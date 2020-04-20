ng-nz logo
HP targets creatives with new additions to HP Create Ecosystem

20 Apr 2020
Catherine Knowles
HP has released additions to its HP Create Ecosystem, with the HP ZBook Studio, HP ZBook Create and the HP ENVY 15, all designed for creators including consumers and professionals.

Angled as small form factor powerhouse solutions for resource intensive tasks, target market is primarily photographers, vloggers, graphic designers, architects, film makers and more.

Both the ZBook Create and ZBook Studio are the first mobile workstation products with ocean-bound plastics. According to the company, this is highly recyclable material and the speaker enclosure component is made with 5% ocean-bound plastic.

These are powered by NVIDIA GeForce and Quadro up to RTX options, an 87% screen to body ratio, and DreamColour display with 17.5 hour battery life.

The DreamColour built in colorimeter allows for automatic self-calibration, 100% sRGB and Adobe RGB for accuracy, smoother shading and more consistent gradients.

It includes choices of Quadro or GeForce graphics and next-gen Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors. Furthermore, Z Power Slider gives control over the type of performance and acoustics for specific workflows, while the Z Predictive Fan Algorithm manages fan behavior based on the kind of work and applications used by creatives.

The custom advanced cooling system pushes air away from the CPU and GPU in 2-dimensional paths, unlocking power density that is 2.8x higher gen to gen in a laptop design that is up to 22% smaller, HP states.

The HP ENVY 15 is built with an aluminium chassis, with 82.6% screen to body ratio, up to 4K OLED VESA DisplayHDR True Black display with touch interface, 10th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q.

The device also features HP Dynamic Power, which allocates power between the CPU and GPU; and, the IR thermal sensor supports Performance Control to fully utilise thermal capacity.

In addition, it offers 16.5 hours of battery life and with HP Fast Charge can be at 50% battery in 45 minutes. Furthermore, HP QuickDrop, which is exclusive to ENVY 15, enables users to transfer digital creations, documents, notes, websites, addresses and more across PC, iPhone, Android and tablet devices.

The Envy range will be available from July 1 via HP.com, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks. Price will be shared closer to release. The ZBook range will be available later in the year with an updated announcement closer to the date.

HP Personal Systems president Alex Cho says, “As we continue learning how to adapt to new ways of working and learning during these unprecedented times, one thing remains constant - everyone is a creator and needs the right tools to bring their creations to life.

“Whether it’s the ZBook Studio, the most powerful workstation of its size, or the ENVY 15 with gaming-class thermal solutions, HP is giving professional creators the power needed for their next breakthrough and anyone who wants to create, the versatility needed to power their passion.”

HP’s ZBook Studio, ZBook Create, and ENVY 15 laptops with RTX GPUs are members of NVIDIA’s RTX Studio program, featuring acceleration for ray-traced rendering and AI creative workloads, and Studio drivers for increased reliability.

NVIDIA vice president and general manager of professional visualisation Bob Pette says, “Creatives need the power to work from anywhere. Accelerated by NVIDIA Quadro and GeForce RTX GPUs and backed by NVIDIA Studio drivers, HP’s ZBook Studio, ZBook Create and ENVY 15 deliver on the performance, mobility and reliability that creators demand.”

