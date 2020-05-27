ng-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: The Apple MacBook Air 2020

27 May 2020
Lama Farhat
Share:

The MacBook Air has always been the most loved MacBook of the lineup. Its features and price make it a versatile tool that many rely on. Every year Apple improves on this beloved product and tweaks it to make it even better, and 2020 was no different. 

The Magic Keyboard

The keyboard is the biggest change in the MacBook Air this year. After its huge success in the MacBook Pro 16-inch, Apple has brought the new Magic Keyboard to the MacBook Air which is perfect. I didn’t mind the old Butterfly keyboard, but it wasn’t anything special.

The new Magic Keyboard uses a scissor mechanism which enables a 1mm key travel. Apple also designed this rubber dome that sits just underneath the keycap. This dome helps deliver the responsive and satisfying key press. 

The Magic Keyboard also brought back the inverted-T arrangement for the arrow keys. While this seems like an insignificant change to some, it is actually huge for productivity for anyone that is navigating through spreadsheets or playing games. 

The processor 

The 2020 MacBook Air is rocking the 10th generation Intel Processor. This means for the first time ever in a MacBook Air, it is running on quad-core processors. This gives the MacBook Air a boost that makes it two times faster than the older model. This faster CPU performance will shine in tasks like video or photo editing and music creation applications like Logic Pro. 

Apple has also updated the Intel graphics card. The new architecture of the Intel Iris Plus Graphics card features more execution units than the previous generation. The Core i3 model has 48EUs and the Core i5 and i7 have 64EUs. This bump results in an 80% faster performance for any graphic intensive activity. 

The MacBook Air is popular with students and people in business that don’t usually put that much pressure on it for their daily tasks. This performance boost means that now it can be used for much more than just homework, emails and streaming. Now you can use to edit videos or get creative without feeling like you are held back by its capabilities. 

Storage

After the Keyboard, storage is probably the second-best upgrade. Apple doubled the storage of the standard model to 256GB SSD. The MacBook Air can also be purchased in 512GB, 1TB and for the first time ever 2TB options. This means applications will launch faster and you will have space to save movies and files straight on your Mac. 

Verdict

For the starting price of AUD $1,599 and NZD $1,799, the 2020 base model MacBook Air is cheaper than the previous generation while offering better keyboard, processor, graphics and storage. I wouldn’t upgrade from the 2019 MacBook Air, but if you're looking to buy a laptop now or upgrade from an older model then the 2020 MacBook Air is a great choice. 
 

