New Zealand
Story image

Head to Head: Jaybird Vista True Wireless vs Razer Hammerhead True Wireless

25 Feb 2020
Oskar Howell
Share:

For an earbud to stay in your ear (literally and figuratively), there are a number of areas they need to shine, especially if a brand wants to rule the roost. From comfort to connectivity, and competitive pricing to a cushy form factor, being able to tick all the boxes is essential for a budding earbud brand.

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless (RRP $189)

For under $200, I wasn’t expecting much from Razer. Coming in at a significantly cheaper price point, I didn’t see a lot of room to excel in a crowded market.

Connectivity is the first hurdle Bluetooth headphones have to overcome when it comes to ticking the box. Aside from a few initial teething problems (which I’ll put down to an ageing smartphone), pairing smart devices with the Razer earbuds is a quick and painless process. It took less than a minute to initially pair the earbuds with my smartphone, which also included unpairing another Bluetooth device.

After hitting play, I’m seriously impressed. The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds are packing some serious sound, especially for a respectable mid-range price point. With 13mm custom-tuned drivers in each earbud, the audio comes across clean and crisp, and the deep bass is worth noting. Razer has included a great microphone too: commendable considering the price point.

What stood out most about the Razer Hammerhead earbuds is the design of the earbuds themselves. The sleek design is paired with a brushed black finish, which looks great both in and out of ear! The Razer logo on each earbud also doubles as a touchpad, servicing a variety of pretty intuitive touch motions, which I found to be a nice touch. They feel great in your ear, and I found I could go quite a while without needing to give my ears a break.

The case is slim and smooth, but quite weighty – you definitely won’t forget it’s in your pocket. The brushed black design is again, sleek, and the embossed Razer logo on the top is a design winner. The earbuds slip easily into the case, especially when charging, and the handy RGB light lets you know how much juice your buds have left. Not that you’ll run out anytime soon - 16 hours of battery life is more than enough for the average user.

In an otherwise perfect design, the one thing I would change would be the placement of the charging port, which is located right beneath the hinge and tends to be an annoyance.

Jaybird Vista True Wireless (RRP $284)

The Jaybird Vista True Wireless earbuds are an experience beyond compare. As far as almost everything goes, the Jaybird Vistas are worth every cent of their higher price.
Created with running and sports in mind, there doesn’t seem to be anything the Jaybirds can’t do. They’re sweatproof, IPX-7 waterproof, knock proof and seemingly bulletproof. If earbuds came from the school of hard knocks, the Jaybirds graduated with first-class honours.

The rugged, geometric case the Jaybirds come in is sturdy and seemingly indestructible. More than once, it slipped out of my hand and was punched across the room in a feeble attempt to catch it. Despite its bulky style, it comes with a pretty snazzy lime-green trim. It has a satisfying click when it shuts, and the charging port is easily accessible on the front of the case. Like the Razer earbuds, using the industry-standard USB-C is a great move from Jaybird. When it comes to battery life, the Jaybird Vistas are also on par, with a solid 16 hours of charge.

As far as sound goes, the Jaybird Vistas are beyond good. With an EQ customiser available on the Jaybird app (not as pesky as it sounds) the highs, lows and midtones can all be set accordingly, which really lets the sound pop. The earbuds also have three different silicon sleeves that will suit your ear type, and despite needing a university degree to insert the earbuds properly the first time, once you’ve figured out how to get them in your ear they definitely won’t come out.

One of the only shortfalls of the Jaybird Vistas is the microphone - I’ve certainly heard better on wireless earbuds. While the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds had an infallible microphone, the Jaybird Vistas tended to create a bit of distortion during use, which is disappointing for people working in noisy environments.

My other gripe with the Jaybird Vistas is the buttons used to control the user interface. I found they required a lot of force to activate, which put me off using the buttons. The upside is they’re nice and big, which helps for clumsy hands like mine.

So who should buy what?

These earbuds definitely cater to different markets, and different price points too. If you’re a smooth operator, looking for something stylish to wear as you listen to your favourite podcast on the morning commute, the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless have the price point, crisp sound and aesthetic for you. 

In contrast, if you’re looking for something that won’t come out of your ear (even if you ask it nicely), the Jaybird Vistas will do the trick. For a considerably higher price point, the earbuds ticks the boxes, and create a sense of rugged refinement that can win over even the most aesthetic-obsessed audiophile.

