ng-nz logo
Story image

Houseparty denies security breach as users accuse app of hacking accounts

31 Mar 2020
Nick Forrester
Share:

The new reality of social isolation has well and truly set in for millions around the world living in lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As social beings with an internet connection, some have gravitated towards an app called Houseparty, a face-to-face video hosting service like FaceTime, but with the added bonus of built-in interactive games.

The app, originally launched in 2016, is fast becoming a staple among the socially-deprived, and with all the new attention and publicity, it seemingly has nowhere to go but up – according to Apptopia data cited by VentureBeat, Houseparty’s downloads surged by 2,000% from mid-February to mid-March.

Except now it is facing accusations from users that some of their other accounts, like Netflix, PayPal and Spotify, have been hacked as a result of having used Houseparty.

Users tweeted screenshots of what they say are compromised accounts from other services, blaming Houseparty.

In a response, Houseparty has said that it has seen no evidence of a breach and told Business Insider that users should refrain from using the same passwords and usernames across different accounts.

“As a general rule, we suggest all users choose strong passwords when creating online accounts on any platform,” says a Houseparty spokeswoman. 

“Use a unique password for each account, and use a password generator or password manager to keep track of passwords, rather than using passwords that are short and simple.”

Sophos senior security advisor John Shier agrees, saying the explanation for the compromised user accounts is a lack of security hygiene, rather than privacy violations committed by Houseparty, of which there is no evidence.

"The news that Houseparty has been hacked is causing a bit of a stir on social media at the moment,” says Shier.

“The puzzling thing is that there's no evidence to suggest that Houseparty has been hacked and credentials stolen. 

“One likely scenario is that the Houseparty app is the last app many users may have installed and registered using the same credentials as other apps, such as Netflix, Spotify and countless others,” says Shier.

“Criminals are constantly using old, compromised credentials to access online services in credential stuffing attacks. 

“Correlating these two events seems to be what's causing all the fuss. If you are worried about these types of cyberattacks, our advice is to always turn on multifactor authentication (when available) and use a password manager to create and store long, complex and unique passwords for each service you sign up for."

