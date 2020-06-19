ng-nz logo
Story image

IT pros report increase in security issues due to remote working

19 Jun 2020
Shannon Williams
Share:

Security issues, IT workloads and communication challenges have all seen significant increases in the new remote working era, according to new research from Ivanti.

The research, which looked at the impact of the move to work from home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, found for 63% of IT professionals, IT workloads have increased 37% since going remote. 

Top incidents and requests impacting their amount of work include:

  • 74% VPN issues
  • 56% video conferencing
  • 48% bandwidth constraints
  • 47% password resets
  • 47% messaging issues

Ivanti says compounding the challenge is the sheer volume of employees now working remotely. 43% of IT professionals report three quarters of their employees now work remote and more than a third said 100% of their employees are working remotely. 

According to survey respondents, this is an increase of 93% in the last few months, showing a dramatic and rapid shift following the coronavirus outbreak.

This remote shift is critically impacting IT security posture, Ivanti says. Two-thirds (66%) of IT professionals reported a rise in security issues in this expanded remote environment, including these top three issues:

  • 58% malicious emails
  • 45% risky, non-compliant employee behavior
  • 31% increase in software vulnerabilities

One-in-five IT professionals rated lack of communication as their top challenge in this new normal. In addition to communication challenges, the difficulty in providing seamless support to remote employees has added new work for IT professionals who have had to do the following:

  • 70% increased VPN access to more employees
  • 54% sourced, set up and distributed extra devices
  • 52% created more “how to” knowledge articles for employees

Despite the increased workload, IT professionals cited a number of benefits to working from home. Nearly half (44%) said the best benefit was “no commute,” while 19% liked their flexible work hours and 16% said they are more productive. More casual attire was also a benefit with 52% reporting that their work from home ensemble consisted of “casual dress,” with 7% admitting that pajamas was the “new look.”

“Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic has indeed placed an unprecedented demand on IT teams as they work to balance security and user productivity for the new remote workforce,” says Phil Richards, chief security officer, Ivanti. 

“It’s a shift we see firsthand at Ivanti. To ease the new IT workload, we found that by employing more IT service automation and asset management optimisation our IT staff is better equipped to support users’ needs, while also taking necessary actions to mitigate security risk," he says. 

"As a result we are able to ensure employees can remain both productive and safe.”

