website, the items are mounted mid-wall.

I had to have our unit in the corner, which meant that one end was way too close to the wall. We are limited by the position of our fibre optic box, installed during the build.

In the short time since, much new technology means that we either run longer cables or build a new house.

For those of you who really like to do your homework, Sennheiser makes this fairly simple.

Their website includes instructions, technical information, features and a handy FAQ page. My attempts to grasp the science behind this technology had me bouncing off the walls, but it does work.

At times I felt the sound coming from next to me, which was quite a sensation.

Specifications

Dimensions: The dimensions are substantial; 26.56 cm(l) x 17.1cm(D) x 13.44 (H) with feet. Metallic Dark Grey (blends in nicely with our cabinet and television, (although it’s actually wider than our 40” TV).  At 18kg, it’s also a significant weight. Engage those core muscles when lifting.

Sound: Frequency Response (loudspeaker) 30Hz – 20KHz (-3dB) immersive 5.1.4 sound in one single device, comes with “advanced room calibration.”

Compatibility Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, MPEG-H

Technology Smart Control app, built-in equalizer, AMBEO modes

All-in-one, 3D Surround Sound Virtualisation

The Sennheiser Ambeo provides you with a rather sleek single bar, with no need for a separate sub-woofer.  Personally, I found the bass adequate, but suspect that others will want the sub-woofer anyway. Sennheiser helpfully includes instructions on how to install one.

A picture containing person, indoor, wall, manDescription automatically generated

Setup: Connected to our router via an ethernet cable, I opted for an optical (fibre optic) connection from the television. You have several HDMI slots, an ethernet option which plugs into your router, optical cable (which I used) and RCA which I didn’t need to use.

 

You need the microphone for calibration. The 3D Surround Sound Virtualisation gives you 5.1 channel sound in one bar. Simply position the microphone at approximate ear height, and press “Ambeo” button. The soundbar will run the calibration program for a few minutes.

The manual shows clearly how an optimal arrangement will map out your surroundings. Sound virtualisation works by bouncing the sound off your environment. There should be a minimum 10cm gap between soundbar and television.

Connecting to the Smart Home  

The instruction book mentions that you can use Google Home to control firmware updates and you can download the Sennheiser Smart Control app onto your smartphone.  

A picture containing darkDescription automatically generated

Performance

I got used to feeling the sound coming at me from different directions. Sometimes people’s voices would sound as if they were speaking next to me. The pre-sets on the remote came in handy as I switched from the news to music.  

I could have had an even better experience if our telly wasn’t stuck in a corner. If you’re going to spend the $4299.95 the Ambeo Soundbar will cost you, I’d recommend mounting the television, and positioning the soundbar to ensure the best ambient sound quality.  This means having clear surroundings to the front and sides, and that minimum 10 cm gap between soundbar and television.

Equipped with thirteen drivers, you really need to make sure you position the Ambeo Soundbar to get the best possible Surround sound experience. With the inclusion of Dolby Atmos, you’ll be enjoying that sensation of the sound moving with the action.

The sound pre-sets work very well, and I noted an immediate change when switching between “News” and “Music”.

The Ambeo Sound Bar is a beautifully tidy arrangement which will appeal to the minimalist who wants clean lines and symmetry. I generally am satisfied with our 40” television, but the Ambeo Soundbar left me feeling somewhat inadequate, overhanging our television on each end.

The Sennheiser Ambeo Sound Bar will appeal to the sound purist who wants to be surrounded by sound. Whether listening to Rachmananov’s Prelude in C Sharp Minor (Op.3 No.2) or having the experience of superbikes racing past you in Superbike World Championship, you’ll appreciate being in the centre of the sound.

When gaming the hairs will be standing up on the back of your neck when the zombies have you surrounded.

If you’re planning on a comprehensive sound system for your home entertainment, Sennheiser’s Ambeo Sound Bar will ensure connectivity to your components. Make sure you plan the positioning carefully to achieve the best Sound Virtualisation experience. The thirteen drivers will have your sound bouncing off your walls while placing you in the centre of all the action.