Related stories:
Hands-on review: PS4 Back Button Attachment
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will support iOS devices
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Crusher ANC Bluetooth headset
Hands-on review: D-Link Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera
Hands-on review: D-Link DIR-3060 EXO Smart Mesh Wi-Fi Router
Legacy Esports to get the edge with Razer partnership
Dig deeper:
Story image
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will support iOS devices
Samsung’s wireless Galaxy Buds have a new successor: The Galaxy Buds+. And for the first time, they’re compatible with iOS as well as Android.More
Story image
Samsung commits to foldables with the Galaxy Z Flip
The Galaxy Z Flip is a 6.7-inch phone that features a ‘Hideaway Hinge’ to fold into half the size. More
Story image
Interview: DataRobot on how AI augments human thinking in business
" AIs are computer systems, and as such, they are best at repetitive tasks, mathematics, data manipulation, and parallel processing.”More
Story image
Humans to be working alongside robots in retail within 5 years - Gartner
77% of retailers are planning AI automation by 2021 according to new research. More
Story image
2G and 3G networks are 'open doors' for cyber attacks
Security researchers have warned about SS7 for decades, however, the vulnerabilities have become more severe in recent years.More
Story image
30,000 Kiwis get ultra-fast broadband early
636km of new fibre has been added to the UFF’s network two years ahead of schedule.More
Story image
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will support iOS devices
Samsung’s wireless Galaxy Buds have a new successor: The Galaxy Buds+. And for the first time, they’re compatible with iOS as well as Android.More
Story image
Samsung commits to foldables with the Galaxy Z Flip
The Galaxy Z Flip is a 6.7-inch phone that features a ‘Hideaway Hinge’ to fold into half the size. More
Story image
Interview: DataRobot on how AI augments human thinking in business
" AIs are computer systems, and as such, they are best at repetitive tasks, mathematics, data manipulation, and parallel processing.”More
Story image
Humans to be working alongside robots in retail within 5 years - Gartner
77% of retailers are planning AI automation by 2021 according to new research. More
Story image
2G and 3G networks are 'open doors' for cyber attacks
Security researchers have warned about SS7 for decades, however, the vulnerabilities have become more severe in recent years.More
Story image
30,000 Kiwis get ultra-fast broadband early
636km of new fibre has been added to the UFF’s network two years ahead of schedule.More
Story image
Game review: Zombie Army 4 - Dead War
Zombie Army 4: Dead War is different to most zombie games because it’s mostly about the action more than the survival elements. More
Story image
2K & Bethesda get their game on to raise funds for bushfire relief
And what better way to raise funds than to have gamers from each company play the other’s blockbuster game?More
Story image
Kiwis not exactly fizzing for Samsung S20
All signs point to savvy Kiwi consumers waiting a few months before shelling out the big bucks on a flagship device.More
Story image
Hands-on review: XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro ticks all the boxes
XP-Pen is a Japanese company that prides itself on delivering high-performance drawing tablets and styluses on a budget. More
Story image
NZ telcos plead guilty, given fines over false invoicing 
"It was a failure to implement and then ensure proper processes were operating. This was highly careless."More
Story image
Kiwis think benefits of the internet outweigh the negatives
"We’re pleased to see New Zealanders recognise and value the benefits the internet offers."More
Story image
Etsy completes Google Cloud migration in two years
“Etsy’s mission is to keep commerce human, and technology plays a vital role in this."More
Story image
Game review: Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park DLC (PC)
Set after the original 90s films, Return to Jurassic Park has the original team of Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler and John Hammond returning to Isla Nublar to restore Jurassic Park so that it can be reopened.More
Story image
South Australian map technology supporting Kangaroo Island bushfire efforts
The new technology provides real-time maps of the Kangaroo Island fire-front, supporting the efforts of the Australian Army and relief and recovery operations teams on the ground.More
Story image
Game review: Create anything with Dreams on PS4
I cannot begin to comprehend all of the great user content I have seen from the Dreams community so far. My personal favourite game from Dreams at the moment is someone’s rendition of Fallout 4. More
Story image
Callaghan Innovation empowers women in STEM careers
"STEM careers are much more dynamic than many expect, now powering creative industries and solving social and environmental problems.”More
Story image
Sony to launch new 4K handycam in March 2020
Sony’s new 4K handycam will hit the shelves next month, bringing new opportunities for keen videographers to film up a storm.More
Story image
Singapore-based Garena buys game studio Phoenix Labs
Phoenix Labs is behind RPG games such as Dauntless, a free-to-play co-op action RPG.More
Story image
Have your say in the Annual NZ Workplace Diversity Survey
