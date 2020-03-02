New Zealand
Story image

HTC reveals its plans for the Vive Cosmos VR range

02 Mar 2020
Darren Price
Share:

HTC, once the darling of virtual reality, are now just one of many manufactures in a VR market that still seeks to define itself. Up against their old foe Oculus, as well their one-time partner, Valve, and countless iterations of Microsoft’s also-ran Windows MR, is HTC still a player in the VR space?

Late last year HTC released the Vive Cosmos. Sporting a higher resolution display than the original Vive and an improved LCD panel, the Cosmos seemed to be the update for the four-year-old Vive system that we had been waiting for. 

Taking a leaf out of Windows MR, instead of using base stations the new Vive Cosmos uses “inside-out” tracking. Using six cameras positioned on the front of the headset the Cosmos “sees” the surrounding environment and positions the players head, and the new controllers, accordingly. 

Whereas the original Vive had pin-point head and controller tracking courtesy of the Valve-developed Lighthouse base stations and the array of sensors on the Vive headset and controllers, the Cosmos does not fare so well. The Cosmos needs a well-lit room to see the environment, and map it properly, for the tracking to work. Also, the new controllers need to be in sight of one the Cosmos’s six cameras on the headset. The result is a rather lacklustre affair for the VR purist.

On the flip-side, the Cosmos can be used anywhere. Take it out of your bag, plug it into a laptop and you are away. All it takes is a quick room setup to define your play space. No need to mount sensors to the walls or find sockets to plug them in. The Vive Cosmos is very portable, whereas the OG Vive and Vive Pro are not really.

The Cosmos display is a vast improvement with an improved screen that reduces the “screen-door effect” of visible pixels to practically zero. At 1440 x 1700 pixels per eye (2880 x 1700 pixels combined) compared to the OG Vive’s 1080×1200 (2160×1200 combined) and the Pro’s 1440 x 1600 pixels per eye (2880 x 1600 combined), the Cosmos has noticeably better image quality. 

The Cosmos has a 90Hz max refresh rate for smooth images and, apparently, a 110-degree field of view. I say “apparently” as the design of the headset, with its convenient flip-up design, seemed to place the image further away from my eyes. Better for wearing glasses, but reducing the practical field of view compared to the adjustable lens distance of the OG Vive and Vive Pro.

All-in-all, the Vive Cosmos, as it is right now, IS a better device than its predecessors, but flawed, nevertheless. Unfortunately, the Vive Cosmos was not very well received by the VR community, who saw it as a misguided step back. And I do see their point. 

Whilst the “inside-out” tracking, especially using the controllers leave much to be desired, the improved display made the Vive Cosmos my go-to VR headset for “sit-down” VR games. The likes of Digital Combat Simulator, Project Cars 2 and Elite Dangerous all look superb on the Cosmos. For any VR title requiring a bit of precision, like SuperHot or the recently released Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, I was back on my OG Vive.

It was the mooted tracking modification, a replacement faceplate that would enable use of the original Vive base stations, that was the Cosmos’s real selling point for me. At release, HTC told us that the Vive Cosmos was designed to be modular. But, apart from the tracking mod, nobody knew exactly what that meant.  

Jump forward a few months and it seems that HTC have now got their act together and can better explain exactly where the HTC Cosmos fits in the VR market and what all this modification talk is about. 

I recently sat down with HTC A/NZ country head Thomas Dexmier and A/NZ product manager Nandun Abeynayake to talk about where HTC is going. I can assure anyone who believes that HTC’s VR fire has gone out, that my one take away from our discussion was the passion that both Dexmier and Abeynayake have for the Vive brand. 

Clarifying the modular design of their VR headset, the Vive Cosmos is now family of products. In addition to the existing Vive Cosmos, with its “inside-out” tracking and controllers, there are now an additional three product combinations making use of the different faceplates.

The Vive Cosmos Elite comes with the new external tracking faceplate, preinstalled, two SteamVR base stations and two original Vive Controllers. This will be available later in Q1 and will retail at AU$1,699/NZ$ 1,799. 

This Elite package is aimed at the VR enthusiast looking for the precision of the original Vive and Vive Pro, using Valve’s Lighthouse technology. It is a shame that the Vive controllers, haven’t had an overhaul, as, whilst not as precise, the Cosmos controllers are more comfortable and easier to use than the originals. The better display with precise tracking afforded by this new package is exactly what the hardcore VR fans need.  

