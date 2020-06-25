ng-nz logo
Hands-on review: Twelve South HiRise Wireless 

25 Jun 2020
Lama Farhat
On my quest to build the best desk setup, I realised that having my iPhone screen up on a stand was vital to my workflow. I then discovered that I need a wireless charger on my desk to charge my phone and AirPods. This quickly cluttered up my desk until I found the Twelve South HiRise Wireless, which solved both problems in one product. 

Design

I was impressed with the design of the HiRise Wireless. From the second I opened the box, it felt like a quality product. It is heavier than it looks and is of high quality. The pictures don’t do the quality justice. The stand is made of elegant chrome and leather-like material. The stand itself comprises the base, the removable charging power disc and the USB-C cable. 

The base is heavy, which is perfect for big phones like the iPhone 11 Pro Max. It can handle the weight of the phone without tipping over. The stand also has a small bump at the bottom that helps your phone stay upright, and the material of the stand is very non-slip which helps keep the phone in place when it is in a thick case. 

It is very easy to “assemble” as all you need to do is plug it in, insert the charging power disc into the stand and you are good to go. The disc itself is very easy to insert and remove. All it needs is a small push. Once removed, it makes for a perfect charger for the AirPods. I like that you can charge your AirPods while keeping the phone on the stand - that way the workflow is not disrupted.  

The power disc itself makes for a great on-the-go wireless charger. While the stand is heavy, the power disc is light and compact. It is perfect for charging in cars or if you are going on a trip. 

Performance

The power disc is a 10W wireless charger, which works just as good as any other 10W charger - all while looking elegant. It is powerful enough to charge the iPhone to full charge. It is compatible with Qi wireless charging phones, including the iPhone or the Samsung Galaxy. 

The power disc also works with most cases. This means that you do not always have to take off your case to charge the phone. It did not work with my OtterBox case, but I didn’t expect it to as the case is too thick. 

Verdict

The HiRise wireless charging stand is both elegant and useful. It is a two in one that would be a great addition to any desk or nightstand. If you are looking for a wireless charger to complete your setup, I would recommend the HiRise. 

Twelve South honourable mention

I have also been rocking the AirSnap and the AirSnap Pro for AirPods from Twelve South. I have had cases on my AirPods before, but these have provided very good protection.

These come in various colours, but I went with brown and black leather options. The quality of the material is top-notch. Both products protect the AirPods case from being scratched in my bag and pocket. They also work with wireless chargers like the HiRise, so I do not have to take them off to charge. They both come with a clip which is perfect to snap them on keys or bag zippers. They are a great way to keep the pricey AirPods protected.

