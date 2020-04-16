Jabra updates to Evolve2 with new headset range

Jabra is launching its new Evolve2 range of headsets, designed to support organisations moving to digital unified communications (UC) and collaborations tools – The Evolve2 85, 65, and 40.

It aims to provide solutions for enterprises looking for improved audio experiences for employees and the channel and reseller community supplying the growing demand for solutions to support businesses in their digital transformation journeys.

The Evolve2 range is the next generation of Jabra’s Evolve range designed to meet the new requirements that organisations have since the Evolve range first hit the market in 2014.

Tasks are increasing in complexity and are creating a higher need for collaboration, causing an increase of distractions and noise in the office and, increasingly, home office situations.

The new Evolve2 headset range includes seamless integration with software ecosystems, while blocking out more noise to improve optimal working conditions in increasing open office spaces.

Jabra also considers that the overlap of technology between work and home life is also an increasing driver of people’s interest in various solutions.

The Evolve2 range allows for monitoring and analysing a company’s UC ecosystem to secure stable and high call quality.

The range will integrate with leading software/monitoring vendors to allow IT directors and other decision-makers to analyse the performance of every headset and identify the root cause of poor call quality – whether it is due to Wi-Fi router, UC infrastructure, or the individual user’s headset settings.

Jabra’s Xpress software also enables management of headsets, allowing for firmware updates and the implementation of new features from a single point.

Evolve2 85 features:

Digital Hybrid ANC and ten microphones in total, including two microphones in the fully integrated boom-arm and eight in the ear cups.

Up to 37 hours of wireless battery life

40MM speakers

An integrated busy light with a 360-degree view on both ear cups.

The latest audio chipset technology for battery life connectivity and audio processing.

The Evolve2 65 features

Three microphones of which two are located in the boom-arm and one in the right ear cup.

Up to 37 hours of battery life

Three times better real wireless range than the existing Evolve 65.

The Evolve2 40 is a corded version of the 65.

The 85 and 65 will include the Link 380, Jabra’s new Bluetooth adapter (dongle) that will be available in either USB-C or USB-A version.

The Microsoft Teams variants in the range have a dedicated Microsoft Teams button. For these versions, the special status indicator LED on the headset can signal different issues, like missing a call or a meeting. (Pending Microsoft Teams certification).