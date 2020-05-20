ng-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: The Fitbit Charge 4

20 May 2020
Sara Barker
Share:

Fitbit and I have something of a love-hate relationship - based mostly on my own guilt when I’ve been sitting at my desk all day gaming, instead of outside exercising. The Charge 4 is the very embodiment of exercise motivation. Having missed the experience of the Charge 3, I caught up with the goss as so poignantly illustrated by my colleague Ben Moore's comments here. My personal experience follows the transition from the Fitbit Charge 2 to the Charge 4. 

Looks

Fitbit is back with a chunky tracker, which houses all of the sensors and chips it needs to do its job. One main feature of the Charge 4 is the GPS tracker, means you no longer need to turn your phone’s location on to capture details about your routes.

The Charge 4’s tracker looks almost too shiny and its display too crisp to face a lifetime of sweat-cer-cise, but this one accompanied me on walks, jogs, spin sessions, and bicycle rides around the lakefront. Fitbit says the tracker is water-resistant to 50 metres – something I’ve not put to the test yet as Lake Taupō is a bit nippy at this time of year.

The durable, detachable rubber straps remain a mainstay of the Charge product line. Over time, my Charge 2’s metal clips had become loose, however the Charge 4 has a slightly different clip mechanism that I hope will provide a longer-lasting experience.

Charge 4 charging takes a couple of hours at most. I'm told that the Charge 4 charging cable is the same as the Charge 3's cable, so you're in luck if you're upgrading. However if you've made the jump from Charge 2 or older, the cable is much different so there's no cross-compatibility.

Apps

I do miss the Charge 2's repetitive motivational statements every morning  (‘Left foot, right foot’… and ‘Today is the day!’). However, the Charge 4 makes up for the absence with a smattering of different features. Most of these features need to be managed through the Fitbit app on your smartphone.

Of course, the Fitbit app is also important for keeping historical records of fitness data, through syncing through your smartphone. Syncing through the app requires the smartphone to have both Bluetooth and Location switched on. My old Charge 2 became slow and tedious, taking up to five minutes to sync up with the app on my Android phone – the Charge 4, however, syncs within 30 seconds. 

The Charge 4 offers Spotify, which must be enabled through the Fitbit app and installed on the tracker. The app syncs with your Spotify premium account on your smartphone and lets you flip through playlists, pause and resume songs directly from your tracker.  

The ‘Relax’ app takes you through either two or five minutes of breathing exercises – inhale, exhale. This is a godsend when you’re winding down from a high-stress environment or just chilling out for the night.

Fitbit’s sleep tracking app is worth a look. In particular, Fitbit Sleep Score is available for the Charge 4 and it gives you an indication of the quality of your sleep. If you’re a Fitbit premium subscriber, you can see extra info like sleep duration analysis, sleeping heart rate and restlessness, and even how blood oxygen levels vary while you sleep. The Charge 4 has a relative SpO2 sensor that monitors these oxygen levels.

Fitbit is promoting Active Zone Minutes, which are real-time alerts within each fitness ‘zone’, like cardio. These statistics can help you get an idea of which ‘zones’ you need to focus on in your current and future workouts.  It's a fun addition to the plethora of insights that Fitbit can provide – much like the hourly step count reminders that buzz to remind me I need to get off my seat and walk more.

Out of the box, my Charge 4’s screen wake setting was turned off by default. The screen wake setting is when you tilt your wrist to look at your tracker in the same way that you’d look at your watch for the time. I thought this option would be placed in the watch settings, but it’s in a completely different place – instead you need to hold the button for a few seconds to bring up a totally different settings menu.

That brings up an important point - it takes a wee bit of learning to understand what your swipes on the tracker mean – swipe down for a general fitness and tracker stats overview; swipe up for notifications; swipe right for apps and a settings menu; press and hold the button for Fitbit Pay access; and swipe right again for do not disturb, sleep mode, and screen wake; swipe up from the Exercise app to manage GPS access and heart rate zone alerts – whew! That sentence alone is enough to leave you short of breath and heart pumping. If this is your first introduction to Fitbit, definitely spend a bit of time learning swipe gestures.

Fitbit Pay has been around for a while on various Fitbit products, and the Charge 4 joins the club. In New Zealand, Fitbit Pay is supported by banks including ASB and ANZ. Once you set your card details up within the Fitbit app, it’s super convenient to pay for groceries at the supermarket simply by entering your PIN on your tracker and holding your wrist near a payment terminal that accepts Paywave. For privacy reasons, I won't include screenshots of Fitbit Pay in action, but I will say that payment with a flick of the wrist is awesome.

Verdict

The Fitbit Charge 4 is another step up in the evolution of the Charge line of fitness trackers – with inbuilt GPS and Fitbit Pay in a reasonable $270 device, I appreciate the insights it provides for the sake of my mental and physical health.

