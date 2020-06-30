ng-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: Ultimate Ears Hyperboom - it’s all about that bass

30 Jun 2020
Owen McCarthy
Share:

The Ultimate Ears Hyperboom is a speaker that will attract a range of superlative comments. From physical size to the quality of the tone, the Hyperboom is a Bluetooth speaker masquerading as a stereo speaker. If life for you is a party just waiting to happen, you will find the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom an indispensable piece of kit. Doubtless, you already have your party mixes sorted on your device. Hyperboom allows you to pair up to 8 devices, meaning that your party-going friends can easily share their playlists as the mood progresses from pop to K-pop to heavy metal to R ‘n B. 

I’ve been listening to Meghan Trainor, but now I am listening to the Super Deluxe Edition of Abbey Road (which in my opinion is the best album ever), grooving along to Ringo’s great drum solo in The End and regretting that he didn’t get more opportunities to show off his left-handed skills. Paul’s bass is currently resonating through my spine and it’s making even the palms of my hands tingle. Maybe it’s time to reduce the volume a tad – yep, the neighbours are forming a lynch mob outside… Fortunately, the touch control gives you easy access to the volume and has provided me with endless hours of entertainment. It’s yet another reason I want this Hyperboom so bad, it’s driving me mad.

Just to prove I’m no square man, and that I’m cool, I’ve been listening to Spotify’s Epic Bass Mix, with a bit of New World Sounds, Marnic, SCNDL and Pegboy Nerds mixed in. I haven’t done so much head-banging in quite a while, but it’s all in the name of technology. 

I can confirm that as R3HAB say, “This is how we @#$(* party,” and your head will be ringing long after the music stops and the hangover is gone. I’ve switched to something more akin to my tastes and am now grooving along to Kellenberg Memorial High singing Heart of Worship, and the higher registered tones are just as crystal clear. 

I’ve just downloaded the Boom App and selected Party mode so I have my Megaboom and Hyperboom speakers working in stereo. It really works well, and according to some YouTube reviews, it’s even better with two Hyperboom speakers. I’m enjoying getting the surround sound effect in my study.

Even R3HAB’s mix of “I Miss Myself” is appealing to me - with the syncopation really emphasised with the two speakers, causing a slight echo effect that has my head nodding along as I type in rhythm to the music. Thank heavens for spell check. 

Performance

If you like to party in a variety of places, you’ll love the portability of the Hyperboom, along with the Party option on the app which allows you to link other Ultimate Ears speakers. With one on its own, you’ll be aware that despite the brilliant sound, you’re using a single speaker. However, pairing up takes you to a different level, and if your budget will swing to two Hyperbooms, you will apparently have your socks blown off. 

The Hyperboom weighs in at around 5 kilograms, so you’ll be grateful for the handy handle. Make sure you do some bicep work in the gym and you’ll be sweet. 

The Hyperboom promises up to 24 hours of playback at moderate volume. Ramp it up to maximum and expect about three hours. It only takes just over two and a half hours to charge fully.  
If you’re partying outside, the Hyperboom is rated as “splash proof” so don’t float it in your pool like some other brands advertise. You’ll also want to ensure that the weather door is fully closed if you’re exposed to the elements. 

The comparison between other ULTIMATE EARS products is quite an eye-opener. In terms of sound intensity, the Hyperboom rates at least 4 times the rating of the other ULTIMATE EARS speakers, with the website describing this speaker as having “super massive and extreme bass.” Dang, I was more than happy with my Boom speaker, but now I’m suffering from a dose of Bass envy. 

Controls

Controls are placed in large friendly positions on top of the unit. I particularly loved the touch-sensitive volume controls which give the user perfect...er... control of the volume. You’ll get it when you try it out, trust me. The app allows you even more finesse with the built-in five-band EQ. 

Technical talk

Specification-wise, the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom is impressive, able to even give your phone a charging boost if you’re caught short during the party. The App includes a customisable five-band EQ as well as presets like “Base Boost” or “Game/Cinema.”  From the website, the audio specs are:

  • Max SPL (sound pressure level): 100 dBC
  • Freq UE range: 45 Hz - 20 KHz
  • Drivers: 2 x 114 mm woofers + 2 x 25 mm tweeters + 2 x 89 mm x 190 mm passive radiators
  • The wireless range is up to 45m, and it will remember up to 8 paired devices via Bluetooth 4.2 – 5.0. 
  • Dimensions 364mm(h) x 194mm(w) 

The Ultimate Ears Hyperboom is not a cheap speaker, currently selling at just under $700. However, you’re getting a lot of speaker for your money. I haven’t even mentioned the Optical connection option or the convenient built-in carry strap. This is a speaker designed to put out some serious sound and coupled with the app it will give you a range of customisation. Pop into your nearest stockist, and like me, you’ll come out singing, “I want you so bad it’s driving me mad…” 