Related stories:
Hands-on review: HP Elite Dragonfly G1
Hands-on review: Apple Watch series 5 (Cellular)
Hands-on review: A month with the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch
Hands-on review: iPhone 11 Pro Max takes the workhorse phone to a whole new level
Year in review: What 2019 brought to the world of technology
2K Games & UnitedMasters name winners of NBA 2K20 soundtrack comp
Dig deeper:
Story image
09 Dec
NZTech: More emphasis on digital skills needed in NZ schools
“Not just the tech sector, but all sectors of the economy will suffer, if schools don’t successfully introduce digital skills.”More
Story image
13 Dec
Sennheiser donates 1500 headsets to gaming charities
Recipients include New Zealand's Your Corps, and Australia's Gamer Aid.More
Story image
16 Dec
OPPO confirms Find X2 flagship to be unveiled Q1 2020
By next March, expect to see their next iteration with the X2 launch.More
Story image
13 Jan
Hands-on review: Apple Watch series 5 (Cellular)
No more attaching the phone to your bicep on runs, no more holding the phone on the dance floor because your skinny jeans are too skinny.More
Story image
06 Jan
Vodafone announces record data use by New Zealanders over New Years
“This means the volumes of data are on the rise, which is a trend that will no doubt continue. In turn, we will continue to upgrade our networks."More
Story image
16 Dec
Xbox Series X console promises ‘four times the processing power of the Xbox One X’
Finally, Microsoft’s Project Scarlett has a proper name, and a proper face: The Xbox Series X.More
Story image
NZTech: More emphasis on digital skills needed in NZ schools
“Not just the tech sector, but all sectors of the economy will suffer, if schools don’t successfully introduce digital skills.”More
Story image
Sennheiser donates 1500 headsets to gaming charities
Recipients include New Zealand's Your Corps, and Australia's Gamer Aid.More
Story image
OPPO confirms Find X2 flagship to be unveiled Q1 2020
By next March, expect to see their next iteration with the X2 launch.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Apple Watch series 5 (Cellular)
No more attaching the phone to your bicep on runs, no more holding the phone on the dance floor because your skinny jeans are too skinny.More
Story image
Vodafone announces record data use by New Zealanders over New Years
“This means the volumes of data are on the rise, which is a trend that will no doubt continue. In turn, we will continue to upgrade our networks."More
Story image
Xbox Series X console promises ‘four times the processing power of the Xbox One X’
Finally, Microsoft’s Project Scarlett has a proper name, and a proper face: The Xbox Series X.More
Story image
Kiwi ambivalence to fake news leads to millions lost to cyber criminals
"With massive increases in scams and phishing, criminals are benefiting from Kiwis cyber ambivalence, stealing more than $3.8 million in the last quarter alone."More
Story image
Year in review: What 2019 brought to the world of technology
This list is a mere smattering of some excellent products we've covered over the year.More
Story image
Spark drops Lightbox video streaming service & sells it to Sky TV
Sky plans to merge Lightbox with its own streaming platform Neon, creating what it calls a ‘supercharged’ service for New Zealanders.More
Story image
Kiwis concerned over digital identity and personal data
“Kiwis are seeking greater transparency and control, however seven out of 10 say it’s currently too hard to protect their identity and data online."More
Story image
Four-day week conversation to accelerate in 2020
As a new work year begins, experts are expecting the four-day week conversation will accelerate in 2020, with a number of Kiwi companies looking to pilot the concept.More
Story image
Hands-on review: HP Elite Dragonfly G1
With a price sitting around $4,400, the Dragonfly G1 EliteBook is a powerful, versatile and feature-packed 2-in-one which will appeal to users who value power, communication and portability.More
Story image
Govt opens up short-term access to 5G spectrum
The government has announced plans to auction off early access to the country’s 5G spectrum by auctioning off short-term national rights to an unused part of the 3.5GHz spectrum band.More
Story image
Hands-on review: BackBeat FIT 6100 Wireless Sport
This is definitely a hot headset that accentuates your cool factor.More
Story image
Thales and RMIT create new standard for space communication
The joint research project will help to ensure interoperability of high accuracy satellite-based positioning services.More
Story image
AMD issues Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition software update
"With each Radeon Software release, we laser-focus on bringing innovative features gamers demand, significant performance improvements, and the ultimate in software stability and reliability."More
Story image
2K Games & UnitedMasters name winners of NBA 2K20 soundtrack comp
Ten winners were selected in total for the official soundtrack – and it’s the first time fans have ever had the chance to take part.More
Story image
LG unveils new generation of monitors, for professionals and gamers
These monitors feature a new ‘ergo’ design for improved comfort and productivity, and are targeted for professionals and gamers.More
Story image
Animoca Brands acquires San Fran gaming company behind Power Rangers
“Animoca Brands is the perfect strategic partner for nWay, as the Company brings a deep history of innovation, talent and IPs which can help further the main goal of nWay to create amazing games."More
Story image
Techtorium & New Era IT encourage IT diversity in New Zealand