Related stories:
Global device shipments to plummet by 13.6% in 2020
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Hands-on review: Apple iPhone SE 2020
Hands-on review - Dynabook Portege X30L-G
Hands-on review: Intel Core i5-10600K and Core i9-10900K
Hands-on review: The Fitbit Charge 4
Dig deeper:
Story image
Sky to become NZ’s next ISP
The announcement that Sky will be entering the broadband market is no surprise, writes Brendan Ritchie.More
Story image
More in store for NZ data centre landscape after Microsoft investment
The country’s successful fight against COVID-19, and its status as a ‘standout nation’ as characterised by the Fletcher School’s Digital Evolution Index, means New Zealand remains an ‘attractive market’ for continued investment, according to GlobalData.More
Story image
Google Meet is officially here, for free
Over the last few weeks, usage on Google Meet has exceeded over 2 billion minutes per day and as of last week, Meet’s daily meeting participants surpassed 100 million.More
Story image
D-Link brings thermal scan/facial recognition camera to A/NZ
The device can scan a large crowd and automatically raise an alert if a person with an elevated temperature is found.More
Story image
Facebook unveils product and business updates as it outlines Future of Work vision
Facebook has announced a series of product and business updates as it looks to outline its vision for the future of work and how it sees Facebook’s technology helping companies work flexibly. More
Story image
Hands-on review - Dynabook Portege X30L-G
We take the world lightest 13" laptop for a spin and in particular test its battery life claim.More
Story image
Sky to become NZ’s next ISP
The announcement that Sky will be entering the broadband market is no surprise, writes Brendan Ritchie.More
Story image
More in store for NZ data centre landscape after Microsoft investment
The country’s successful fight against COVID-19, and its status as a ‘standout nation’ as characterised by the Fletcher School’s Digital Evolution Index, means New Zealand remains an ‘attractive market’ for continued investment, according to GlobalData.More
Story image
Google Meet is officially here, for free
Over the last few weeks, usage on Google Meet has exceeded over 2 billion minutes per day and as of last week, Meet’s daily meeting participants surpassed 100 million.More
Story image
D-Link brings thermal scan/facial recognition camera to A/NZ
The device can scan a large crowd and automatically raise an alert if a person with an elevated temperature is found.More
Story image
Facebook unveils product and business updates as it outlines Future of Work vision
Facebook has announced a series of product and business updates as it looks to outline its vision for the future of work and how it sees Facebook’s technology helping companies work flexibly. More
Story image
Hands-on review - Dynabook Portege X30L-G
We take the world lightest 13" laptop for a spin and in particular test its battery life claim.More
Story image
'Is that a robot herding sheep?' Kiwi startup teaches old dog new tricks
It's all thanks to a partnership between global robotics stalwart Boston Dynamics, a Kiwi startup called Rocos, and a robotic dog called Spot.More
Story image
Twitter employees can choose to work from home forever
“If our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen."More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Fitbit Charge 4
With inbuilt GPS and Fitbit Pay in a reasonable $270 device, I appreciate the insights it provides for the sake of my mental and physical health.More
Story image
Kiwi businesses scramble to adopt automated tracking technology
New Zealand businesses are scrambling to adopt automated tracking technology as alert level restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis ease and people move around more freely.More
Story image
Dark web packed with offers to hack corporate networks
"The larger the hacked company is, and the higher the obtained privileges, the more profitable the attack becomes."More
Story image
Minecraft adds five new worlds to RTX beta on Windows 10
Italian-inspired villages, underground lairs, medieval realms and overgrown forests - there's plenty to explore.More
Story image
Microsoft warns of huge email phishing scam
The phishing campaign installs NetSupport Manager remote admin tool to take over and execute commands. More
Story image
Alienware gets an overhaul with updated range
New laptops from portable-first to heavy-duty gaming, a new pre-built desktop that includes liquid-cooled graphics, and a new monitor sneak-peek.More
Story image
JBL takes Quantum leap into NZ gaming audio market
The company has launched its range of gaming headsets and PC speakers in Aotearoa New Zealand as the headset market thrives.More
Story image
ComCom report 'proof' of the need of fibre - Chorus
"Broadband in New Zealand was really put to the test by our pandemic response, so it is encouraging that speeds have held up so well."More
Story image
'Fastest ever' internet speed recorded in Australian research project
Have you ever wanted to download 1000 HD films in a single second? Maybe not, but according to a study from three universities in Australia, it’s now possible.More
Story image
NZ's tech news sails in the slipstream of healthy tech sector
Techday's managing editor explains how New Zealand's tech media flies under the radar, but it doesn't mean we're dead.More
Story image
NZ's copper and fibre networks held up despite increased demand during lockdown
New Zealand's copper and fibre broadband connections held up well during the Covid-19 lockdown, despite increased levels of demand on the networks.More