Related stories:
Worrying gap in local consumer cybersecurity savvy
Case study: 40% of password managers vulnerable to breach
Apple rolls out new App Store restrictions in response to COVID-19
IWD 2020 interview: Kordia's NZ CISO Hilary Walton
IWD 2020 interview: LogRhythm’s Joanne Wong & Ping Identity's Vivienne Horsfall
PUBG Mobile cracks down on dirty cheaters
Dig deeper:
Story image
Apple's new iPad Pro features LiDAR tech for immersive AR
LiDAR is essentially depth-sensing technology, and Apple says the scanner is able to measure the distance between the iPad and objects around it that are up to five metres away. More
Story image
DataRobot offers free AI platform to help fight COVID-19
"We're inspired by the passion of our employees, customers, partners, and the data science community who all have expressed interest in identifying ways to help address this global pandemic."More
Story image
HP mobilises 3D printing resources to provide critical COVID-19 equipment
The company says more than 1,000 3D printed parts have already been delivered to local hospitals, and essential equipment being delivered include face masks, face shields, mask adjusters, nasal swabs, hands-free door openers, and respirator parts. More
Story image
ISPs pledge continued service as internet infrastructure feels the pressure
Some ISPs have already reported a huge increase in daytime, home-based internet usage as New Zealanders move their work into their living rooms, studies and spare rooms.More
Story image
ASUS unveils ROG Zephyrus gaming notebook
ASUS’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) is back with another addition to its gaming notebook line, the Zephyrus G14.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Asus Dual Band RT-AX88U Wi-Fi Router
We look at the high end 802.11ax Wi-Fi router from Asus, with it's impressive specifications.More
Story image
Apple's new iPad Pro features LiDAR tech for immersive AR
LiDAR is essentially depth-sensing technology, and Apple says the scanner is able to measure the distance between the iPad and objects around it that are up to five metres away. More
Story image
DataRobot offers free AI platform to help fight COVID-19
"We're inspired by the passion of our employees, customers, partners, and the data science community who all have expressed interest in identifying ways to help address this global pandemic."More
Story image
HP mobilises 3D printing resources to provide critical COVID-19 equipment
The company says more than 1,000 3D printed parts have already been delivered to local hospitals, and essential equipment being delivered include face masks, face shields, mask adjusters, nasal swabs, hands-free door openers, and respirator parts. More
Story image
ISPs pledge continued service as internet infrastructure feels the pressure
Some ISPs have already reported a huge increase in daytime, home-based internet usage as New Zealanders move their work into their living rooms, studies and spare rooms.More
Story image
ASUS unveils ROG Zephyrus gaming notebook
ASUS’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) is back with another addition to its gaming notebook line, the Zephyrus G14.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Asus Dual Band RT-AX88U Wi-Fi Router
We look at the high end 802.11ax Wi-Fi router from Asus, with it's impressive specifications.More
Story image
Govt widens 'essential products' to include tech goods
New Zealand businesses are now able to sell ‘essential’ non-food consumer products such as computer equipment and mobile phones, while the country remains at Alert Level 4 lockdown.More
Story image
COVID: Google releases new info hub for distance learning
Teach From Home is a central hub of information, tips, training and tools. Plus, Google earmarks US$10 million for distance learning.More
Story image
Chorus: First day of significant increase in broadband traffic
Traffic has begun to increase in day time broadband traffic as the network starts to see the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. More
Story image
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip hits A/NZ this week
It's already available for preorder, and will hit stores on 3 April.More
Story image
Check your home network: Demand will congest internet during Covid-19 lockdown
New Zealand Telecommunications Forum says demand for data will increase as New Zealanders use their home networks to access internet to continue working, learning and to entertain themselves once the entire country goes into self-isolation. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Wacom One graphics tablet
With the current climate encouraging social isolation, I’ve been spending several hours a day searching out and embracing my inner artistic muse. More
Story image
Game review: One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
To base a game on a character that can beat people in one punch is going to be impossible for it to be a challenge. After all, you’ll be able to complete the game quickly if you can finish every fight using only one attack…More
Story image
Nanogirl launches online STEM learning programme for self-isolated Kiwis
The team at Nanogirl have launched an online learning platform for Kiwi kids to help get them through the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
Story image
Game review: My Hero One’s Justice 2
If you’ve never heard of My Hero One’s Justice 2, the game is based on the manga/anime called My Hero Academia.More
Story image
Data traffic soars as world turns to internet for work & play
Video conferencing traffic and the overall amount of data traffic crisscrossing the world rises steadily while the world seeks to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.More
Story image
Worrying gap in local consumer cybersecurity savvy
New research shows A/NZ consumers feel clued in, but there’s clear room for improvement in their education and tools.More
Story image
Vodafone warns customers as online scams increase due to COVID-19
Vodafone New Zealand is urging its customers to be more vigilant on digital channels.More
Story image
IDC: AR/VR market will still see eventual growth in 2020
AR and VR headsets will see shipments decline in the near term due to COVID-19, but the long-term outlook is positive, according to IDC.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skull & Co’s Jumpgate for Nintendo Switch
The portability, safety, and versatility of the Jumpgate dock make it the best portable Nintendo Switch dock on the market.More
Story image
Working from home? Accessorise your home office for efficiency
COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing down in the near future, and work-from-home setups may need to stay in place for months to come. Why not make your rig as comfortable as stylish as possible?More
Story image
Tourism and wine industries to benefit from Vodafone 4G launch in Marlborough
"Internet connectivity is imperative for the region to be able to conduct business with international markets."More
Story image
Oxford brings new version of dictionary app to remote learners
Oxford has released an updated version of its advanced dictionary app with the intention of aiding remote learning for homeschoolers around the world.More
Story image
COVID-19: Google and Facebook must step up to help businesses
“Now it’s time for them to step up and pay it forward by crediting the accounts of these at-risk advertisers.”More
Story image
Global lockdowns put pressure on internet infrastructure
With COVID-19 resulting in many countries going into lockdown, more people are transitioning to working and studying remotely, putting more pressure on internet infrastructure around the world.More
Story image
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenScreen Go MB16AP
We get hands-on with Asus's new screen for mobile professionals. It's a fascinating device.More
Story image
Scammers using Bitcoin, sextortion to take advantage of Coronavirus fears
As people's fear and desire to do something about COVID-19 is dominating the news, it is also being exploited in every way by online criminals. More
COVID-19: Zoom downloads explode as people work from home
Between February 22 and March 22 2020, Zoom application downloads increased by 1,270%. More
Microsoft overhauls Office 365, rebrands it 'Microsoft 365'
The 'refresh' of Office 365 will feature new artificial intelligence (AI), rich content and templates, and cloud-powered experiences, says Microsoft.More
Vodafone NZ launches new COVID-19 plans
“Vodafone has taken a proactive approach to this pandemic right from the beginning, and is committed to doing its utmost to support society during this rapidly evolving situation.”More
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Cosmos Elite External Tracking Faceplate
Techday’s resident virtual reality fanatic, Darren Price, checks out the upcoming Vive Cosmos External Tracking Faceplate. More
Trade Me announces full migration to cloud with Google Cloud partnership
The online auction website says the move will migrate all systems and applications off its on-premise data centres and fully migrate to the cloud.More
Vodafone opens Essential Connectivity Hubs during COVID-19 lockdown
Vodafone New Zealand has opened 45 stores this week to support New Zealanders with essential services during the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
IDC: decline, not growth, for APAC IT spending
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the IT economy hard and IDC says that pessimistic scenarios are now playing out – and may get worse.More
How to manage company communication throughout a lockdown
As we enter alert level 4 and lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, communication between remote-working staff is critical to ensuring business continuity.More
Why you might want to buy tech right now
Manufacturing disruption, closed borders, remote working and learning, economic downturn - it might pay to get that purchase in now.More
Esports granted official status by Sport New Zealand
New Zealand is only the twenty-first country in the world to officially recognise a national body for esports, whether directly or through their National Olympic Committees or national sport agencies.More
Google's 12 remote working tips for better productivity
We've compiled Google's top tips for remote working in 2020.More
Hands-on review: ASUS ZenWiFi AC (CT8)
ASUS’ new ZenWiFi AC3000 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System is the perfect way to create a reliable and secure mesh network in your business or home. More
How our publisher harnessed machine learning to overhaul Techday websites
Our publisher, Sean Mitchell, went to CoderSchool in Ho Chi Minh City to learn how to implement machine learning into Techday.More
Game Review: Doom Eternal (PC)
Doom Eternal does not hold back, bathing the screen in blood at every opportunity. More
Survey reveals challenges facing Kiwis working at home
35% of survey respondents say that they feel less productive, and 35-44 year olds expect working with kids at home may prove a challenge.More
Smart speaker market continues to grow - report
“Markets [in which] smart speakers are booming saw the most significant year-on-year growth.”More
A quick look at Xbox Series X & PlayStation 5 specs
While we won’t go into every little detail, here are some hardware specs for both. More
D-Link Covr Mesh Wi-Fi System incorporates McAfee protection
As more people start working from home, Wi-Fi blackspots hinder productively and limit the choice of locations in the home for use as an office space. More
More stories