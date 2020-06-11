Intel to release new hybrid Core processors

Intel has launched new Core processors with Hybrid technology, code-named “Lakefield.”

Leveraging Intel’s Foveros 3D packaging technology and featuring a hybrid CPU architecture for power and performance scalability, Lakefield processors are the smallest to deliver Intel Core performance and full Windows compatibility across productivity and content creation experiences for ultra-light and innovative form factors.

“Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid Technology are the touchstone of Intel’s vision for advancing the PC industry by taking an experience-based approach to designing silicon with a unique combination of architectures and IPs. Combined with Intel’s deepened co-engineering with our partners, these processors unlock the potential for innovative device categories of the future,” says Intel corporate vice president and mobile client platforms general manager Chris Walker.

Core processors with Hybrid Technology deliver Windows 10 application compatibility in an up to a 56% smaller package area for up to 47% smaller board size and extended battery life, providing OEMs more flexibility in form factor design across single, dual and foldable screen devices.

They are first Intel Core processors to:

ship with attached package-on-package (PoP) memory, further reducing board size,

deliver as low as 2.5mW of standby SoC power – an up to 91% reduction compared to Y-series processors,

feature native dual internal display pipes, making them ideally suited for foldable and dual-screen PCs.

Two announced designs powered by the new processors and co-engineered with Intel include the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, the first fully functional PC with a folding OLED display expected to ship this year, and the Intel-based Samsung Galaxy Book S expected in select markets starting in June.

Intel Core i5 and i3 processors with Intel Hybrid Technology leverage a 10nm Sunny Cove core, and four power-efficient Tremont cores to balance power and performance.

The processors are fully compatible with 32- and 64-bit Windows applications.

More details: