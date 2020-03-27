ng-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: Skull & Co’s Jumpgate for Nintendo Switch

27 Mar 2020
Lama Farhat
Share:

One of the things that make the Nintendo Switch special is its ability to seamlessly switch from a hand-held device to a dedicated home console using the dock. 

The official Nintendo Switch dock is great. It does the job it needs to do; however, it has a few major flaws. It is too big and very fragile for travel, it covers most of the Switch’s body, and it doesn’t work with protective cases. Skull & Co’s Jumpgate for Nintendo Switch solves all of these problems. 

When the Switch first came out, there was a lot of negative news surrounding third party docks. The Skull & Co Jumpstart for the Nintendo Switch is one of the safest docks out there. Skull & Co spent months testing the product and making sure it is safe to use. I have been using it as my main dock for a little while now and I have never experienced an issue. 

The Jumpgate for the Nintendo Switch is made of two parts, the Jumpgate dock shell and the removable Core Drive.

The Jumpgate is basically a Switch-ready shell that houses the Core Drive. But if you are travelling, the Core Drive is all you would need to have a fully functioning setup. Both the dock and Core are significantly small compared to the original dock. This makes them perfect for anyone who travels a lot. 

The Core Drive has all the necessary ports for not only a Nintendo Switch set up, via a USB-C powered setup. When inside the Jumpgate dock, users can take advantage of one HDMI port, one USB Type-C 3.1 (up to 100W full speed power delivery pass-through charging), and two USB 3.0 ports. This allows players to charge their Switch, project it to the TV, and even connect or charge two controllers or other devices. 

Once taken out of the Jumpgate Dock, Users will be able to access one SD and one microSD port. These additional ports make the Core perfect for MacBook users, iPad users and cell phone users with USB Type-C ports. 

The other great thing that I loved about the Jumpgate dock is that it doesn’t cover the Switch’s screen. This solves the main three issues that the original dock has - it will not scratch the Switch’s screen, it will not overheat the switch, and it will act as a tabletop charging stand for tabletop mode.  

The Dock also has a feature that allows the player to extend the USB Type-C plug. This essentially means that the dock will fit almost any case that players have on their Switch. This, in turn, means that your Nintendo Switch will be protected at all times. 

It was hard to find something I didn’t like about the Jumpgate. The only thing that’s not perfect is the fact that it will take two hands to correctly dock the Switch on it, compared to the easy and guided experience of the official dock. But this is something I was happy to sacrifice as I was gaining much more.

The portability, safety, and versatility of the Jumpgate dock make it the best portable Nintendo Switch dock on the market. I personally can’t imagine travelling or playing my Switch in tabletop mode without it.

Related stories:
Hands-on review: Wacom One graphics tablet
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Cosmos Elite External Tracking Faceplate
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenWiFi AC (CT8)
Hands-on review: JBL Link Bar, the three-in-one smart speaker
The Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM: Big sound in a little shoebox?
Hands-on review: Satisfye Limited Edition bundle for Nintendo Switch
Dig deeper:
Story image
Chorus: First day of significant increase in broadband traffic
Traffic has begun to increase in day time broadband traffic as the network starts to see the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. More
Story image
HP mobilises 3D printing resources to provide critical COVID-19 equipment
The company says more than 1,000 3D printed parts have already been delivered to local hospitals, and essential equipment being delivered include face masks, face shields, mask adjusters, nasal swabs, hands-free door openers, and respirator parts. More
Story image
Tourism and wine industries to benefit from Vodafone 4G launch in Marlborough
"Internet connectivity is imperative for the region to be able to conduct business with international markets."More
Story image
Esports granted official status by Sport New Zealand
New Zealand is only the twenty-first country in the world to officially recognise a national body for esports, whether directly or through their National Olympic Committees or national sport agencies.More
Story image
Game Review: Doom Eternal (PC)
Doom Eternal does not hold back, bathing the screen in blood at every opportunity. More
Story image
Scammers using Bitcoin, sextortion to take advantage of Coronavirus fears
As people's fear and desire to do something about COVID-19 is dominating the news, it is also being exploited in every way by online criminals. More
Story image
Chorus: First day of significant increase in broadband traffic
Traffic has begun to increase in day time broadband traffic as the network starts to see the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. More
Story image
HP mobilises 3D printing resources to provide critical COVID-19 equipment
The company says more than 1,000 3D printed parts have already been delivered to local hospitals, and essential equipment being delivered include face masks, face shields, mask adjusters, nasal swabs, hands-free door openers, and respirator parts. More
Story image
Tourism and wine industries to benefit from Vodafone 4G launch in Marlborough
"Internet connectivity is imperative for the region to be able to conduct business with international markets."More
Story image
Esports granted official status by Sport New Zealand
New Zealand is only the twenty-first country in the world to officially recognise a national body for esports, whether directly or through their National Olympic Committees or national sport agencies.More
Story image
Game Review: Doom Eternal (PC)
Doom Eternal does not hold back, bathing the screen in blood at every opportunity. More
Story image
Scammers using Bitcoin, sextortion to take advantage of Coronavirus fears
As people's fear and desire to do something about COVID-19 is dominating the news, it is also being exploited in every way by online criminals. More
Story image
D-Link Covr Mesh Wi-Fi System incorporates McAfee protection
As more people start working from home, Wi-Fi blackspots hinder productively and limit the choice of locations in the home for use as an office space. More
Story image
Game review: DCL – The Game (PC)
DCL – The Game attempts to bring the world of competitive drone racing to the masses. It’s the official videogame of the Drone Champions League.More
Story image
DataRobot offers free AI platform to help fight COVID-19
"We're inspired by the passion of our employees, customers, partners, and the data science community who all have expressed interest in identifying ways to help address this global pandemic."More
Story image
COVID-19: Zoom downloads explode as people work from home
Between February 22 and March 22 2020, Zoom application downloads increased by 1,270%. More
Story image
NZ telcos to provide essential repair services using 'no contact' model
Telecommunications companies have closed their doors for usual retail service, but will provide repairs and modem and phone provisions only if there is a genuine connectivity issue.More
Story image
How to manage company communication throughout a lockdown
As we enter alert level 4 and lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, communication between remote-working staff is critical to ensuring business continuity.More
Story image
IDC: decline, not growth, for APAC IT spending
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the IT economy hard and IDC says that pessimistic scenarios are now playing out – and may get worse.More
Story image
How our publisher harnessed machine learning to overhaul Techday websites
Our publisher, Sean Mitchell, went to CoderSchool in Ho Chi Minh City to learn how to implement machine learning into Techday.More
Story image
COVID: Google releases new info hub for distance learning
Teach From Home is a central hub of information, tips, training and tools. Plus, Google earmarks US$10 million for distance learning.More
Story image
Trade Me announces full migration to cloud with Google Cloud partnership
The online auction website says the move will migrate all systems and applications off its on-premise data centres and fully migrate to the cloud.More
Story image
Game review: My Hero One’s Justice 2
If you’ve never heard of My Hero One’s Justice 2, the game is based on the manga/anime called My Hero Academia.More
Story image
Game review: MLB The Show 20
MLB The Show 20 is sure to please baseball fans as it continues to be the best baseball game franchise of all time.More
Story image
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Cosmos Elite External Tracking Faceplate
Techday’s resident virtual reality fanatic, Darren Price, checks out the upcoming Vive Cosmos External Tracking Faceplate. More
Story image
Vodafone urges customers to go digital, expects call times to increase
"Due to precautionary measures in New Zealand and internationally, our customer care teams are managing the impacts of COVID-19 while dealing with higher call volumes."More
Story image
InternetNZ appeals to govt to ensure every Kiwi is connected during crisis
The most effective way to 'flatten the curve' is to ensure everyone has an internet connection, says InternetNZ.More
Story image
Game review: One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
To base a game on a character that can beat people in one punch is going to be impossible for it to be a challenge. After all, you’ll be able to complete the game quickly if you can finish every fight using only one attack…More
Story image
ISPs pledge continued service as internet infrastructure feels the pressure
Some ISPs have already reported a huge increase in daytime, home-based internet usage as New Zealanders move their work into their living rooms, studies and spare rooms.More
Story image
Nanogirl launches online STEM learning programme for self-isolated Kiwis
The team at Nanogirl have launched an online learning platform for Kiwi kids to help get them through the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
Story image
Survey reveals challenges facing Kiwis working at home
35% of survey respondents say that they feel less productive, and 35-44 year olds expect working with kids at home may prove a challenge.More
Story image
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenWiFi AC (CT8)
ASUS’ new ZenWiFi AC3000 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System is the perfect way to create a reliable and secure mesh network in your business or home. More
Story image
Mines, underwater, outer space - the weirdest data centers on Earth and beyond
Demand for data is exploding, and data center leaders are getting creative in building new facilities. Here are the most unusual locations for data centers around the world.More
COVID-19: Google and Facebook must step up to help businesses
“Now it’s time for them to step up and pay it forward by crediting the accounts of these at-risk advertisers.”More
CompTIA launches IT workforce planning guide
The free resource, called My IT Path, is designed to provide a personalised and interactive experience for anyone learning about careers in the field.More
Check your home network: Demand will congest internet during Covid-19 lockdown
New Zealand Telecommunications Forum says demand for data will increase as New Zealanders use their home networks to access internet to continue working, learning and to entertain themselves once the entire country goes into self-isolation. More
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenScreen Go MB16AP
We get hands-on with Asus's new screen for mobile professionals. It's a fascinating device.More
Hands-on review: Asus Dual Band RT-AX88U Wi-Fi Router
We look at the high end 802.11ax Wi-Fi router from Asus, with it's impressive specifications.More
Global lockdowns put pressure on internet infrastructure
With COVID-19 resulting in many countries going into lockdown, more people are transitioning to working and studying remotely, putting more pressure on internet infrastructure around the world.More
Worrying gap in local consumer cybersecurity savvy
New research shows A/NZ consumers feel clued in, but there’s clear room for improvement in their education and tools.More
IDC: AR/VR market will still see eventual growth in 2020
AR and VR headsets will see shipments decline in the near term due to COVID-19, but the long-term outlook is positive, according to IDC.More
Google's 12 remote working tips for better productivity
We've compiled Google's top tips for remote working in 2020.More
Hands-on review: Wacom One graphics tablet
With the current climate encouraging social isolation, I’ve been spending several hours a day searching out and embracing my inner artistic muse. More
Twitter aims to be 'world's most diverse & inclusive tech company'
According to Twitter's VP of people experience, Twitter needs to be bold, move fast, and get it right.More
Video-streaming services to see a boom as people stay at home
Most of the world’s economy is contingent around people leaving their houses; now, a ‘stay at home economy’ will see a meteoric boom.More
Vodafone NZ launches new COVID-19 plans
“Vodafone has taken a proactive approach to this pandemic right from the beginning, and is committed to doing its utmost to support society during this rapidly evolving situation.”More
A quick look at Xbox Series X & PlayStation 5 specs
While we won’t go into every little detail, here are some hardware specs for both. More
Data traffic soars as world turns to internet for work & play
Video conferencing traffic and the overall amount of data traffic crisscrossing the world rises steadily while the world seeks to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.More
Case study: 40% of password managers vulnerable to breach
Two of five password managers tested by researchers from the University of York were fooled by a fake app into giving away a password.More
Apple gives MacBook Air one more tune up
Apple has focused on improving CPU and graphics performance, a new Magic Keyboard, doubled storage capacity, and a new microphone system, amongst other features. More
Smart speaker market continues to grow - report
“Markets [in which] smart speakers are booming saw the most significant year-on-year growth.”More
More stories