Related stories:
Hands-on review: Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR Laptop 
Hands-on review: ROG STRIX Go 2.4 - this all-purpose headset has it all
Fitbit begins study to determine if devices can detect heart irregularities
Hands-on review: D-Link COVR 2202 - Mesh your home network
Hands-on review: Arlo rings my bell and offers Ultra + Security
Dig deeper:
Story image
Kiwi company launches alternative to contact tracing apps with QR code
An alternative to contact tracing apps has been launchd in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, as New Zealand moves from alert level 3 down to level 2. More
Story image
Adobe releases extensive update for Creative Cloud apps
Premiere Pro, After Effects, Character Animation and Premiere Rush are all available for user update today, offering performance enhancements, new creative tools, workflow refinements, and more.More
Story image
Dell announces updated XPS pro-laptops
Including a redesigned XPS 15 and new XPS 17 for a bigger, 17in screen.More
Story image
Google to demand two-factor authentication across Nest accounts
Google is cracking down on authentication protocols for its popular line of connected devices, Google Nest.More
Story image
Vodafone, Spark, 2degrees condemn cell cite attacks
New Zealand telco firms are warning recent arson attempts on cell sites may have an impact on phone and internet connectivity across Auckland.                       More
Story image
COVID- 19 leads to sharp rise in independent earning
The increase has been noticeably driven by people looking to start earning independently, as many have been let go from permanent jobs and are seeking alternatives. More
Story image
Kiwi company launches alternative to contact tracing apps with QR code
An alternative to contact tracing apps has been launchd in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, as New Zealand moves from alert level 3 down to level 2. More
Story image
Adobe releases extensive update for Creative Cloud apps
Premiere Pro, After Effects, Character Animation and Premiere Rush are all available for user update today, offering performance enhancements, new creative tools, workflow refinements, and more.More
Story image
Dell announces updated XPS pro-laptops
Including a redesigned XPS 15 and new XPS 17 for a bigger, 17in screen.More
Story image
Google to demand two-factor authentication across Nest accounts
Google is cracking down on authentication protocols for its popular line of connected devices, Google Nest.More
Story image
Vodafone, Spark, 2degrees condemn cell cite attacks
New Zealand telco firms are warning recent arson attempts on cell sites may have an impact on phone and internet connectivity across Auckland.                       More
Story image
COVID- 19 leads to sharp rise in independent earning
The increase has been noticeably driven by people looking to start earning independently, as many have been let go from permanent jobs and are seeking alternatives. More
Story image
Vocus buys out 'strong' Stuff Fibre business
The deal, which is set to close on 20 May, reflects Vocus’ confidence in Stuff Fibre’s capabilities, particularly in ‘uncertain times’.More
Story image
Microsoft unveils suite of new Surface offerings
The Surface Go, Surface Book and Surface Headphones, among others, have been revamped and will be available later this month.More
Story image
NZTech: Govt Budget 2020 important for NZ’s tech ecosystem
The ongoing COVID-19 crisis appears to have 'dramatically lifted' the Government's understanding of how critical technology is for New Zealand, says NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+
The HD60 S+ is extremely compact, palm-size, in fact, making it very portable and easy to tuck out of the way.More
Story image
Thriving in lockdown: Video game market to hit US$160 billion this year
The video gaming industry will see a yea-on-year growth in revenue of 9.3 overall - primarily due to lockdown restrictions keeping people isolated and bored.More
Story image
Trend Micro: COVID-19 related malware and spam on the rise
“The shift to remote working has been a huge change for many businesses, as they have had to quickly adopt new technology and processes, which in turn has made many vulnerable to cyber-attacks."More
Story image
NZ-made virtual vet nurse launches to help struggling vets
The Virtual Vet Nurse – named Sophie – is a conversational chatbot developed with Kiwi-grown technology, and is being launched this week free of charge ‘for the next couple of months’.More
Story image
Alienware gets an overhaul with updated range
New laptops from portable-first to heavy-duty gaming, a new pre-built desktop that includes liquid-cooled graphics, and a new monitor sneak-peek.More
Story image
Nintendo's profits soar, but analysts fear slowdown on the horizon
Operating profit skyrocketed 41% year-on-year for the financial year ending March 31, helped by its release of the popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons..More
Story image
Hands-on review: ROG STRIX Go 2.4 - this all-purpose headset has it all
With the ROG STRIX Go 2.4, you virtually own two completely different headsets for the price of one, and switch simply by attaching the 3.5mm cable. More
Story image
Chorus network data for April shows fibre essential to life in lockdown
“Recent events, and being under lockdown, have been truly unprecedented times and it’s not surprising to see that reflected in the way Kiwis have been using their broadband."More
Story image
Minecraft adds five new worlds to RTX beta on Windows 10
Italian-inspired villages, underground lairs, medieval realms and overgrown forests - there's plenty to explore.More