The annual New Zealand Workplace Diversity Survey will help to shape research on diversity issues and ways to support a more inclusive New Zealand.More
Story image
Public divided over police use of facial recognition - survey
The response comes as the European Union considers a ban on the use of facial recognition tech by law enforcement.More
Story image
Is smartphone innovation dead?
Have Apple, Samsung and co run out of ideas? Or is there something big waiting around the corner?More
Story image
NZ gaming industry thriving as revenue skyrockets
The industry could potentially be worth $1 billion dollars by 2025 if it continues its 39% average annual growth.More
Story image
NZ Police trials digital assistant 'Ella', built by Soul Machines
The two trials are part of a programme of work to modernise Police’s service delivery and showcase how Police is exploring digital technologies to develop future proofed and people focused non-emergency services.More
Story image
Chorus announces first Kiwi towns to receive HyperFibre
The availability of Hyperfibre means New Zealand is one of only 10 countries in the world to deploy broadband faster than one gigabit per second, and it is the first in the Southern Hemisphere.More
Story image
Apple still owns growing wearables market, says GlobalData
While many consumers cannot afford the latest Apple Watch, there is an untapped demand for cheaper smartwatches.More
Story image
Game review: Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 (PC)
The game’s slick presentation and amazingly realist visuals are complemented by a comprehension dirt bike physics and control system that is both challenging and rewarding. More
'Emotionally evocative' storylines may decrease VR cybersickness
Context and details immerse people in VR experiences, and can reduce feelings of disorientation, eye strain, and nausea – but it all depends on how experienced a person is with gaming.More
Boomi highlights four customers leading in digital transformation
“The four winners of the 2019 Boomi Blue Challenge, illustrated that a comprehensive, cloud-native integration platform is a valuable strategic asset. The winners are true digital leaders."More
Epson large format printers win design award
The iF Design Award is recognised around the world and celebrates innovative industrial product design excellence.More
Qualitest snags Magic Quadrant honour after investing in AI
The company had invested in its AI capabilities having acquired AlgoTrace in December 2019.More
Virgin Galactic relocates SpaceShipTwo, moves closer to commercialisation
“Today marks another step closer: We will have a genuine Space Valley in Southern New Mexico, a hotbed of innovation and achievement and space tourism development."More
Global smart home market set for rapid growth in near future
The valuation of the global industry has doubled since 2017, and is set to reach $158 billion in the next four years.More
Hands-on review: PS4 Back Button Attachment
The Back Button Attachment for the DualShock 4 is an interesting little device. Some people will find it very useful, although I feel most gamers don’t really require itMore
Research: How 5G will change, well... everything
Informa Tech’s new research wing, Omdia, reveals 5G interdependencies in new research paper exploring impacts across the tech ecosystem.More
Wisk gets govt approval for flying taxi trials in Canterbury
The passenger route is a world’s first and will commence after Cora’s certification by the New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority.More
Monash University brings power to the people through video project
"Through Indaba, a group, community or organisation can create authentic videos, from ideation to production, and tell their story without third-party intervention."More
Dell & Fortress Melbourne power the future of gaming
Melbourne’s new esports and gaming venue Fortress Melbourne has chosen Dell to run its entire IT infrastructure, right down to the PCs and peripherals.More
Number of global online gamers to hit 1 billion in 2024
The number of online gamers had been increasing by nearly 50 million per year. More
Spark & OUTLine take LGBTQIA+ message to NZ workplaces
“Ensuring people know that OUTLine’s support and resources are available, not only for potential candidates, but for employers and organisations, is imperative."More
NVIDIA's GeForce NOW is live, but not for Asia Pacific (yet)
GeForce NOW is rolling out in North America and Europe – and although it’s yet to land in Asia Pacific, people in this region are already talking about it.More
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Crusher ANC Bluetooth headset
Active noise cancelling completely shuts out PC case fan noise, enabling even the most subtle sounds to be clear and crisp without a fan droning in the background. More
KiwiSaver firm Generate hit by data breach
Between 29 December 2019 and 29 January 2020, the company alleges that an ‘unidentified’ third party gained access to its online application system and captured personal information belonging to some of its members.More
Samsung unveils new Galaxy S20 smartphone lineup
In New Zealand, only the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra will be 5G compatible, which leaves the Samsun S20 limited to 4G.More
Revealed: Top gaming trends as industry grows rapidly
Report reveals the maturing of cloud technologies and 5G will help cloud gaming become a major global market.More
More stories