HP New Zealand announces 'largest product launch ever'

In what it describes as its ‘largest commercial product launch ever’, HP New Zealand has today announced 15 new additions to its range of PCs, desktops monitors and mobile workstations, as reliance on productivity devices soars throughout the remote working era.

“As we experience a new normal that blurs reality between life and work, it’s clear that the PC is essential – allowing us to work, live, learn, collaborate, and create regardless of distance,” says HP New Zealand personal systems category manager Scott Leman.

“Today’s line-up of innovative products, our largest commercial product launch ever, reinforces HP’s commitment to equipping workers with the right tools, power, and performance for the ultimate work from home experience.”

Here is a closer look into the devices announced today.



Elitebooks

HP says its new fleet of premium laptops integrate background noise reduction, brighter displays, tapered edges for easier opening and quieter keyboards.

The HP EliteBook x360 1030 G7 and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G7 are premium laptops that are 6.3% smaller than the previous generation and boast up to an 89% screen-to-body ratio.

They are also offered with optional 10th Gen six-core Intel CoreTM vPro processors, the EliteBook x360 1040 G7 features a boosted 29 hours of battery life.

Fixtures within HP’s 800 series of laptops, the HP EliteBook 805 G7 and HP EliteBook 800 G7 Series PCs now feature both AMD and Intel-based processor options, and are available in 13.3", 14", and 15.6" diagonal screens.

HP has also added to its fleet of 800 series machines, with three new laptops that HP claims are one of the ‘world’s thinnest and lightest AMD-based mainstream business notebooks’.



EliteDesks

HP says its latest EliteDesk 800 Series desktops come with an upgraded chassis, are quieter compared to previous generations, and feature all-new VR-ready capabilities.

The flagship new desktop offering, the EliteOne 800 All-in-One G6 PC, is powered by 10th Gen Intel CoreTM processor, and comes with a 23.8” or 27” diagonal screen.

Also optional is NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics, with which it becomes ‘one of the world’s first commercial VR capable All-in-One’.

HP also announced three small form desktops to be added to its fleet:

• The HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Desktop Mini PC is one of the world’s smallest and most powerful Ultra Small Form Factor (USFF) business PC.

• The HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Small Form Factor PC is one of the world’s highest performance and most expandable business-class SFF.

• The HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Tower PC is one of the world’s highest performance and most expandable business-class tower PC.



ZBook workstations

HP has enhanced its range of portable mobile workstations, which deliver an ‘ultra-mobile’ design and come with NVIDIA Quadro P520 graphics with 4 GBs of RAM and up to 10th Gen six-core Intel CoreTM processors.

The new ZBook Firefly 14 is 8.8% smaller and 5.2% lighter compared to the previous generation, and has an 84% screen-to-body ratio.

It also protects against visual hacking with optional HP Sure View Reflect and defends against malware attacks with HP Sure Start Gen6.

The ZBook Firefly 15 is HP’s lightest 15” mobile workstation. It is 9.5% smaller and 1.8% lighter compared to the previous generation and has up to an 86% screen-to-body ratio.



Monitors

The HP E-Series Monitors are one of the world’s first ergonomic monitor series with

always-on low-blue-light.

HP Eye Ease addresses blue light without affecting colour accuracy or introducing any yellow shift.

HP says its new range of monitors These are one of the world’s first to receive the TUV Low Blue Light Hardware Solution certification.

The 14” HP E14 G4 Portable Monitor weighs 640 g and is less than 4.75 mm thin – 36% lighter and 25% thinner than the previous model and offers two USB-C ports for power and easy connectivity to any USB-C notebook.

All products announced today will be available between July and September this year.