The external tracking faceplate, which works with both v1.0 and v2.0 of the SteamVR Base Stations, will be available on its own in Q2 for AU$349.
The second new addition is the Vive Cosmos XR. This stand-alone kit utilises the Cosmos inside-out tracking, but with a modular faceplate that includes two high-quality passthrough cameras. 

Designed for augmented reality, the Vive Cosmos XR will debut in Q2 as a developer kit. Vive Sync, HTC’s collaboration tool will allow integration with the Cosmos XR to bring virtual objects into real-world environments for collaboration a VR-based meeting.

The Vive Cosmos XR could give consumers the AR experience that so far has only been promised by the likes of Magic Leap and Microsoft’s HoloLens. The absence of the tracking sensors for this kit is interesting in that the prediction of the tracking has been replaced by the high-fidelity of the tow front-facing cameras. Of course, the modular nature of the Vive Cosmos, does not preclude HTC bringing out such an all-inclusive mod at a later date.

Lastly, we have Vive Cosmos Play. This kit includes a headset with a four-camera inside-out setup (as opposed to six on the regular Cosmos) and two controllers. Cosmos Play owners, if they wish, can upgrade to the six-camera faceplate (which will be available Q2 for AU$349) and Cosmos controllers, or even the tracking faceplate, taking advantage of the more affordable modular design.

The Cosmos Play will likely be perfect for “sit-down” VR gamers playing VR racing and flight simulators. I’m not sure what sort of tracking quality the four-camera faceplate will offer, but this introductory kit allows players to get a taste of the Cosmos VR experience at a lower price, that has yet to be determined.  

All of the Vive Cosmos range is compatible with the much-lauded Vive wireless adapter. This upgrade allows fans to “cut the cord” for the ultimate immersive VR experience, without the fear of tying themselves in knots. 

It’s good that HTC have been a little more forthcoming regarding their plans for VR. As a VR enthusiast myself, and a fan of the original Vive that did feel slightly short-changed by the Cosmos, I feel a bit more reassured that HTC are still very keen on their Vive brand. With this family of products, HTC will be relaunching the Cosmos in the coming months.

In my discussions with Dexmier and Abeynayake, they touched on where HTC sees the future of VR and their partnership with Telstra and their 5G network. HTC envisage 5G as a potential conduit for future VR content, perhaps even allowing high-quality VR experiences without the need for a PC at all. 

Whilst it has perhaps not had the uptake that was predicted, VR remains a superb platform for interactive entertainment, via room-scale experiences and realistic VR games. As well as entertainment, VR has a place in commercial applications such as design prototyping and training simulations. The Cosmos XR promises to be a major advancement in augmented reality allowing designers to view their concepts in a real-world environment. 

With its sharp LCD display and modular form-factor, VR fans should see the Vive Cosmos as a welcome upgrade to the original Vive. With the upcoming tracking mod, the Cosmos has the potential to become one of the top consumer VR experiences available. 