Story image
Teaching remotely in a COVID-19 world
The principles of blended learning means that meaningful learning can take place at home, and allow the students and teachers to interact and collaborate. More
Story image
DJI releases state of the art commercial drone
DJI engineered this all-in-one solution for precise aerial inspections and data collection missions.More
Story image
ComCom seeks feedback on Chorus withdrawal from copper and broadband services
“By 2022, most New Zealanders are expected to have access to fibre at home. That means large parts of the traditional copper phone and broadband network may no longer be needed."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR Laptop 
Gigabyte has produced a very nice laptop in the Aero 17 HDR. I’d have no problem recommending it to creative professional and enthusiasts that want to get the best out of their software tools. More
Story image
HTC’s Vive Sync VR meeting app enters open beta
Forget Zoom, Vive Sync is the future of online meetings.More
Story image
Charging infrastructure: The key for electric vehicle take-off
The global EV charging infrastructure market will reach $40 billion per year by 2030.More
Story image
Game review: John Wick Hex on PS4
When people think of John Wick, they might usually think about fast paced action. That’s why it’s an interesting move that developer Bithell Games has decided to make John Wick Hex to be a strategy game.More
Story image
'Digital landscape has shifted considerably' - Vodafone NZ COVID-19 update
Vodafone NZ has today released its latest information on how New Zealanders are using the internet and cell services as social lives roar back to life.More
Story image
Skinny ups it game with new endless data plans
The telecommunications provider says it is looking to make running out of data a thing of the past.More
Support for InternetNZ's digital inclusion plan gathers momentum
Twenty organisations from across New Zealand have pledged their support for a digital inclusion plan. The plan was submitted to Government last week.More
D-Link brings thermal scan/facial recognition camera to A/NZ
The device can scan a large crowd and automatically raise an alert if a person with an elevated temperature is found.More
Google Meet is officially here, for free
Over the last few weeks, usage on Google Meet has exceeded over 2 billion minutes per day and as of last week, Meet’s daily meeting participants surpassed 100 million.More
Vodafone NZ opens stores, offices under alert level 2, with restrictions
“Although we can celebrate low numbers of Coronavirus throughout Aotearoa at the moment, we are acutely aware that it only takes one case to put many at risk."More
Trend Micro debuts dark-web scanning solution to combat identity theft
The solution was born from growing consumer concerns in New Zealand surrounding identity theft – a whopping 78% of Kiwis report concern about being a victim of identity theft, according to Trend Micro’s latest research.More
More in store for NZ data centre landscape after Microsoft investment
The country’s successful fight against COVID-19, and its status as a ‘standout nation’ as characterised by the Fletcher School’s Digital Evolution Index, means New Zealand remains an ‘attractive market’ for continued investment, according to GlobalData.More
Huawei partners up to build 5G-enabled automobile ecosphere
The aim of the ecosphere is to accelerate commercial use of 5G technologies in the industry.More
Logitech launches webcam optimised for streamers
StreamCam is optimised for use with Logitech Capture which unlocks features on the device that automate exposure, framing, and stabilisation.More
Healthcare IT is in dire need of investment, says NZ Health IT chief
“This isn’t about replacing people for robots, it’s about providing already fully stretched clinical and non-clinical staff with the tech tools they desperately need when looking after their patients."More
HP announces new OMEN desktops, monitor
Launches new OMEN branding alongside the new 25L and 30L rigs and a 27” gaming-focused monitor. More
Sony announces the WF-SP800N Sport headphones
Promising a battery life of up to nine hours between charges, you will likely want to keep wearing them after your workout, especially when you see some of their noise-cancelling features.More
YouTube Music becomes the future of Google’s music streaming ambitions
Google is merging its Google Play Music system into YouTube and has introduced a bunch of impressive new features.More
Game review: Trials of Mana gets a remake
It seems as if Square Enix listened to the negative feedback in order to improve the quality of this new game. More
VPN provider Hide My Ass promises no more user logging
"We see taking such steps as important for us to maintain our fight against censorship."More
Fitbit begins study to determine if devices can detect heart irregularities
The research aims to have its devices detect atrial fibrillation, which is the most common form of heart irregularity and drastically increases the risk of stroke.More
Samsung launches new cutting-edge QLED TV range
“This year we are going bigger than before with the launch of our widest range of TVs that feature the very best in immersive visual and audio innovation."More
Track and trace app must be mandatory to all visitors into NZ
A mandatory track and trace app must be made available to all visitors into New Zealand, says Jupl co-founder Sir Ray Avery.More
Consumers putting convenience over security due to COVID-19 restrictions
Consumers are not taking the necessary precautions to protect their online identity.More
More stories