Angus Fenn is a young New Zealander who is making a difference in New Zealand’s IT sector and the wider community – and he’s also partially deaf himself.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The JBL Reflect Flow wireless earbuds are a dark horse
At $249, the JBL Reflect Flows are playing in the mid to high-end range of true wireless earphones.More
Story image
2K Games' new studio Cloud Chamber will develop next BioShock game
Cloud Chamber has already started work on the next BioShock game, which is expected to spend several years in development, according to 2K.More
Story image
Hands-on review: iPhone 11 Pro Max takes the workhorse phone to a whole new level
The iPhone 11 Pro Max is an extremely powerful device and performs in all the ways I hoped it would. More
Story image
Hands-on review: xFyro ARIA wireless earbuds
These are by no means the most advanced wireless earbuds ever, but there are several reasons why the xFyro ARIA should be considered by the average user - they’re neat, easy to set up and durable.More
Story image
Ultrafast Fibre to trial 10Gbps fibre broadband
New Zealand businesses with a need for cutting-edge performance cloud software and transfer vast amounts of data are expected to be early adopters of the trial.More
Story image
APAC leads the way for 28bn virtual reality market
GlobalData’s Market Opportunity Forecasts Model on VR reveals that the global VR market revenue is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from an estimated US$7bn in 2018 to US$28bn in 2030.More
Story image
New Zealand Rugby uses AWS-powered analytics to boost performance
Amazon Partner Network Partner Intela AI and data science company DOT Loves Data partnered to develop the Play in the Grey interactive platform on AWS.More
Needs, challenges, opportunities: HP study delves into the world of creatives
“HP’s Creatives of the Future report shines a spotlight on the importance of revitalising skills, and the role technology plays in providing Australia’s creatives with freedoms."More
Digital technologies change the way APAC consumers manage their health
"Brands are empowering consumers with information that can help them better understand the health issues relevant to them in order to contextualise and shape their own health goals."More
New e-scooters arrive in Auckland after death of Lime, Wave
Neuron Mobility is one of four e-scooter companies with a licence to deploy across Auckland, bringing 880 bright orange scooters to the streets.More
Kiwis unsure about 5G amidst health and safety concerns
New Zealanders are apprehensive about the 5G rollout, with health concerns inhibiting people's interest to make the switch.More
Game review: Tokyo Dark Remembrance (Switch)
It took two years for the game to get ported to the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4 but now that it is finally here, is it any good?More
PlayStation to release ‘Back Button’ for DualShock controller
Essentially, the Back Button Attachment provides new mappable buttons. More
Blink XT2 surveillance cams patched after 'severe' vulnerabilities found
If exploited, the vulnerabilities could give attackers full control of an affected device, allowing them to remotely view camera footage, listen to audio output and hijack the device for use in a botnet.More
Online shopping to reach tipping point this Christmas
"With more Kiwis shopping online than ever before it makes sense for online retailers to look to increase their marketing reach and improve their advertising return on investment."More
ESET urges parents to consider security protection for their children
While many parents worry about their child’s online activity, many are not taking precautionary measures, according to new insights from ESET.More
Corsair buys out gaming controller design firm SCUF Gaming
Corsair has made moves to buy out SCUF Gaming, the developers of high-performance gaming controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.More
Game review: Star Ocean: First Departure R
Since the original game was released back in the ‘90s, Star Ocean: Departure R is a very old-school style of JRPG. If you are into more modern RPGs, you may not like playing this game at all.More
Game Review: Transport Fever 2 (PC)
The result is a game that is as complex as the player wants it to be; from a train set/transport sandbox to transportation empire-building. If this is your thing, you’ll have a lot of fun.More
BlackBerry QNX to power Damon Motorcycles CoPilot warning system
"Damon’s new Hypersport Pro is a game-changing model for the motorcycle industry."More
Cellular Apple Watch Series 5 available from Spark today
For $12.99 a month, the One Number Wearable Plan lets users share their primary plan’s minutes and texts and get unlimited data on the watch through an e-sim. More
Hands-on review: OPPO A5 2020
Priced at under $350, like me you’ll be kicking yourself for spending more than twice that for a whole lot less phone. More
Hands-on review: A month with the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch
All die-hard Apple fans have spent years dreaming of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and now it is finally here.More
Don't just blame the kids: Parents spend too much time online as well
A global study of parents by Kaspersky found that 52% trust their children to know when enough online time is enough, but 70% admit they also spend too much time online.More
Kacific satellite payload to take off on SpaceX launch
Its 56 high-throughput spot beams will place capacity over selected regions in South East Asia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. More
More stories