Related stories:
Vodafone launches new endless data plans for consumers and business customers
Research: How 5G will change, well... everything
'Emotionally evocative' storylines may decrease VR cybersickness
2G and 3G networks are 'open doors' for cyber attacks
Revealed: Top gaming trends as industry grows rapidly
Global smart home market set for rapid growth in near future
Dig deeper:
Story image
Game review: Create anything with Dreams on PS4
I cannot begin to comprehend all of the great user content I have seen from the Dreams community so far. My personal favourite game from Dreams at the moment is someone’s rendition of Fallout 4. More
Story image
KiwiSaver firm Generate hit by data breach
Between 29 December 2019 and 29 January 2020, the company alleges that an ‘unidentified’ third party gained access to its online application system and captured personal information belonging to some of its members.More
Story image
Vodafone launches new endless data plans for consumers and business customers
“We’ve seen a massive increase in data usage over recent years and with Vodafone New Zealand’s investments in capacity and 5G network roll out, we are now ready to meet the needs of data hungry customers."More
Story image
'Emotionally evocative' storylines may decrease VR cybersickness
Context and details immerse people in VR experiences, and can reduce feelings of disorientation, eye strain, and nausea – but it all depends on how experienced a person is with gaming.More
Story image
2K & Bethesda get their game on to raise funds for bushfire relief
And what better way to raise funds than to have gamers from each company play the other’s blockbuster game?More
Story image
Head to Head: Jaybird Vista True Wireless vs Razer Hammerhead True Wireless
With the release of the Apple Airpods, wireless earphones have experienced a renaissance. Oskar Howell picks up two of the market leaders to see how they fared when put head to head.More
Story image
Game review: Create anything with Dreams on PS4
I cannot begin to comprehend all of the great user content I have seen from the Dreams community so far. My personal favourite game from Dreams at the moment is someone’s rendition of Fallout 4. More
Story image
KiwiSaver firm Generate hit by data breach
Between 29 December 2019 and 29 January 2020, the company alleges that an ‘unidentified’ third party gained access to its online application system and captured personal information belonging to some of its members.More
Story image
Vodafone launches new endless data plans for consumers and business customers
“We’ve seen a massive increase in data usage over recent years and with Vodafone New Zealand’s investments in capacity and 5G network roll out, we are now ready to meet the needs of data hungry customers."More
Story image
'Emotionally evocative' storylines may decrease VR cybersickness
Context and details immerse people in VR experiences, and can reduce feelings of disorientation, eye strain, and nausea – but it all depends on how experienced a person is with gaming.More
Story image
2K & Bethesda get their game on to raise funds for bushfire relief
And what better way to raise funds than to have gamers from each company play the other’s blockbuster game?More
Story image
Head to Head: Jaybird Vista True Wireless vs Razer Hammerhead True Wireless
With the release of the Apple Airpods, wireless earphones have experienced a renaissance. Oskar Howell picks up two of the market leaders to see how they fared when put head to head.More
Story image
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will support iOS devices
Samsung’s wireless Galaxy Buds have a new successor: The Galaxy Buds+. And for the first time, they’re compatible with iOS as well as Android.More
Story image
EVs to emit forest sounds and choir music to warn pedestrians
Near-silent EVs are up to twice as likely to have a collision with a pedestrian as a result of the difficulty in hearing them approaching.More
Story image
Number of global online gamers to hit 1 billion in 2024
The number of online gamers had been increasing by nearly 50 million per year. More
Story image
Have your say in the Annual NZ Workplace Diversity Survey
The annual New Zealand Workplace Diversity Survey will help to shape research on diversity issues and ways to support a more inclusive New Zealand.More
Story image
Grandstream adds two new Wi-Fi access points to GWN range
Grandstream’s family of GWN Wi-Fi access points (APs) is now joined by two new additions: a long-range outdoor AP, and a new Wi-Fi AP with integrated internet switch.More
Story image
Inland Revenue to stop accepting cheques
The news comes following similar moves by the Accident Compensation Corporation, Kiwibank and New Zealand Post.More
Story image
NVIDIA's GeForce NOW is live, but not for Asia Pacific (yet)
GeForce NOW is rolling out in North America and Europe – and although it’s yet to land in Asia Pacific, people in this region are already talking about it.More
Story image
NZ Police trials digital assistant 'Ella', built by Soul Machines
The two trials are part of a programme of work to modernise Police’s service delivery and showcase how Police is exploring digital technologies to develop future proofed and people focused non-emergency services.More
Story image
Epson large format printers win design award
The iF Design Award is recognised around the world and celebrates innovative industrial product design excellence.More
Story image
Is smartphone innovation dead?
Have Apple, Samsung and co run out of ideas? Or is there something big waiting around the corner?More
Story image
Fortinet introduces new AI to combat cybersecurity threats
