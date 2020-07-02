HP Inc pledges to eliminate 75% of single-use plastic by 2025

HP Inc has today announced its commitment to eliminate three-quarters of all of its single-use plastic packaging by 2025, as part of a wider business sustainability strategy laid out in its 2019 Sustainable Impact Report, released today.

The goal is focused on hardware unit packaging, with molded fibre packaging cushions set to replace plastic packaging – the reduction of which will be made ‘wherever possible’. This transition from plastic to molded fibre has already eliminated 933 tonnes of hard-to-recycle expanded plastic foam last year, according to HP.

Today’s commitment comes after the company’s 2019 decision to get rid of plastic power cord ties and plastic document bags in hardware packaging.

“The HP Sustainable Impact Report highlights the importance the business globally places on delivering operations that can positively impact the planet, people and communities,” says HP Inc New Zealand country manager Oliver Hill.

“At the very core of our business is the need to create a lasting sustainable impact on the local environment and society that our people, partners, and customers operate and live in.”

The report notes that COVID-19 has exacerbate the problem of plastic packaging, which contributes to a total global production of 300 million tonnes of plastic annually – with packaging comprising a ‘significant’ portion of total plastic waste.

HP’s commitment to reduced plastic waste has also resulted in a shift to more recyclable, paper-based alternatives. To accelerate this shift, the company is transitioning from plastic foam packaging cushions to those made with 100 % recycled, molded pulp for HP’s notebooks, desktops and displays.

The company states that it has also reduced plastic foam in its traditional printing operations by 40%, eliminating over 95 tonnes of the material ‘just by redesigning the packaging of a printer model.

When it comes to 3D printing, HP says up to 100% of surplus powder produced in printing operations is reused through the new availability of polypropylene PP.

Recycled plastics will be a focus for HP in the near future, with the company accelerating its presence across its print and personal systems portfolio as part of its 2025 goals. Just last year, the company says it used over 25,000 tonnes of postconsumer recycled content plastic in HP print and PS products – equivalent to 9% plastics used.

By 2025, the company wants this number to increase to 30%,

HP has also sourced almost 800,000 kgs of ocean-bound plastic, and launched HP’s first notebook, display and mobile workstation made using ocean-bound plastics.