Related stories:
Google brings Meet to iOS and Android
Dropbox adds new features for people working from home
Trend Micro Home Network Security - giving frazzled parents everywhere just that much more peace of mind
New Zealand named amongst most vulnerable countries at risk of cyber attack
Rise in cyberattacks targeting the cloud as use of collaboration tools increase
Fujitsu unveils 14 new models of enterprise notebooks, tablets and workstations optimised for remote working
Dig deeper:
Story image
Hands-on review: The Nokia 1.3 mobile phone
The Android 10 OS has proved to be a very stable and reliable system, meaning that even if you take a wrong turn, it’s not the end of the world. More
Story image
Game review: MotoGP 20 (PC)
It could be that this game is the only way you are going to see the 2020 season races. Thankfully, once again, Milestone has stepped up to the plate and delivered a superb motorcycle racing game.More
Story image
Apple's classroom productivity apps receive major update
The Classwork and Classroom apps have received major updates, with new features and designs implemented as remote learning persists amid COVID-19.More
Story image
AI could be used to detect pandemic patterns - NZ Health IT
Artificial intelligence could soon held detect pandemic virus patterns very early, including those like COVID-19, according to NZ Health IT. More
Story image
New Adobe app Photoshop Camera available now on Android and iOS
Adobe has officially released Adobe Photoshop Camera, a new camera app designed to enable users to add filters and effects to their photos before the image is captured. More
Story image
ComCom warns Becextech for breaches against Fair Trading Act
ComCom accuses Becextech of a number of breaches, including false price claims.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Nokia 1.3 mobile phone
The Android 10 OS has proved to be a very stable and reliable system, meaning that even if you take a wrong turn, it’s not the end of the world. More
Story image
Game review: MotoGP 20 (PC)
It could be that this game is the only way you are going to see the 2020 season races. Thankfully, once again, Milestone has stepped up to the plate and delivered a superb motorcycle racing game.More
Story image
Apple's classroom productivity apps receive major update
The Classwork and Classroom apps have received major updates, with new features and designs implemented as remote learning persists amid COVID-19.More
Story image
AI could be used to detect pandemic patterns - NZ Health IT
Artificial intelligence could soon held detect pandemic virus patterns very early, including those like COVID-19, according to NZ Health IT. More
Story image
New Adobe app Photoshop Camera available now on Android and iOS
Adobe has officially released Adobe Photoshop Camera, a new camera app designed to enable users to add filters and effects to their photos before the image is captured. More
Story image
ComCom warns Becextech for breaches against Fair Trading Act
ComCom accuses Becextech of a number of breaches, including false price claims.More
Story image
Vodafone launches OPPO 5G smartphones to NZ market
Vodafone has launched new affordable 5G smartphones into the New Zealand market, the OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G and the Find X2 Lite 5GMore
Story image
Android 11 Beta is here - here's what to expect
Android 11 is here - expect better communications, privacy and better ways to control connected devices.More
Story image
Hands-on review: LEGO Super Mario
You’ve never seen Super Mario quite like this before. He’s cute, blocky, and full of ‘yahoo’!More
Story image
Full reveal: LEGO shares a glimpse of the full Super Mario range
“Sixteen LEGO Super Mario sets have been introduced and I am really looking forward to seeing how people’s play expands with these and the unique Power-Up Packs,” says Nintendo game producer and executive officer Takashi Tezuka. More
Story image
Hands-on review: 13-inch MacBook Pro - the butterfly keyboard is finally dead
With the typing experience improved and the insides bumped up and the Apple ecosystem now better than ever, the MacBook Pro is now an even more reliable tool.More
Story image
Hands-on review: iPad Pro 2020
Armed with the new iPad OS update, a new chip and the Magic keyboard, does this year’s iPad actually have what it takes to replace a MacBook?More
Story image
Internet filtering not the answer - InternetNZ
The proposed law change is part of the New Zealand government response to the Christchurch terror attacks that occurred in March last year.More
Story image
Google brings Meet to iOS and Android
Google has announced it will bring meet to both iOS and Android operating systems, giving users the ability to start and join video meetings right from their phones. More
Story image
New Pixel features drop, with big focus on health and safety
Pixel has released new features with a specific focus on battery life, personal health and personal safety. These new features were covered off in a Google blog post by Pixel technical program manager Tok Tokuda.More
Story image
Trend Micro Home Network Security - giving frazzled parents everywhere just that much more peace of mind
Trend Micro have announced the launch of Trend Micro Guardian, an app which “enhances the parental controls features of Home Network Security, and extends the coverage to outside the home."More
Story image
How to choose a secure plagiarism checker for your school
Choosing a secure plagiarism checker for your school is important for building a comprehensive privacy protection ecosystem and protecting user data from leaks.More
Story image
Intel to release new hybrid Core processors
Codenamed Lakefield, the Intel Core processors with Hybrid technology provide a full Windows experience for ultra-light devices.More
Story image
Hands-on review: HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1 PC headset
The extra edge being able to hear where your opponents are before you can see them can make the difference between a good kill or a respawn.More
Story image
Hands-on preview: The Last of Us Part II
Stealth is also an important technique to perfect in this sequel because racing head-on to kill enemies will always lead to Ellie’s death. More
Story image
Research: The convergence of medtech and wearables
IDTechEx has released research that looks at the growth of the wearables market and the growing innovation in health and medical technologies.More
Story image
Review: Dyson V11 Outsize: A vacuum cleaner that really sucks
From the no-mess emptying action through to the effortless experience of actual vacuuming, Dyson have gone out of their way to make cleaning less of a chore and more of a pleasure. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Google Nest Mini 2nd generation smart speaker
We take the brand new smart speaker from Google for a runMore
Story image
Hands-on review: Razer Seiren X microphone
We check out a top of the line microphone from Razer's Broadcaster line.More
Story image
MSI’s new liquid-cooled gaming motherboard
Includes an EK WB cooling for both the CPU and VRM power delivery section, implemented to prevent thermal throttling.More
Story image
Hands-on review - Razer Kiyo broadcasting camera
We have a look at one of the best broadcast quality webcams available today.More
Story image
Children gaming less during COVID-19 times, but security is still crucial
Kaspersky's study shows children have paid less attention to computer games in recent months, especially when compared to the period before the pandemic began.More
World's best city for WiFi speed and 5G revealed
The study looked at the number of free wifi spots, the average cost of data, the number of restaurants with free wifi, as well as the average upload and download speeds. More
ComCom seeks feedback on Mobile Access Termination Service
"The purpose of the five-yearly review of MTAS is to determine whether we think there is merit in taking a deeper look at removing some of the regulation around mobile services."More
Game Review: BioShock: The Collection (Switch)
All three games have been faithfully ported over to the Switch and look great on the console’s screen. More
Epson launches new SureColor photography desktop printers
Epson has launched the A3+ SureColor P706 and A2+ SureColor P906 desktop photo printers. More
Chorus deploys new submarine fibre optic cable to Waiheke Island
Once complete the new cable will cross from Maraetai Beach to Woodside Bay on the island.More
Dropbox adds new features for people working from home
“We’re working quickly to provide new features to help people stay better organised in all aspects of their lives so they can focus on what really matters - like health and family.”More
Vodafone's Farmside: Rural internet connections triple
“Surpassing 15,000 customers cements our position as New Zealand’s leading rural broadband provider."More
Huawei takes out smartphone award, camera and battery life key driver
Huawei has been named the winner of the Canstar 2020 Most Satisfied Customers of Smartphones in New Zealand. More
Lenovo reveals new ThinkPad P range
The new mobile workstations include Ultra Performance Mode that trades acoustics and temperature increases for improved performance.More
Rise in cyberattacks targeting the cloud as use of collaboration tools increase
“While we are seeing a tremendous amount of courage and global goodwill to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, we also are unfortunately seeing an increase in bad actors looking to exploit the sudden uptick in cloud adoption."More
HP New Zealand announces 'largest product launch ever'
Laptops, desktops, workstations, monitors - HP NZ's huge announcement introduces over a dozen new products, to be released in the next few months.More
Game review: The Last of Us Part II
Naughty Dog is set to release The Last of Us Part II. Can the developer strike lightning once again with the franchise’s second outing?More
Hands-on review: Twelve South’s Curve Stand for MacBook Pro
If you are in the market for a sturdy, stylish, minimalistic, and versatile laptop stand, then Twelve South’s Curve is a great option. More
PlayStation 5 hardware and exclusive games revealed
During a digital event, Sony showed the actual PS5 hardware as well as announced lots of exciting new games.More
New Zealand named amongst most vulnerable countries at risk of cyber attack
NordVPN's latest Cyber Risk Index reveals the top 10 at-risk countries for a cyber attack.More
Game review: The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor expansion (PC)
Greymoor is this year’s new chapter and is part of the year-long Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure. More
D-Link releases Wi-Fi 6 enabled smart router
Features the latest in Wi-Fi standards as well as compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant.More
Game review: Saints Row: The Third - Remastered
Deep Silver has decided to remaster Saints Row: The Third instead since it remains the best selling game of the franchise. To my surprise though, Saints Row: The Third – Remastered is more than just an ordinary remaster.More
More stories