FortiAI leverages deep learning known as Deep Neural Networks, which mimic neurons in the human brain.More
Story image
Game review: Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park DLC (PC)
Set after the original 90s films, Return to Jurassic Park has the original team of Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler and John Hammond returning to Isla Nublar to restore Jurassic Park so that it can be reopened.More
Story image
HyperX launches new gaming gear in Australia
HyperX has released a couple of new gaming peripherals into the Australian market this month: The HyperX Alloy Origins Core mechanical gaming keyboard and the Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse.More
Story image
Xbox drops more hints about the Series X console
It’s quite possible that this means the death of the loading screen.More
Story image
Etsy completes Google Cloud migration in two years
“Etsy’s mission is to keep commerce human, and technology plays a vital role in this."More
Story image
Revealed: The countries with the worst internet freedom
The findings are in and the countries with the worst record for internet censorship have been revealed. More
Story image
Security survey: The internet’s for porn… and gaming
"As well as being inappropriate use of a work device, these sites are more likely to harbour malware or other malicious threats that lead to a compromise."More
Story image
Kiwis not exactly fizzing for Samsung S20
All signs point to savvy Kiwi consumers waiting a few months before shelling out the big bucks on a flagship device.More
Story image
Virgin Galactic relocates SpaceShipTwo, moves closer to commercialisation
“Today marks another step closer: We will have a genuine Space Valley in Southern New Mexico, a hotbed of innovation and achievement and space tourism development."More
Story image
NZ telcos plead guilty, given fines over false invoicing 
"It was a failure to implement and then ensure proper processes were operating. This was highly careless."More
Story image
South Australian map technology supporting Kangaroo Island bushfire efforts
The new technology provides real-time maps of the Kangaroo Island fire-front, supporting the efforts of the Australian Army and relief and recovery operations teams on the ground.More
30,000 Kiwis get ultra-fast broadband early
636km of new fibre has been added to the UFF’s network two years ahead of schedule.More
Callaghan Innovation empowers women in STEM careers
"STEM careers are much more dynamic than many expect, now powering creative industries and solving social and environmental problems.”More
Revealed: Top gaming trends as industry grows rapidly
Report reveals the maturing of cloud technologies and 5G will help cloud gaming become a major global market.More
Research: How 5G will change, well... everything
Informa Tech’s new research wing, Omdia, reveals 5G interdependencies in new research paper exploring impacts across the tech ecosystem.More
Want $10,000? Unisys tempts hackers at San Francisco event
Participants will try to compromise a target system protected by Stealth, Unisys’ encrypted, identity-based microsegmentation solution.More
2G and 3G networks are 'open doors' for cyber attacks
Security researchers have warned about SS7 for decades, however, the vulnerabilities have become more severe in recent years.More
Samsung unveils new Galaxy S20 smartphone lineup
In New Zealand, only the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra will be 5G compatible, which leaves the Samsun S20 limited to 4G.More
Hands-on review: PS4 Back Button Attachment
The Back Button Attachment for the DualShock 4 is an interesting little device. Some people will find it very useful, although I feel most gamers don’t really require itMore
Samsung commits to foldables with the Galaxy Z Flip
The Galaxy Z Flip is a 6.7-inch phone that features a ‘Hideaway Hinge’ to fold into half the size. More
Hands-on review: XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro ticks all the boxes
XP-Pen is a Japanese company that prides itself on delivering high-performance drawing tablets and styluses on a budget. More
Tauranga agtech firm recognised on the world stage
Tauranga-based agtech firm Robotics Plus has received worldwide recognition on the Top 50 AgTech companies, as ranked on the THRIVE Top 50.More
AI adoption stalling despite huge industry growth
Caution has risen in tandem with the global emergence of AI technologies.More
SEGA backs Flutin as it sets its sights on the music industry
Flutin uses artificial intelligence (AI) to promote emerging artists and offers recommendations based on listeners’ music preferences, activities, and locations.More
Dell & Fortress Melbourne power the future of gaming
Melbourne’s new esports and gaming venue Fortress Melbourne has chosen Dell to run its entire IT infrastructure, right down to the PCs and peripherals.More
Chorus announces first Kiwi towns to receive HyperFibre
The availability of Hyperfibre means New Zealand is one of only 10 countries in the world to deploy broadband faster than one gigabit per second, and it is the first in the Southern Hemisphere.More
Interview: DataRobot on how AI augments human thinking in business
" AIs are computer systems, and as such, they are best at repetitive tasks, mathematics, data manipulation, and parallel processing.”More
Sony to launch new 4K handycam in March 2020
Sony’s new 4K handycam will hit the shelves next month, bringing new opportunities for keen videographers to film up a storm.More
Apple still owns growing wearables market, says GlobalData
While many consumers cannot afford the latest Apple Watch, there is an untapped demand for cheaper smartwatches.More
More stories