Related stories:
Hands-on review: Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro wireless mouse
Hands-on review: Twelve South HiRise Wireless 
Hands-on review: 13-inch MacBook Pro - the butterfly keyboard is finally dead
Hands-on review: LEGO Super Mario
Hands-on review: The Nokia 1.3 mobile phone
Hands-on review: HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1 PC headset
Dig deeper:
Story image
World's best city for WiFi speed and 5G revealed
The study looked at the number of free wifi spots, the average cost of data, the number of restaurants with free wifi, as well as the average upload and download speeds. More
Story image
Chorus deploys new submarine fibre optic cable to Waiheke Island
Once complete the new cable will cross from Maraetai Beach to Woodside Bay on the island.More
Story image
Game review: The Last of Us Part II
Naughty Dog is set to release The Last of Us Part II. Can the developer strike lightning once again with the franchise’s second outing?More
Story image
Huawei takes out smartphone award, camera and battery life key driver
Huawei has been named the winner of the Canstar 2020 Most Satisfied Customers of Smartphones in New Zealand. More
Story image
Apple unveils iPadOS 14, with redesigns for Siri, Search, widgets and more
“With iPadOS 14, we’re excited to build on the distinct experience of iPad and deliver new capabilities that help customers boost productivity, be more creative, and have more fun.”More
Story image
ComCom seeks feedback on Mobile Access Termination Service
"The purpose of the five-yearly review of MTAS is to determine whether we think there is merit in taking a deeper look at removing some of the regulation around mobile services."More
Story image
World's best city for WiFi speed and 5G revealed
The study looked at the number of free wifi spots, the average cost of data, the number of restaurants with free wifi, as well as the average upload and download speeds. More
Story image
Chorus deploys new submarine fibre optic cable to Waiheke Island
Once complete the new cable will cross from Maraetai Beach to Woodside Bay on the island.More
Story image
Game review: The Last of Us Part II
Naughty Dog is set to release The Last of Us Part II. Can the developer strike lightning once again with the franchise’s second outing?More
Story image
Huawei takes out smartphone award, camera and battery life key driver
Huawei has been named the winner of the Canstar 2020 Most Satisfied Customers of Smartphones in New Zealand. More
Story image
Apple unveils iPadOS 14, with redesigns for Siri, Search, widgets and more
“With iPadOS 14, we’re excited to build on the distinct experience of iPad and deliver new capabilities that help customers boost productivity, be more creative, and have more fun.”More
Story image
ComCom seeks feedback on Mobile Access Termination Service
"The purpose of the five-yearly review of MTAS is to determine whether we think there is merit in taking a deeper look at removing some of the regulation around mobile services."More
Story image
Apple's new watchOS 7 features handwashing detection, new watch faces
“watchOS 7 brings sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, and new workout types together with a whole new way to discover and use watch faces, helping our users stay healthy, active, and connected.”More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Nokia 1.3 mobile phone
The Android 10 OS has proved to be a very stable and reliable system, meaning that even if you take a wrong turn, it’s not the end of the world. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro wireless mouse
We take the gaming accessories manufacturers latest high precision mouse to the test.More
Story image
The Outer Worlds (Switch): A great game but a terrible port 
Anyone that was excited about this Switch port was waiting to see how the graphics will turn out. We were right to be worried, as this is the side that really pulls this game down.More
Story image
MSI’s new liquid-cooled gaming motherboard
Includes an EK WB cooling for both the CPU and VRM power delivery section, implemented to prevent thermal throttling.More
Story image
Research: The convergence of medtech and wearables
IDTechEx has released research that looks at the growth of the wearables market and the growing innovation in health and medical technologies.More
Story image
Hands-on review: LEGO Super Mario
You’ve never seen Super Mario quite like this before. He’s cute, blocky, and full of ‘yahoo’!More
Story image
Full reveal: LEGO shares a glimpse of the full Super Mario range
“Sixteen LEGO Super Mario sets have been introduced and I am really looking forward to seeing how people’s play expands with these and the unique Power-Up Packs,” says Nintendo game producer and executive officer Takashi Tezuka. More
Story image
IT pros report increase in security issues due to remote working
Security issues, IT workloads and communication challenges have all seen significant increases in the new remote working era, according to new research from Ivanti.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Twelve South HiRise Wireless 
The HiRise wireless charging stand is both elegant and useful. It is a two in one that would be a great addition to any desk or nightstand.More
Story image
It's about time! Crash Bandicoot is back and looking better than ever
“Crash Bandicoot. You banished me to the past but all it did was give me more time to plan your doom."More
Story image
PKT’s new picture-based, programmable keyboard
The Aussie company’s product uses fibre optics to allow each of the keyboard’s keys to display any required image and enact a predetermined action.More
Story image
Apple teases new macOS Big Sur & goes all-in on silicon SoC