Story image
ComCom seeks feedback on Chorus withdrawal from copper and broadband services
“By 2022, most New Zealanders are expected to have access to fibre at home. That means large parts of the traditional copper phone and broadband network may no longer be needed."More
Story image
Logitech launches webcam optimised for streamers
StreamCam is optimised for use with Logitech Capture which unlocks features on the device that automate exposure, framing, and stabilisation.More
Story image
Swann releases two new smart security cameras
The solutions include tracking, night vision, and other features, supported by a connected application.More
Story image
COVID- 19 leads to sharp rise in independent earning
The increase has been noticeably driven by people looking to start earning independently, as many have been let go from permanent jobs and are seeking alternatives. More
Story image
Cybercriminals exploiting virus fears to gain access to corporate IT systems
COVID-19 may have changed the way many people work, but this doesn’t have to mean companies must accept lower levels of security. More
Story image
New detection tool aims to catch Twitter bots in real time
Twitter recognises that it’s hard to tell just how much misinformation is out there on social media.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Apple iPhone SE 2020
This phone doesn’t have Apple’s most advanced technologies and that’s okay because it also doesn’t cost a full fortnight’s paycheck. More
Story image
Govt's COVID-19 tracing app "fundamentally flawed"
Avery says the app the Government is using is limited and "primitive".More
NZTech: Govt Budget 2020 important for NZ’s tech ecosystem
The ongoing COVID-19 crisis appears to have 'dramatically lifted' the Government's understanding of how critical technology is for New Zealand, says NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller. More
Game review: John Wick Hex on PS4
When people think of John Wick, they might usually think about fast paced action. That’s why it’s an interesting move that developer Bithell Games has decided to make John Wick Hex to be a strategy game.More
Kiwi company launches alternative to contact tracing apps with QR code
An alternative to contact tracing apps has been launchd in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, as New Zealand moves from alert level 3 down to level 2. More
Sony's gaming and music struggles see sentiment take a nosedive
Sentiment towards Sony has taken a nosedive during the first quarter of 2020, with ongoing struggles in its music and gaming behind the decline. More
Global device shipments to plummet by 13.6% in 2020
New research from Gartner indicates that mobile phones, tablets and PCs will see reduced shipments globally this year, due mostly to economic turmoil as a result of COVID-19.More
Huawei partners up to build 5G-enabled automobile ecosphere
The aim of the ecosphere is to accelerate commercial use of 5G technologies in the industry.More
HP announces new OMEN desktops, monitor
Launches new OMEN branding alongside the new 25L and 30L rigs and a 27” gaming-focused monitor. More
Hands-on review: Intel Core i5-10600K and Core i9-10900K
The Core i5-10600K seems a good gaming CPU, whilst the Core i9-10900K is a real boost for multi-CPU applications. More
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
It's at the head of the pack in the flip phone renaissance. But is it worth that hefty NZ$2,400 price tag?More
Adobe releases extensive update for Creative Cloud apps
Premiere Pro, After Effects, Character Animation and Premiere Rush are all available for user update today, offering performance enhancements, new creative tools, workflow refinements, and more.More
Samsung launches new cutting-edge QLED TV range
“This year we are going bigger than before with the launch of our widest range of TVs that feature the very best in immersive visual and audio innovation."More
Hands-on review: Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+
The HD60 S+ is extremely compact, palm-size, in fact, making it very portable and easy to tuck out of the way.More
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR Laptop 
Gigabyte has produced a very nice laptop in the Aero 17 HDR. I’d have no problem recommending it to creative professional and enthusiasts that want to get the best out of their software tools. More
Vodafone NZ opens stores, offices under alert level 2, with restrictions
“Although we can celebrate low numbers of Coronavirus throughout Aotearoa at the moment, we are acutely aware that it only takes one case to put many at risk."More
Hong Kong's Team Hollo takes out 2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup
What is the connection between mental health and machine learning? Those answers and more came to light at this year’s Microsoft Imagine Cup digital event this month.More
Interview: Thriving in lockdown - how a coding school in Vietnam beat the odds
It's March 10 2020, and CoderSchool in Ho Chi Minh just went entirely online. A success story followed - here's how a lockdown helped a school thrive.More
'Digital landscape has shifted considerably' - Vodafone NZ COVID-19 update
Vodafone NZ has today released its latest information on how New Zealanders are using the internet and cell services as social lives roar back to life.More
Vodafone, Spark, 2degrees condemn cell site attacks
New Zealand telco firms are warning recent arson attempts on cell sites may have an impact on phone and internet connectivity across Auckland.                       More
More stories