With the addition of Mac to the SoC ecosystem, the Mac will benefit from higher performance and more capabilities in areas such as app development and machine learning.More
Story image
Lenovo reveals new ThinkPad P range
The new mobile workstations include Ultra Performance Mode that trades acoustics and temperature increases for improved performance.More
Story image
Kiwi game developers move forward with indigenous gaming platform Katuku Island
“We created Katuku Island to bring cultural literacy to a technological platform that uses Maori Toi graphics, sounds, characters, tribal tattoo and indigenous challenges. As an indigenous researcher and business owner, I wanted to make a difference.”More
Story image
D-Link releases Wi-Fi 6 enabled smart router
Features the latest in Wi-Fi standards as well as compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant.More
Story image
Intel to release new hybrid Core processors
Codenamed Lakefield, the Intel Core processors with Hybrid technology provide a full Windows experience for ultra-light devices.More
Story image
Kiwis and Aussies among most concerned globally about data privacy
New research from Genesys finds the two neighbours value their data privacy more than other regions - but, as always, there are key differences of opinions too.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Google Nest Mini 2nd generation smart speaker
We take the brand new smart speaker from Google for a runMore
Story image
How to choose a secure plagiarism checker for your school
Choosing a secure plagiarism checker for your school is important for building a comprehensive privacy protection ecosystem and protecting user data from leaks.More
Story image
Children gaming less during COVID-19 times, but security is still crucial
Kaspersky's study shows children have paid less attention to computer games in recent months, especially when compared to the period before the pandemic began.More
Game review: The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor expansion (PC)
Greymoor is this year’s new chapter and is part of the year-long Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure. More
New Adobe app Photoshop Camera available now on Android and iOS
Adobe has officially released Adobe Photoshop Camera, a new camera app designed to enable users to add filters and effects to their photos before the image is captured. More
PlayStation 5 hardware and exclusive games revealed
During a digital event, Sony showed the actual PS5 hardware as well as announced lots of exciting new games.More
Research trials new way to stop voice spoofers in their tracks
“Voice spoofing attacks can be used to make purchases using a victim’s credit card details, control Internet of Things connected devices like smart appliances and give hackers unsolicited access to personal consumer data."More
Game Review: BioShock: The Collection (Switch)
All three games have been faithfully ported over to the Switch and look great on the console’s screen. More
Trend Micro Home Network Security - giving frazzled parents everywhere just that much more peace of mind
Trend Micro have announced the launch of Trend Micro Guardian, an app which “enhances the parental controls features of Home Network Security, and extends the coverage to outside the home."More
Hands-on review: 13-inch MacBook Pro - the butterfly keyboard is finally dead
With the typing experience improved and the insides bumped up and the Apple ecosystem now better than ever, the MacBook Pro is now an even more reliable tool.More
Almost 40% of the Earth's population will be gamers by 2023
There will be 3 billion gamers on the planet by the time 2023 comes along, and the gaming market will suprass US$200 billion worldwide during the same year, according to the latest data from Newzoo.More
Android 11 Beta is here - here's what to expect
Android 11 is here - expect better communications, privacy and better ways to control connected devices.More
Things are getting personal with Microsoft Teams
The new features are designed to enable Teams to be used as a central hub for individuals, groups, and families to collaborate, stay connected and organised, Microsoft states.More
Google brings Meet to iOS and Android
Google has announced it will bring meet to both iOS and Android operating systems, giving users the ability to start and join video meetings right from their phones. More
Apple previews iOS 14 at WWDC
Apple’s worldwide sneak preview of the new iOS 14 app may not have a fancy name like its macOS ‘Big Sur’ counterpart, but there is still plenty on offer.More
Dropbox adds new features for people working from home
“We’re working quickly to provide new features to help people stay better organised in all aspects of their lives so they can focus on what really matters - like health and family.”More
Game review: 51 Worldwide Games for Nintendo Switch
There are tabletop games, card games, virtual sport games and more - a combination of which led me down a games rabbit-hole lasting entire weekends.More
New Zealand named amongst most vulnerable countries at risk of cyber attack
NordVPN's latest Cyber Risk Index reveals the top 10 at-risk countries for a cyber attack.More
Hands-on review: Elgato Stream Deck
It is designed to give streamers and content creators instant access to their software in order to aid the production of professional videos and broadcasts.More
Hands-on review: HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1 PC headset
The extra edge being able to hear where your opponents are before you can see them can make the difference between a good kill or a respawn.More
AI could be used to detect pandemic patterns - NZ Health IT
Artificial intelligence could soon held detect pandemic virus patterns very early, including those like COVID-19, according to NZ Health IT. More
More stories